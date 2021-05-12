25 Products Under $10 That Parents Actually Swear By

Have you ever walked away for a minute only to discover your toddler using the toilet bowl as a splash pad? Or turned around in the car and realized it looks like the inside of a dumpster? Or even dealt with a kid crying because of a bug bite?

Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world and comes with a lot of problems, including the ones above. But many times you can find solutions for less than $10 (yes, really!!). Here are 25 products under $10 that parents have said they find super useful.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1 A squirting spoon Amazon



Promising review: "This product is Amazing!!! I now have kids in sports/activities and I am always on the go. I put my baby's food in one of these and take it to go in my diaper bag. It comes with a spoon cover that is hard plastic that covers the hole where the food comes out. The body of the spoon is a soft silicone that you gently squeeze to get the pureed food out. The spoon itself is hard plastic, but we had no issues. It is easy to clean and comes apart in two pieces. Seriously, this is the best gadget ever! This is coming from a mother of four who has probably owned and purchased every gadget out there to make life easier!!" —



Get it from Amazon for $8.52. Made with a squeezable silicone pouch, you can use this spoon to make feeding your baby pureed meals cleaner and easier both at home and on the go. Plus, it comes with a hard plastic lid, so you can seal it up and save it for snack time.



Promising review: "My 4-year-old is learning to write, which is how my husband came up with the idea of purchasing a whiteboard for the ease of writing on it and basic learning. The whiteboard came with a dry-erase pen and four hook-and-loop stickers. It's lightweight, very handy and easy to carry. Oftentimes, my daughter keeps the board in her lap while writing or drawing. The dry-erase pen accompanying the board has a tiny duster/eraser on top. I'm glad we bought this product." —



Get it from Amazon for $7.49. Your kiddos can use this while doing schoolwork. You can also use this as a message board for family announcements or grocery lists.



Promising review: "This is the most useful little item I have EVER placed in my car for litter management. It's easy to use, easy to empty, AND it doubles as a spare cup holder when needed. I've ordered more for our other cars. The kids have really improved their management of basic tidiness in the car with this in our family vehicle. My husband has managed to keep the passenger seat easy for me to join him in his car, and now our teens will enjoy an uncluttered life in the 'teen mobile.'" —



Get it from Amazon for $7.99. Hook this to the back of the seat in your car, and it's sure to save the day (and your upholstery) from suckers, soda bottles and all the other sticky substances your kids sneak into the car.



Promising review: "I love these. They're perfect to organize our little guy's clothes. They make it easy to know what sizes we have and what we need before he comes." —



Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors). With these, you can organize your newborn's outfits by month — making sure you have the clothes you need when baby starts growing like a weed.



Promising review: "This was super easy to install, and I love how it looks in our bathtub along with our daughter’s other duckies! We’ve only had this spout cover a week or so, but so far we're very satisfied." —



Get it from Amazon for $9.78. Put this over the faucet to keep your kiddo from ~quacking~ their head open if they're rather squirmy during bath time.



Promising review: "I really like these. They are perfect to keep my diaper bag more organized and keep messy items contained. They open and close easily but with a good hold. Tested to hold water perfectly. The stand-open design is very useful and will protect items well. The presentation was nice, too, and would make a good gift." —



Get them from Amazon for $8.99. These are an eco-friendly choice for keeping easy-to-grab snacks in the fridge or simply saving money on disposable plastic bags if your family prefers packed lunches.



Promising review: "These bandages have decreased the wart by half. It's still there, but we just purchased our second pack in hopes to finish the job. It was really big to start with. We first used the freeze stuff and it did nothing. Hopefully, with the second pack, it will be gone. My daughter really likes that the wart/medicine is camouflaged as a regular Band-Aid so she can wear shorts and that it's painless. Edit: After three packs of these the warts are GONE!" —



Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $9.99. Formulated with salicylic acid, these bandages will kill off warts deep at the root. Plus, these are made with self-adhesive, waterproof strips (i.e. these'll be *much* easier to actually keep on your kid).



Promising review: "Oh em gee. I LOVE this. I breastfeed, and my baby won’t take ANYTHING but a boob; not a bottle, not a pacifier, nothing. EXCEPT for this alien-looking thing! It gives my boobs a much-needed break and it keeps her happy. Dog hair and such does stick to it very easily, but I mean, it’s silicone, what do you expect? You can just blow it right off or rinse it, and it’s good as new. The downside is the rubber squeaking noise, definitely terrible but not enough for me to even dare take it away and risk becoming a pacifier again. Thank you thank you to the mom group that introduced this to me." —



Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in six colors). This is sure to soothe breastfed babes when nursing is a habit you are trying to ~nip~ in the bud.



Promising review: "My son loves his chair back buddy. It's very sturdy and helpful for organization." —



Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors). Made to fit over a child's chair, this will keep things neat and tidy, which is no small feat if their classroom is also their playroom right now.



Promising review: "These things are a lifesaver! It took my son a little while to get used to them, but he never really minded them much. They completely cover him from his shoulders to his lap and I love that if he drops food into his lap, the pocket catches it. I no longer have to worry about him getting food all over himself or his clothes! He’s a messy self-feeder, but it’s not a problem anymore thanks to these bibs! I also especially love that I can easily just wipe them down after meals so I only have to wash them once they start looking slightly stained. Then I just throw them in the wash and they come out good as new! I bought three and I’m so glad I did! If your kid is exceptionally messy, I highly recommend these!" —



Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in 15 patterns). An outfit-saving solution, this smock is gonna make art time with your toddler a whole lot more tolerable.



Promising review: "Colorful, nontoxic Play-Doh has been great for my son who has many allergies, including skin allergies. He has had no problem with these. This keeps him occupied for quite some time, often when I am cooking or cleaning. I played with this as a child myself and have fond memories of it." —



Get it from Amazon for $7.99. Nontoxic, nonirritating, nonallergenic *and* comes in recyclable packaging, this retro toy is perfect for eco-conscious folks who want their kids to play with something Mother Nature will love as much as they do.



Promising review: "These work! I know a lot of us struggle finding good child protective locks/straps but these worked on my 3-year-old. Five minutes after installation, he noticed them on the bathroom cabinet and they did not budge! I recommend before you peel and stick these to make note of measurements and clean the surface where you will install them. They set up and install in less than 10 minutes! A++" —



Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.49. Not only will this keep your baby from digging in your cabinets, but your pets, too! After all, fur babies can sometimes cause as much (or more) trouble as your baby.



Promising review: "These are great in the classroom for students but also at home with my own children. At home, we use them to stamp off when they’ve completed chores (once they complete a sheet, they can cash it out)." —



Get it from Amazon for $4.59. You can customize this with stickers, markers and more. No matter what you use, this eye-catching reminder will be there when your kids deserve recognition for a job well done.



Promising review: "So far, I really like these. My toddler likes to put things in the toilet, so this works perfectly for keeping him out and isn't a pain to use like some other toilet locks we've tried." —



Get it from Amazon for $7.99. This is a perfect solution for anyone who has been down in the dumps over their baby discovering the toilet tank and mistaking it for a splash pad.



Promising review: "Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words, and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and the 3-year-old even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —



Get it from Amazon for $9.99. Add some fun to those frustrating early reader lessons with this game. Your child might not even realize that they're actually learning.



Promising review: "I don’t know why I didn’t buy these sooner. I have a toddler, and my partner and I are accident-prone. These have saved us so many cuts and hits, and they haven’t been installed for a week. I love that they’re clear and cannot be pulled off easily." —



Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

This babyproofing solution will make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp.



Promising review: "I bought these so my baby wouldn't slip around when sitting in the tub. They work great (without these, he would slide very easily). I had to buy two packs to cover the entire tub. They have been sticking really well, and it's been six months of daily use for three people (follow the instructions and take the extra time to clean the tub thoroughly and use alcohol to rub it down, then apply). My only complaint is that dirt does seep a little under the outer edges, so the tub looks a little messy even though I've scrubbed it clean." —



Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors). Add these to the bottom of your tub to prevent any slip-ups during bath time.



Promising review "If you’ve got a baseball player with white pants, this is a MUST-have. You can soak pants for days and still have stains. This gets rid of everything. I use a soft toothbrush so I don’t pill up the fabric. A bar will last months. Also, it's probably really good to get rid of blood (aka evidence). Just allot yourself enough time to scrub (and dry) before you call 911. That's the key. That’s just something I thought of off the top of my head. Not based on any true story that may or may not still be under investigation. Just a useful tip. Happy cleaning!" —



Get it from Amazon for $0.88. This is gonna totally raise the bar on your laundry game forevermore. It will take those dirty and stained baseball pants and make them look as good as new.



Promising review: "I was so happy that I bought these! They are super strong and secure and easy to install. I have a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old who both run around and bump into everything, not to mention climbing on stuff, and these give me peace of mind as a father. Definitely a great value and much cheaper than a trip to the emergency room. A definite must for any parents wanting to babyproof their home. I will continue to buy these for any future televisions I may have because I don’t like to mount my televisions to the wall. These are perfect for anyone living in an apartment as well; that way, you don’t damage the walls." —



Get it from Amazon for $8.78. Add these to your heavy furniture (or television sets) to keep them from being pulled down by your tiny mountain climber.



Promising review: "My son has loved using this book to improve his math skills. We put it in a binder with some



Get them from Amazon for $4.98. These are perfect for kids working on multiplication who could use a new take on times tables.



Promising review: "We have a newborn in the family so I decided to gift them this bib. It's great because you can wash and reuse it as many times as you want without having to put it in the laundry like traditional bibs. The kids love it!" — Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five styles). You can toss this on your kiddo before they toss their lunch all over their brand-spankin' new sweater."We have a newborn in the family so I decided to gift them this bib.The kids love it!" — Anna



22 A diaper cream applicator Amazon



Promising review: "I strongly suggest you get this if you don't want greasy fingers; that is the main idea. The bottom piece has a suction so you can place it anywhere at an upright position. It is easy to pick up diaper creams from a circular angle. This was a good investment overall." —



Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (available in three colors). No need to get your fingers greasy when you have this tool to help you attend to some crappy business.



Promising review: "These door guards are excellent! They are thick and sturdy. I'm able to put them on my inside doors with ease and they stay in place. My 16-month-old can not pull them off. The doors DO NOT shut with these on. You can put them on any side of the door. I have one door where my little one could pinch his fingers in the hinges. I'm able to insert the guard on the side with the hinge! The door barely moves open/closed and does prevent fingers from pinching. I highly recommend these." —



Get them from Amazon for $8.95. Attach these to any part of your door to keep them open at all times. No hurt fingers in your house!



Promising review: "Amazing! I am in complete shock at how well this worked. My son got stung by a wasp. After we did the suction, he stopped complaining about it hurting!" — Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors). You'll want to keep this handy-dandy tool on hand all summer long because it will remove bits of insect saliva and other irritants after your kid gets a bug bite. This thing is a saving grace for parents with kids who are bugged by being outside when mosquitoes are out."Amazing! I am in complete shock at how well this worked. My son got stung by a wasp. After we did the suction, he stopped complaining about it hurting!" — Angela z



25 And finally, a lint roller Amazon



Promising review: "I got this for my 15-year-old for school and she loves it." — Get it from Amazon for $4.88. This is sure to delight type-A teens who like looking *just so* or type-A parents who know a kid could always use a quick once-over with a lint roller."I got this for my 15-year-old for school and she loves it." — Nichole Whitney



