34 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets And Tools That Are Basically Too Cheap To Regret Buying

From corn peelers to cold brew pitchers, these affordable gadgets will be incredibly useful for your kitchen.
Melanie Aman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Baking, cooking and brewing coffee aren’t always seamless tasks, but thankfully, there are many kitchen gadgets that’ll come to the rescue. From corn shavers to cold brew pitchers, here are cheap and useful essentials that’ll get you excited about spending time in the kitchen.

1
A cold brew coffee maker
Amazon
If you love cold brew coffee, this pitcher will help you craft the perfect batch in your kitchen without a lot of effort.

Promising review: "If you LOVE iced coffee (I drink it year round regardless of the weather) then you NEED this cold brewer. I work for Starbucks and I love our cold brew. I was skeptical to make it at home but I love it more than theirs. It’s especially nice since Starbucks only brews one kind of beans for cold brew, but at home you can brew your favorite kind. Absolutely love this and it’s worth more than it costs. A must-buy for yourself or a wonderful gift for the coffee lover in your life!" — j.blaine

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
2
A Souper Cube
Amazon
Prep any soup recipe in advance and freeze it inside this tray, so you can easily grab it and defrost it for a quick dinner.

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
3
A wine vacuum
Amazon
Preserve your opened bottle of vino for an extra day with this nifty tool that'll create a seal for it.

Promising review: "I’ve owned one of these for the last five years. If sealed with Vacu Vin, an opened bottle will be good for an extra three days easily. No more feeling obligated to finish the bottle so it doesn’t go bad. We keep spares to give out as last minute gifts to wine drinking friends and everyone who’s gotten one loves it." — Phizak

Get the pump and stopper from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight colors and multi-packs).
4
A set of egg poaching cups
Amazon
Get perfectly-poached eggs with these cups that'll save you cooking time if you want delicious avocado toast or protein bowls.

Promising review: "I think this is the ultimate way to poach an egg. I have tried egg rings but the eggs just keep leaking out so that was a fail. The metal poacher is a headache to clean and always comes with a four slots. What if I want to cook just one egg? Still have to use the whole thing to just cook one, and that really is not a simple way. The silicone egg poacher, it’s simple, it’s fast and silicone is safer than metal and plastic. The ring stander makes it steady for microwave cooking and in boiling water too. Just love them." — Happy cat

Get four from Amazon for $11.97.
5
An ice cream maker
Amazon
Make your own ice cream, gelato or sorbet in this pint-sized ice cream maker that'll get you excited for dessert.

Promising review: "This is a high quality product, affordable, fast, very easy to use — just one to three steps to make a great ice cream, sorbet or frozen yogurt with a simple recipe book. I do not like to and can't follow instructions, but I find this easy to use. And since you could control your own ingredients, you could make it healthy (or not) and it's delicious and fresh. I am an ice cream lover and was looking to buy an ice cream maker so I can make it at anytime at home. You can make a smaller portion just for yourself or more servings to share with others. Very enjoyable product, I would highly recommend it." — Kulanan M.

Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors).
6
A Guac-Lock container
YouTube
Extend the life of your delicious guac with this container that'll push out air and prevent avocados from oxidizing.

Promising review: "I love guacamole, but I'm the only person in my house that will eat it. Making guacamole for one is a waste of time, but making a standard recipe always ended up being a waste of guacamole. Enter the GuacLock. This DISHWASHER-SAFE (!) kitchen gadget truly delivers! To be honest, I was skeptical and didn't expect much. I made guacamole three days ago and have enjoyed it every night since. No gross brown color. No off-taste. On day three it was just as fresh as the day it was made. I've shared this product on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat; I feel like all of my friends need to know about this one. If you're actually reading reviews and trying to decide whether or not to add this to your cart. Stop. Just do it! You won't regret this purchase." — Allison Horis

Get it from Amazon for $18.84.
7
A lasagna trio pan
Amazon
Bake up to three types of lasagna (meat, vegetarian or vegan) and spare yourself from the stress of using three different pans for dinner.

Promising review: "I've been making lasagna for my family for YEARS and always used a lasagna pan without sections. What a PAIN! It was harder to prepare and when it came to cutting and serving, it was something I dreaded. Everyone wanted an 'end' that was crispy, Everyone wanted either a small piece or a large piece so cutting it was impossible. With these trays, prep was a breeze, as was cutting any size because it didn't slip and slide. It was as easy as pie...and everyone got a 'crispy edge.' Cleaning was one, two three, NONSTICK! If there were 10 stars for this item, I would give it 10." — Linda Tesoroni

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
This eggcellent device heats up to six eggs at a time for a seamless, no-stove-involved breakfast.

Promising review: "So neat and fun to use! I used it the next morning after the delivery, and I cook my eggs only in the Dash Go. It cooks every egg so perfectly, and they come out so fluffy every time. It cooks a variety of egg dishes, and you can cook vegetables and some meat like fish. Very wonderful kitchen gadget, and I highly recommend you make a dash to buy the Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker if you love eggs! You will not be disappointed!" — Tonya

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in eight colors).
9
A handheld frother
Amazon
Skip a coffee shop run and create a DIY latte with this handheld gadget that'll froth milk.

