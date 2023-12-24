38 Home Improvement Essentials For Less Than $25 That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

Popular items from this list:
A swivel grout and corner brush
Stair decals perfect for jazzing up your stairs without breaking the bank or requiring a major renovation
Fridge organization labels so you can quickly find what you’re looking for
A kit with power scrubber heads, which attach to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you
A Pet House candle here to actually cover up and eliminate those stinky dog smells
A jaw-drop-worthy fireplace cleaner kit
A roll of vinyl tile stickers to brighten up your home
A hard-water stain remover
A drawer organizer set capable of working wonders for your junk drawer
A hardwood floor cleaning spray that'll have your floors sparking clean
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaning packets
Some color-changing light bulbs to add vibrancy to any room
A set of 10 gold cabinet handles
A sheet of stick-on sound dampeners that help silence the sound of cabinet doors closing
Vintage country life-themed peel-and-stick wallpaper for an instant interior design pick-me-up
An automatic scrubbing brush for easily cleaning the grout between your kitchen floor tiles
A squeegee broom in case fur is embedded into your carpet no matter how many times you vacuum
A flexible vent-cleaning brush
A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
And some cleaning tablets for your washing machine, too
A multipurpose cleaner that'll be endlessly useful all around the house
Light-dimming sheets made to cover overly bright LED lights on your appliances and power strips
A grill scrubber that doesn't require hours of elbow grease
A jar of top-selling lemon-scented toilet bombs to do the dirty work for you
A bottle of plant-based Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish
A set of eight microfiber cloths to quickly clean any surface without leaving streaks
Howard Products wood polisher that'll restore your wood surfaces to their natural beauty
A broom and mop organizer
A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste
A powerful cooktop cleaner kit that'll make your glass top look like new
A stackable cutlery organizer to turn chaos into order
A roll of vinyl contact paper that can give your home a luxe top-floor penthouse feel
Some waterproof screen repair tape here to fix any hole, big or small
A convenient cable management sleeve
A four-pack of drain snakes that can pull out enough hair to make a wig
A wood repair kit because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture
A set of Sticky Stake insect traps that are so effective but equally gag-worthy
A door draft stopper made to fit snugly at the bottom of your door, sealing off cold air