38 Home Improvement Essentials For Less Than $25 That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

Your place can look like an HGTV after-shot for less.
Amber Usher and Jasmin Sandal
A Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish, a fur-removing squeegee broom, lemon-scented fizzing toilet bombs from Etsy and a drawer organizer set from Amazon.
A swivel grout and corner brush
This handy tool attaches to almost any broom handle, making it easy to reach all those pesky spots without breaking your back.

Promising review: "This works great standing up. I have very old and deeply worn grout. Trying to get the floors clean was a hands-and-knees job. This brush cleans really well, is easy to use, and I am so glad not to be on my knees. Plus, I wrap a microfiber towel around the bristles and can then dry those really deep grout lines so the dirty water doesn't fill them." — OAH
$9.69 at Amazon
Stair decals perfect for jazzing up your stairs without breaking the bank or requiring a major renovation
Simply clean your stairs, peel off the backing and press the decal onto the riser. They don't leave behind any sticky residue, so they're renter-friendly. These are sold as individual decals precut to 48"W x 8"H to make it easier to install on your riser.

Promising review: "Item arrived as expected. Great quality, thick material. Easy to apply/readjust as needed. Completed the staircase in one day. Glad I decided to do this. Really vamped up the look of my staircase." — Etsy Customer
$11.99 at Etsy
Fridge organization labels so you can quickly find what you’re looking for
They're available in small, medium and large sizes and multiple packs.

Promising review: "Great labels! And my fridge looks so much more organized now!!" — Etsy Customer
$1.41+ at Etsy
A kit with power scrubber heads, which attach to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you
If you happen to need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one. Check out our Drill Brush attachment review for more on how well it works.

Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — for example, bathtubs, showers, tile and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took 5 minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door,...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry
$18.95 at Amazon
A Pet House candle here to actually cover up and eliminate those stinky dog smells
The candle is available in 44 scents. Read our Pet House Candle review for more details.

Promising review: "I have multiple dogs in the house and am always concerned that it smells like that to visitors, even cleaning every day. I have used other candles and melts that add a pleasant smell to the underlying odor, but this candle is the best. I have been able to leave the house for hours and when I first open the door, on my return, I don't smell dog. We recently had a house full of people (many of them pet parents) over for Christmas dinner and one person actually commented, 'Your house smells really nice. How do you keep the dog smell out?' I laughed and told them I was just wondering if the candles were working. I guess I got the best answer." — LLL Texas
$22.99 at Amazon
A jaw-drop-worthy fireplace cleaner kit
With this nonabrasive cleaner, all you have to do is apply, rinse with water and wipe it off. The kit comes with a brush and 16-ounce bottle of nontoxic fireplace cleaning formula.

Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference!! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." — MM
$16.99 at Amazon
Quadrostyle/Etsy
A roll of vinyl tile stickers to brighten up your home
This wallpaper is also renter-friendly since it doesn't leave behind any sticky residue. It's available to cover up old tiled floors in units or as complete floor panels.

Promising review: "These have transformed my rented house! They are so easy to apply — literally just peel and stick, and you can adjust them if need be as you're sticking them on. They look so lovely and brighten up the kitchen, making it feel modern and fresh. Will definitely be thinking of how else to use them in other parts of the house!" — Victoria Philpott
$4.58+ at Etsy
A hard-water stain remover
Apply this solution, let sit for a few minutes and finally scrub away that brown stain that's been staring at you for weeks. It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.

Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" — O.R
$16.99 at Amazon
A drawer organizer set capable of working wonders for your junk drawer
Promising review: "Perfect for a standard-size bathroom drawer! All five containers fit and I’m able to separate out my hair products/brush/comb, hair ties, razor blades, and the misc. items such as headbands for face washing. The frosted look is great and just what I desired. Almost wish I had more drawers to organize with these!" — Jen
$14.99+ at Amazon
A hardwood floor cleaning spray that'll have your floors sparking clean
Promising review: "This is the best product I have found for my laminate floors. I have tried so many brands, including my own vinegar solution as well as the one made by the manufacturer of my laminate flooring, and none of them compare to Rejuvenate. Everything I've tried has done an OK job but I'm still left with occasional streaks and dullness. This stuff is wonderful. It just takes a few spritzes in an area and then I go over it with a microfiber mop and I have a beautiful streak-free floor with a nice luster to it. Finally the laminate floors I wanted!" — ChattyPatty
$6.47 at Amazon
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaning packets
You just pop the packet down the drain for it to work. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.

Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." — Lostbraincell
$9.43 at Amazon
Some color-changing light bulbs to add vibrancy to any room
Program them to change with the beat of music and even control the intensity all from your phone. You can also use "sunrise" and "sunset" modes to ease you in and out of the day.

Promising review: "I love this light bulb! The app you download for it is very user friendly, and I adapted to it very quickly. You can adjust brightness and the color all from your phone. One of my favorite features is 'scene.' It has a variety of options like 'romantic,' 'reading,' and the coolest in my opinion: 'sunrise/sunset.' Over the span of 15 minutes, it mimics the colors of a sunrise/sunset. It goes from red to orange to purple etc. It’s a very cool light bulb and I recommend it to all of my friends." — Kristina Adamik
$9.99 at Amazon (regularly $13.99)
A set of 10 gold cabinet handles
This is one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to upgrade the look of your kitchen — and it's as simple as unscrewing your old boring handles and screwing in your new, elegant golden ones. The handles are available in five finishes and 14 lengths.

Promising review: "These look great in my kitchen, adding a nice modern touch to my cupboards. Easy to install and true to size. I never had a single screw that went in crooked or too tight. A great buy for the money and comparable to other handles I've seen at twice the price. Very pleased. Obviously, if you are worried about them being too lightweight, then go ahead and spend the extra 3 or 4 dollars to buy solid handles. Personally, I think these hollow handles look just the same as the expensive ones, and they are sturdy enough to hold up for many years. Thanks Probrico!" — Amazon Customer
$15.66+ at Amazon
A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners that help silence the sound of cabinet doors closing
The sheet includes 100 stick-on door bumpers.

Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." — LMA
$9.88 at Amazon
Vintage country life-themed peel-and-stick wallpaper for an instant interior design pick-me-up
It's available in blue or gray.

Promising review: "I have been looking for this type of peel-and-stick wallpaper, and Wayfair had it in the exact color I wanted! It is very easy to work with, so if you attach it incorrectly, it comes off and can be reapplied so easily." — Bernice
$1.21+ per square foot at Wayfair
An automatic scrubbing brush for easily cleaning the grout between your kitchen floor tiles
To learn why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves this, check out her Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review.

Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda and water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TL;DR: This is absolutely incredible." — Amazon Customer
$17.38 at Amazon
A squeegee broom in case fur is embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum
Its natural rubber bristles attract pet hair on multiple surfaces, like carpet, tile, hardwood and linoleum. Plus, it has a built-in rubber squeegee (aka the thing you use on your windshield) for cleaning windows and spills.

Promising review: "I have three cats, a Great Pyrenees, AND allergies, and this thing is absolutely amazing! This is an image that I took right after vacuuming. LOOK AT ALL THAT HAIR MY VACUUM MISSED JUST ON THAT ONE RUG!!! Definitely a lifesaver, especially right now as it’s allergy season. I’ve also noticed a big difference in my breathing. So worth the money!" — Hannah
$12.98 at Amazon
A flexible vent-cleaning brush
It's designed to easily maneuver through the tightest spaces, preventing damage to your dryer and keeping it running smoothly.

Promising review: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way. I gave 5 stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." — ASF
$7.99 at Amazon
A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
You wouldn't shower in a dirty bathroom, so why would you eat off of plates that were cleaned in a dirty dishwasher? Just pop these in and run a cycle like normal, then sit back while it scrubs away all the gunk and grime.

Promising review: "My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great. DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." — rebecca cohen
$8.95 at Amazon
And some cleaning tablets for your washing machine, too
Promising review: "I have had my frontloader for at least five years and NEVER did a 'tub clean.' My washer never really smelled. The door stays open enough for it to dry and air out. I usually wipe the rubber gasket after every few washes, but I noticed I wasn't getting it all and my wash tub as well as my wash seemed to be dull looking. I gave Affresh a try and OMG!! What a difference! I did a white wash the day after and my clothes just seemed so much brighter and cleaner! Unlike other reviewers I did not notice any overpowering smell from the product. Affresh also did a very good job cleaning the gunk from my gasket. With two young, messy kids I do a LOT of wash! I will definitely be using this again!" — Debra Green
$6.95+ at Amazon
A multipurpose cleaner that'll be endlessly useful all around the house
Think: floors, counters, walls, windows, tubs, sinks, literally any surface you can think of. This solution comes in a recyclable bottle and is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way — and it should be diluted with water first for surface cleaning. It's composed of water, plant-based soap, cleaning salts, vinegar and fragrance oils. It's available in 10 scents.

