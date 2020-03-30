Nina Robinson/Netflix Niecy Nash and Mamoudou Athie in "Uncorked."

The new Netflix film “Uncorked” is now the most popular movie on the service, according to Netflix’s public ranking system.

The movie debuted on March 27. “Uncorked” tells the story of a young man who must choose between following his dream to become a sommelier and his familial obligations to a barbecue business in Memphis. I know that I’ve been drinking more wine during this self-isolation period, so maybe this movie is feeling extra relevant right now.

“Uncorked” dethroned the Mark Wahlberg movie “Spenser Confidential,” which isn’t in the top spot on Netflix for the first time in weeks (it’s now fifth). And after a few weeks near the top, “Contagion” is now at the bottom of the list at No. 10. I wonder if the novelty of the self-isolation has worn off, and now people want escapism from the situation. (And if that’s the case, you can check out our recent round-up of “comfort shows” to watch.)

Read on for the full top 10 movies list below, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost