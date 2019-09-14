What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (Sept. 8-14)

The show opens with a street flanked by two signposts that each have a “Do Not Enter” sign above a “Wrong Way” sign. The camera pans across different parts of Lynnwood until the focus comes to 18-year-old Marie Adler, sitting dazed and shaken in her apartment. She relays the attacker’s message to her during the previous night’s assault, saying, “If I screamed, he’d kill me.”

Much of the first episode clinically details the cold and blunt investigation into Adler’s claims, as various detectives and medical professionals ask her to repeatedly recount her story, and figuratively and literally prod her for details. At one point, a medical staffer asks Adler if she has thought about killing herself, waits about a second for an answer and then leaves the room, satisfied with her due diligence. As doubts grow, the people designed to protect Adler (including her former foster parents) demand that she present more evidence.

In a subsequent time jump, the show pivots to the investigations of the far-more-heroic detectives (played by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette) who work this case years later.