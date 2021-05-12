25 Products Under $10 That Parents Actually Swear By

Have you ever walked away for a minute only to discover your toddler using the toilet bowl as a splash pad? Or turned around in the car and realized it looks like the inside of a dumpster? Or even dealt with a kid crying because of a bug bite?
Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world and comes with a lot of problems, including the ones above. But many times you can find solutions for less than $10 (yes, really!!). Here are 25 products under $10 that parents have said they find super useful.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A squirting spoon
Amazon
2
A magnetic dry erase board
Amazon
3
A car trash can
Amazon
4
A pack of baby clothes dividers
Amazon
5
A rubber ducky bath spout cover
Amazon
6
A pack of six reusable sandwich bags
Amazon
7
A pack of wart bandages
Amazon
8
A silicone teether
Amazon
9
A storage sack
Amazon
10
A water-resistant smock
Amazon
11
A 10-pack of mini Play-Doh
Amazon
12
A turning cabinet lock
Amazon
13
An incentive chart
Amazon
14
A toilet safety seal
Amazon
15
A sight word Bingo game
Amazon
16
A pack of corner guards
Amazon
17
A pack of nonslip bathtub stickers
Amazon
18
A super-spiffy laundry bar
Amazon
19
A pair of safety straps
Amazon
20
A pack of timed tests
Amazon
21
An adjustable, silicone pocket bib
Amazon
22
A diaper cream applicator
Amazon
23
A four-pack of finger pinch guards
Amazon
24
A bug bite suction tool
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
25
And finally, a lint roller
Amazon
Reviews are lightly edited for style and clarity.