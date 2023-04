26 Products So Effective Amazon Reviewers Have Literally Called Them "Unbelievable"

A portable Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner

"This little green guy is incredible! I don't usually write reviews, but I was so impressed with this product that I just had to. I was skeptical when it first arrived because it was so small. But don't be fooled. This thing has tremendous suction power. I bought my car brand new four years ago when my two kids were pretty little. So, needless to say, they destroyed the back seat. So much so, that I was afraid to let anyone but the kids sit back there. Well, my kids are now old enough not to make a mess, so I thought it was time to clean up back there. The Bissell did an incredible job, and my seats now look brand new! I only wish I had taken before and after pictures because it's pretty unbelievable how well it worked. I would recommend this product to anyone a thousand times over! I can't wait to try it on my furniture and rugs!" — Hollie S.