Good Vibes is a Black woman-owned business that sells plant-based multisurface cleaners in unique fragrances like frankincense and myrrh and magnolia that can be used all over the house, on sneakers and on car exteriors.

Promising review: "I don’t even know where to start! I use this on my floors, my granite countertops, glass stove top, I put a little in my laundry, on my dining room table, I even use a little to wet dust with. I literally clean even when I don’t have to just so I can smell its fragrance. I love that the scent on my laundry lasts. I used the Frankincense & Myrrh cleaner on my bedsheets and duvet cover and the scent lasted quite some time. My home smells so fresh and airy. I will be ordering again soon." — Keyana
$12.50 at Good Vibes
Light-dimming sheets made to cover overly bright LED lights on your appliances and power strips
This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." — Jarom A. Daszko
$1.49 at Amazon
A grill scrubber that doesn't require hours of elbow grease
Promising review: "My grill accumulated a lot of crud as a result of many cookouts. I tried to keep it as clean as possible with a wire brush and various cleaning pads and cleaners. I never could get the rack and grates to look like new. There was always a layer of permanent food residue, carbon, and other debris that defied removal. I decided to give the Magic Stone Grill Cleaner a shot. Surprise! Surprise! This is truly a magic stone. It removed everything from the grill parts that I worked on and left them looking like new. The cleaning process did put grooves in the bottom of the stone and that helped to get the sides cleaned off as well." — Duffer.
$6.88 at Amazon
A jar of top-selling lemon-scented toilet bombs to do the dirty work for you
It's available as a refill or full jar.

Promising review: "These lemon toilet fizzies work great and I love that they are earth-friendly. They come in an attractive little jar so you can sit it on the toilet tank and it looks so nice! Shipping was fast, too." — Etsy Customer
$11.19+ at Etsy
Britt Ross / BuzzFeed
A bottle of plant-based Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish
You'll also get a large microfiber cloth with the bottle.

My former colleague Britt Ross says, "I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was zero residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the real test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too. Oh, and it legit smells like lavender, which makes me look forward to cleaning! I can confidently say I will never be without at least two bottles of this magic spray in my house for as long as I live."
$19.95 at Amazon
A set of eight microfiber cloths to quickly clean any surface without leaving streaks
Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." — Xena the Warrior Mama
$16.98 at Amazon
Howard Products wood polisher that'll restore your wood surfaces to their natural beauty
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! We have an older log cabin that was pretty neglected, both inside and out. Our wood floors were faded and worn. The outside logs looked dry and faded. I decided to give this a try before paying to have the floors sanded and refinished; and also outside before having the whole log home restained. This stuff is absolutely amazing. It soaks into the wood and really revitalizes it. In spots that the wood soaks it in quickly, a second or third treatment may be needed. I just squirted it on the floor and mopped it in with a mircofiber mop. Outside, I added it to a rag and simply wiped the logs. It's been a week now and this is not a temporary fix like you might see with Orange Glo or others that leave a greasy, temporary finish. What an awesome buy!!!" — Frank T.
$8.36 at Amazon
A broom and mop organizer
This handy little contraption is a game changer for anyone who wants to keep their cleaning tools organized and easily accessible.

Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" — Jaclyn
$15.97 at Amazon
A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste
It's capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tile and more without the need for elbow grease.

Promising review: "Since moving into this apartment, I have gradually come to hate this tub because of the water stains. I have tried every product on the market including things from the Internet like Coca-Cola, vinegar, you name it....This stuff with a couple of swipes/scrubs and a toothbrush for the textured areas completely cleaned my tub in a way that I can only tell you excited me to the core of my being. All I can tell you is buy it and I wish you the best!" — Michelle
$5 at Amazon
A powerful cooktop cleaner kit that'll make your glass top look like new
The set includes a heavy-duty cleaning solution and polish, a non-abrasive cooktop scrubber and a cooktop scraper.

