Manhunt Underway For 'Armed And Dangerous Person' Near University Of North Carolina

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Police have given the all-clear after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill warned the local community Monday afternoon of an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

Officials have not shared any details about potential deaths or injuries related to the event. All classes and events on campus were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Advertisement

Earlier, the school said in a 2:24 p.m alert: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.” That notice came about 90 minutes after the school’s first warning of an armed and dangerous person.

Police for the school, which has about 32,000 students, released an image of an unnamed person of interest in the situation.

“If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911,” UNC Police said in an earlier tweet.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

Advertisement

The incident occurred just a week after the start of classes following the summer break.

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said.