UNC Student Paper Goes Viral For Stunning Cover After Campus Shooting

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the student journalists at the The Daily Tar Heel, the paper for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, took a different tack to visually portray the panic incited by an on-campus shooting earlier this week.

On Monday, authorities say graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, entered the school’s Caudill Laboratories and fatally shot associate professor Zijie Yan, who worked in the school’s department of applied physical sciences.

Qi was taken into custody and was held on charges of first-degree murder and carrying a gun on educational property, police records show.

Caitlyn Yaede, the managing editor of the paper’s print edition, offered a preview on X of Wednesday’s front page, which covered the shooting.

Instead of photos showing the shooter, police or UNC students reacting to the incident, the front page was dedicated to text messages sent by students after an alert warning them of an active shooting was sent out Monday afternoon.

“Are you safe?” one message reads, while another reads, “Where are you?” Another student texted, “I’m so fucking scared.”

You can see Yaede’s tweet below.

The front page of tomorrow's @dailytarheel –



I shed many tears while typing up these heart-wrenching text messages sent and received by UNC students yesterday. Our campus was on lockdown for more than three hours.



Beyond proud of this cover and the team behind it. pic.twitter.com/2gE51TrHZ8 — Caitlyn (she/her) (@caitlyn_yaede) August 30, 2023

The front page has gone viral and received praise from other journalists. As noted by The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel’s staff covered the shooting while under lockdown themselves.

A window into America in the Age of Guns. https://t.co/JdKc8Jx8ET — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 30, 2023

As I dropped both of my children off at college last week .... this. https://t.co/37XXUbDeJc — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 30, 2023

Stunning and horrifying front page, bravo to these student journalists. https://t.co/XNFZWUyjdI — Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) August 30, 2023

This is great journalism. A sad, tragic event--but glad to see student journalists respond so well. https://t.co/gm6QcA0Y6u — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) August 30, 2023

It's truly incredible that young people still want to be part of a profession that far too often does not love them back.



My generation isn't going to change anything. Wish that wasn't the case. But I carry faith that Generation Z and beyond are going to rise and say Enough. https://t.co/TQOBbhqtE7 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 30, 2023

I am so fucking proud of the kids @dailytarheel. Along with being journalists who had to accurately cover this awful day in Chapel Hill, they were also students experiencing this horrible day. But no matter what, they put this paper out. For the community. Daily Tar Heel forever https://t.co/7k0BBL60D3 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 30, 2023

Student newspapers are the best. What a front page. https://t.co/wXMNK91bDp — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 30, 2023

This is so powerful. And so devastating. https://t.co/wGO91I12dt — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 30, 2023

Incredible work by student journalists who endured a horrific day of violence and fear. https://t.co/mR7ezoJ7Ti — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) August 30, 2023

A lot of people in power will tell you this is powerful and moving, and then they’ll do nothing to change things or help you. There’s only one thing anyone in DC cares about - money. The life of your friends are irrelevant to them compared to campaign contributions. https://t.co/xnsIIqNr54 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 30, 2023

"Don't stop texting me."



We don't have to live like this. It's madness. https://t.co/APr31mCLq0 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 30, 2023

I’ve never seen a better front page. And neither have you.



Via the brilliant @dailytarheel student journalists. pic.twitter.com/YuwrjeirQk — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 30, 2023