Promising review: "I really didn’t think that there was much hope for my stovetop to look good again. It had years of burnt-on grime that no other cleaner could touch. I read the reviews for this product and decided to give it a try. Well, I am blown away! It does everything it says in a matter of minutes, and with minimal effort! My stove top is gleaming, just like in the product picture. Note what others have said, unscrew and turn the blade around if you use the scraper. It did not scratch the surface at all. I couldn’t be happier!" — Wisegirl
$18.98 at Amazon
A stackable cutlery organizer to turn chaos into order
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.

Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small, shallow, and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" — oceantiff
$11.98 at Amazon
A roll of vinyl contact paper that can give your home a luxe top-floor penthouse feel
Promising review: "I recently just moved, and the kitchen needed a lot of loving. But buying new countertops was not in my budget. I came across this product and decided to give it a try. Now my kitchen is beautiful and the counters just light up the room! I won't lie that it took a lot of time and patience between measuring and cutting. But, if I messed up, I was able to peel and re-stick over and over. I will be most definitely buying more for the bathroom next! So affordable to transform one room in the house!" — Karissa Hastings
$6.49 at Amazon
Some waterproof screen repair tape here to fix any hole, big or small
It's available in three sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "This tape works wonders. I am trying to get a recent move paid off, so I really couldn't afford to replace screens at this point, even if I did them myself. This tape made all the difference in my house. I no longer had to leave the windows closed worrying about sitting on the couch with fly swatter in hand, or watching my cats zoom around the house trying to catch them, and knocking everything over in the process." — MsRich2U
$8.99+ at Amazon
A convenient cable management sleeve
This sleeve unzips so you can wrap it around your bundle of cords, making your space look sleek and tidy. It's available in black and beige.

Promising review: "These were EXTREMELY useful to me, I like them a lot. I have a very busy workspace at home, with two monitors and a tablet and big keyboard, speakers, NAS drive, etc., and it was very cluttered. But with these I managed to clean it up A TON. Now it looks much nicer, is much cleaner, and safer. Definitely would recommend getting these if you have a bunch of stray cables hanging around your desk area and such. After I zip-tied all of my big bundles of cables and adapters and such together and up and down the desk, I wrap these around the bundles for a nice, clean...less hazardous look." — Aaron
$9.99 at Amazon
A four-pack of drain snakes that can pull out enough hair to make a wig
Promising review: "Super easy to use and it WORKS! Drano, plunging, didn’t unclog the drain but after reading the reviews for this product gave it a try. When I used it on my bathroom sink it pulled out a mass of junk the size of a rat! My sink is good as new now. No plumber needed! So glad I did!" — Edie Mayeshiro
$5.77+ at Amazon
A wood repair kit because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture
Not only does this make your wooden furniture look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about pesky scratches or water stains running your beautiful pieces.

Promising review: "Surprisingly, this has probably been my absolute favorite impulse quarantine purchase! For starters, you can't beat the price. I was able to find a match for everything I want to touch up (and then some). I mainly bought these to fill in scratches on my wooden bed frame, and I wish I'd taken before and after photos because the difference is amazing. Obviously if you look close enough you'll still see the scratches, but who looks that hard at a bed frame? ;) If you're looking for something simple you can do to freshen up a piece of furniture, I would highly recommend buying this set. Such a small, affordable thing can make a huge difference." — Katherine Swanson
$9.99 at Amazon
A set of Sticky Stake insect traps that are so effective but equally gag-worthy
These traps work like a charm to catch fruit flies, gnats and whatever else is buzzing around your home.

Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like wild. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan
$6.99 at Amazon
A door draft stopper made to fit snugly at the bottom of your door, sealing off cold air
This also works as a noise muffler and prevents other unwelcome guests of the creepy-crawly variety from wandering through your door. It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, no light, and so much less sound! It’s great. The sound blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better. It was easy to install — just needed scissors to cut it down to size. Then I wiped the area to clean it, waited for it to dry, and stuck it on. It practically matches the color of the door so it doesn’t stand out at all. I’m very happy with this product! It’s been on for a little over a month and I’ve had no issues. It’s been stuck where I placed it. Highly recommend this product, especially if you’re a renter and don’t want to have to drill into doors." — airazedy
$7.99+ at Amazon

