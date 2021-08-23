34 Under-$20 Kitchen Gadgets And Tools That Are Basically Too Cheap To Regret Buying

Baking, cooking and brewing coffee aren’t always seamless tasks, but thankfully, there are many kitchen gadgets that’ll come to the rescue. From corn shavers to cold brew pitchers, here are cheap and useful essentials that’ll get you excited about spending time in the kitchen.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A cold brew coffee maker
2
A Souper Cube
3
A wine vacuum
4
A set of egg poaching cups
5
An ice cream maker
6
A Guac-Lock container
7
A lasagna trio pan
8
A rapid egg cooker
9
A handheld frother
10
A manual food chopper
11
A three-in-one burger press
12
A small knife sharpener
13
A heart-shaped waffle maker
14
A terra-cotta bread warmer
15
A pair of sandwich bag holders
16
An egg timer
17
Or a singing timer
18
A pack of magnetic air fryer sheets
19
A set of non-stick donut pans
20
A reusable food storage bag
21
A trio of dough presses
22
A sushi making kit
23
A clip-on strainer
24
A pair of herb scissors
25
A set of baking mats
26
A set of reusable toaster bags
27
A dishwasher-safe meat trimmer
28
A corn shaver
29
A microwave steamer
30
A set of oven liners
31
An innovative measuring cube
32
A genius spiralizer
33
An OXO avocado slicer
34
And a five-in-one wine stopper
21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge