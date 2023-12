38 Home Improvement Essentials For Less Than $25 That'll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

A door draft stopper made to fit snugly at the bottom of your door, sealing off cold air

This also works as a noise muffler and prevents other unwelcome guests of the creepy-crawly variety from wandering through your door. It's available in four colors."I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in.It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better. It was easy to install — just needed scissors to cut it down to size. Then I wiped the area to clean it, waited for it to dry, and stuck it on. It practically matches the color of the door so it doesn’t stand out at all. I’m very happy with this product! It’s been on for a little over a month and I’ve had no issues. It’s been stuck where I placed it. Highly recommend this product, especially if you’re a renter and don’t want to have to drill into doors." — airazedy