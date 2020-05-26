The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now (May 26)

The 2019 film stars Adam Sandler as a New York City jeweler with a gambling addiction. Former NBA star Kevin Garnett has a prominent role as himself. “Uncut Gems” was one of my favorite movies of last year, and I’m happy to see it doing so well on Netflix.

“The Wrong Missy,” a comedy which stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus, topped the list last week but has since fallen to fourth.

The highest-ranked Netflix Film this week is “The Lovebirds,” in second place. The romantic comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple running from the law over a misunderstanding.

And the Chris Hemsworth-starring action movie “Extraction” has now been in the top 10 for over a month (it debuted on April 24).

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.