Promising review: "I bought this to whip my milk and creamer for my coffee and I LOVE IT! Oddly my coffee tastes BETTER! And I used it for whisking eggs and other small things and it works like a charm! I might buy another to keep by the stovetop. Great price!" — Dea

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).
10
A manual food chopper
Amazon
Dice up veggies, fruits and boneless meats without taking up a lot of counter space or using a cutting board.

Promising review: "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies toss them in and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." — Kevin B.

Get it from Amazon for $14.71+ (available in three colors).
11
A three-in-one burger press
Amazon
This gadget will mold cheesy, stuffed burgers for you and be helpful when you're hosing a barbecue.

Promising review: "Really well made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is so much better!" — deborah

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12
A small knife sharpener
Amazon
Sharpen knives with this tiny tool that'll revive dull blades and easily fit in a drawer when you're not using it.

Promising review: "Wow! I was going to buy some whet stones to sharpen my knives but I know I’d be too lazy to use them. Then I saw this gadget advertised on BuzzFeed and though I’d try it for the price. It works exactly as stated. It won’t restore knicked blades but it sharpens amazingly good. Knives that I’ve had for years I was able to sharpen and cut with ease." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in four colors).
13
A heart-shaped waffle maker
Amazon
You'll love using this cute gadget to quickly whip up heart-shaped waffles for you or the fam.

Promising review: "I bought this about a year and a half ago and completely forgot about it in the back of my pantry. Well, since we're all in quarantine, I've been doing some cleaning and I stumbled across my little waffle iron. I decided to finally give it a try and made a half dozen waffles, and I have to say, this thing worked great and cleaning wasn't difficult at all! Obvious tip: use the slightest bit of cooking oil spray (PAM) and the waffles come out perfect every time!" — Tom M.

Get it from Amazon for $18.88 (available in a variety of styles).
14
A terra-cotta bread warmer
Amazon
Keep tortillas and rolls warm with this small terra-cotta disc that locks in heat.

Promising review: "Fit my serving dish perfectly and really does help keep the rolls warm. Very pleased with my purchase. Just be sure to measure the serving dish you plan to use to make sure it's the right size. Very pleased with this purchase. I have a lot of dinners and this is an easy way to make sure you have warm bread/rolls throughout the meal." — Tanya

Get it from Amazon for $11.77+ (available in two colors).
15
A pair of sandwich bag holders
Amazon
Pour chopped food and sauces into sandwich bags without spilling them all over your kitchen counter.

Promising review: "As a single person, one of my biggest challenges is cooking. I prefer to make larger quantities — usually in my Instant Pot — and then separate them into servings and freeze them. Trying to freeze a lot of containers took too much space, so I decided to try freezer bags. Since it was a mess to put servings into bags, I ordered these bag clips to help, and they do. I mostly use sandwich-size baggies, which fit well and the stands hold the bag open so I can add the food. Then it is easy to freeze the bags flat for future use." — cymart

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
16
An egg timer
Amazon
Its face changes colors to let you know if your soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs are done cooking (no guesswork required)!

Promising review: "This thing is the bomb.com Seriously, buy one. You won't regret it. Works the first time and every time after that. I was slightly concerned when I first got it out the package. The lines that tell you how hard or soft the egg will be cooked were really hard to see. Nothing like the videos I had seen. Never fear, toss it in the pot of water and voila! Easy to see the lines!" — gunmetalgreen

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
17
Or a singing timer
The Grommet
Plop this into a pan, because you have better things to do instead of waiting around for your hard-boiled eggs to cook. It'll sing and float when your eggs are ready!

Get it from The Grommet for $19.95 (available in three colors).
18
A pack of magnetic air fryer sheets
Amazon
Glance at this cheat sheet if you're unsure of how long you should be cooking eggplant, meatballs and other heatable food in an air fryer.

Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl

Get it from Amazon for $11.29+ (also available in white).
19
A set of non-stick donut pans
Amazon
The next time you're craving dessert, bake a batch of frosted donuts in these non-stick pans that'll be a sweet addition to your kitchen inventory.

Promising review: "It was my first time making protein donuts and I needed pans. These looked cute. Might buy some. And sure did. Love them. They don’t even burn like the dang metal pans. Easy to clean. Nothing stuck to them. Usually if I bake, half of the mix stays on the dang metal pan. Well not anymore! Also they come with recipes. Score." — Gloria Reneau

Get two pans from Amazon for $5.99.
20
A reusable food storage bag
Amazon
Swap plastic bags with this reusable one that'll help keep food fresh longer and work great for sandwiches, snacks and more.

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." — Megan A.

Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
21
A trio of dough presses
Amazon
You can finally make calzones, empanadas, ravioli and more dough-friendly dishes with these easy-to-use presses.

Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" — Sox

Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.18.
22
A sushi making kit
Amazon
It comes with all the tools you need (minus seaweed, rice and add-ins) to craft the perfect avocado, salmon or California rolls at home.

Promising review: "Oh my goodness! This product was so easy to use! Well worth the money! I’m always skeptical on buying products like this because I’m not always sure on the reviews, I hate wasting money. If you're on the hunt to find the right tools to make your own sushi I definitely recommend buying this product!" — Jamie

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
23
A clip-on strainer
Amazon
Clip this strainer to a pot to prevent cooked noodles from tumbling down the sink when it's time to drain them.

Promising review: "Makes straining pasta, veggies etc. Easy clean up and less clunky than a full size strainer. I love it so much I've just bought four more as gifts." — LJ

Get it from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in five colors).
24
A pair of herb scissors
Amazon
These five-blade scissors will save you so much thyme on dicing up herbs for recipes.

Promising review: "An avid cook and I cannot believe I’ve never used these. Great size and comes with accessory that makes cleaning a breeze (and I do dread cleanup). Cuts prep time way down. I’ll be gifting these to my friends who also spend a lot of time in the kitchen." — kimberli calma

Get them on Amazon for $22.99.
25
A set of baking mats
Amazon
Bake desserts, pizza and more things without worrying about oozing dough or cheese sticking to the inside of your stove.

Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seems to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." — Michelle Daniels

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in three colors and three styles).
26
A set of reusable toaster bags
Amazon
Just think of all the paninis and grilled cheese sandwiches you can make with these little reusable gems that don't require a stove.

Promising review: "Who can say no to a mess-free toasted panini in under four minutes? Or frozen chicken nuggets or fish sticks.The sky is the limit with what you can fit into each of these toaster-safe bags. This is a late-night grilled cheese made in two minutes from heaven!" — corey

Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99.
27
A dishwasher-safe meat trimmer
The Grommet
You'll only need to use one hand to slice fat and skin from brisket, pork shoulder and more kinds of meat.

Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this trimmer. It seems to be quite well-made; the blade is beyond razor sharp (and the storage cover is appreciated and a must). It works beautifully to trim fat and silver skin. It already has a place of honor in my kitchen tools bin." — Calvin

Get it from The Grommet for $19.95.
28
A corn shaver
Amazon
Cutting corn is hard, but this little gadget will easily peel off kernels for all your favorite summer, picnic-ready recipes.

Get it from Amazon for $8.79.
29
A microwave steamer
Amazon
Heat up raw or frozen veggies in minutes with this microwave steamer that'll be great for quick lunch breaks.

Promising review: "Hey, do you find it tedious to use a pot and colander to steam your veggies? Me freaking too. Bought this and the full-time single mom that I am living in a tiny space loves it. Steams frozen veggies in my microwave in six minutes. Easy clean up, no fuss and compact. Only drawback is that it’s somewhat flimsy right out of the microwave (but to its credit it’s collapsible and hot so...still not a deal breaker for me). Just be careful!" — MargaritaMomDays

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
30
A set of oven liners
Amazon
Protect the bottom of your oven from bubbly crust, cheese and sugar while you're baking something delicious in the kitchen.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle Custommer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
31
An innovative measuring cube
The Grommet
This cube combines 19 different measuring devices into one! No more switching between measuring cups and spoons the next time you're cooking or baking.

Promising review: "Love this item, super convenient and easy to clean!" — Erica

Get it from The Grommet for $19.95.
32
A genius spiralizer
Amazon
It's a food spiralizer, juicer, ribbon cutter, veggie shredder and veggie grater in-one, so you can seamlessly prep ingredients for meals.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
33
An OXO avocado slicer
Amazon
Split, dice and remove pits without using a flimsy knife, thanks to this gadget that'll halve the time it takes to get avocados ready for meals.

Promising review: "I’ve owned mine for over three years now and use it regularly at home. The knife is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily but not sharp enough to cut skin. I’ve let my 10-year-old granddaughter use it all the time since she was seven. Pitting couldn't be easier or safer: three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades grab the pit and the finger hole allows you to push it out easily. My blades are still fine after three-plus years. Then in one fast easy motion I have seven even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn’t even need to scrape it out with a spoon." — Tony C

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
34
And a five-in-one wine stopper
Amazon
It'll aerate and filter your favorite vinos, so you can enjoy a glass of wine whenever you please.

Promising review: "I recently visited Sonoma County for a wedding and wine tour weekend. Every winery we visited used these handy contraptions. They aren't the weird, bulbous aerators you may have seen on QVC or at some Traveling Vineyard party. They cost a fraction of those, fit perfectly and pour beautifully. If you are a single person who loves wine but does not feel like drinking a full bottle fo wine every time you open one, these are perfect. I bought four. One for red, one for white, one for rose and one I case I opened another bottle. Definitely a great product." — Joseph M. Franco

Get it from Amazon for $9.55.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
