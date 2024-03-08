Shoppingfitnessworkoutluggage

You Can Get These Sturdy Gym Bags For Less Than $30 At Walmart

From compact crossbody bags to roomy duffle bags with all the pockets, these bags get the job done in style.
The perfect gym bag has everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Whether you bring just a handful of essentials to your sweat session or an entire second outfit to change into post-workout, Walmart has a gym bag for you.

We’ve rounded up various options below to help you get started on your search. The best part? They all cost less than $30.

1
This chic tote bag with mesh pockets
Melding fashion and function, this tote bag is ready for the gym, beach or wherever your day takes you. The side mesh pockets are perfect for a water bottle, snack or even to hold your sneakers, and the removable pouch on the outside is a great place to store your keys or gym card so you don’t have to go digging around the bag when you need them. This bag comes in two colors, classic black and a neutral mushroom hue.
$19.97 at Walmart
2
This brightly colored crossbody bag
If you’re someone who doesn’t need to bring a lot to the gym (maybe just your phone, keys, wallet and wireless earbuds), this crossbody bag is for you. It comes in a variety of bright shades — red, orange, purple — to add a pop of color to your outfits.
$16.54 at Walmart
3
This waterproof duffle bag with all the pockets
For the gym-goer that needs it all, this duffle bag has you covered. It has a waterproof pocket for wet clothes and bathing suits, a side compartment for shoes or dirty clothes, a flat side pocket for your phone and wallet, a front pocket and a massive main compartment. When you’re not using it for the gym, it also makes a great carry-on bag for travel.
$12.99 at Walmart
4
This soft, puffy tote bag
Not too big, and not too small, this puffy tote bag is outfitted with multiple pockets to help keep your gym essentials organized. It has top handles and a removable crossbody strap and comes in two colors: black and purple (although it definitely looks more like pink in the photo online).
$21.90 at Walmart
5
This simple, lightweight tote bag
If you’re looking for a basic bag that gets the job done, this Reebok duffle is a solid choice. It has a zippered main compartment for holding shoes, a side pocket for storing valuables and comfortable shoulder straps (which are long enough to tuck a yoga mat into).
$24 at Walmart
6
This sporty backpack with adjustable straps
For carrying comfort, you can’t beat a backpack, and this sporty one is perfect for the gym. It has a large zippered main compartment, an interior zipper pocket for valuables and exterior zippered pockets for organizing your other gym must-haves. Pick it up in classic black or neon red, yellow or purple.
$16.90+ at Walmart
7
This spacious duffle bag with a lifetime warranty
Sporty and sturdy, this Everest duffle bag has a classic, timeless design. It has plenty of room for all of your workout gear and is made of reinforced polyester. It’s backed by a “simple as that” lifetime warranty by the manufacturer and comes in multiple colors.
$23.80 at Walmart

