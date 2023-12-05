Supremely Useful Under-$30 Gifts For All The Practical People You Know

Whether it's a pack of smart plugs or a wireless charging station, these are the most helpful presents to add to your list this year.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Takeya-10310-Patented-Airtight-Silicone/dp/B00FFLY64U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cold brew coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656919aae4b066e398b70637" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Takeya-10310-Patented-Airtight-Silicone/dp/B00FFLY64U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cold brew coffee maker</a>, set of Kasa <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Required-Certified-EP10P4/dp/B091FXLMS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="smart plugs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656919aae4b066e398b70637" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Required-Certified-EP10P4/dp/B091FXLMS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">smart plugs</a>, compact <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FYY-Electronic-Organizer-Accessories-Waterproof/dp/B0924H4XB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tech organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656919aae4b066e398b70637" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FYY-Electronic-Organizer-Accessories-Waterproof/dp/B0924H4XB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=656919aae4b066e398b70637%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">tech organizer</a> and Owala FreeSip<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=656919aae4b066e398b70637&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fowala-freesip-24oz-stainless-steel-water-bottle-sandy-shores%2F-%2FA-89056680" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" water bottle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656919aae4b066e398b70637" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=656919aae4b066e398b70637&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fowala-freesip-24oz-stainless-steel-water-bottle-sandy-shores%2F-%2FA-89056680" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> water bottle</a>.
Some people’s idea of the perfect gift is a decorative tchotchke that’s nice to look at, or a luxe piece of jewelry that only gets worn for special occasions. Others want to get a hefty amount of use from their presents and would love nothing more than to unwrap a practical item this holiday season.

Any pragmatic pal on your gifting list this year will rejoice in something from the following collection of functional products, whether it’s a pair of comfort-inducing slippers, a kitchen gadget that will legitimately reduce the amount of time spent prepping ingredients or a nifty lunchbox that actually can reheat food.

What’s even better is that not only will these items add ease to someone’s every day, but nothing on the list is over $30.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An organizing bag insert
This useful insert is meant to transform the chaotic and cavernous interiors of tote bags and purses into functional and super organized bliss. Outfitted with enough pockets, pouches and compartments for even the smallest valuables, this organizer comes in several colors and seven different sizes.
$24.88+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A four-pack of Kasa smart plugs
Kasa's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while controlling your sockets from afar. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands.
$21.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A wireless charging station
This wireless charging station successfully manages to declutter nightstands and desktops while quickly juicing up all of your practical person's gadgets at once. Made specifically for Apple devices, this compact station has a spot to charge AirPods, iPhones and Apple Watches from a variety of generations.
$29.98 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An electric heating lunch box
If your practical person packs food for work or school, this lunch box can help them enjoy a freshly warmed meal without a trip to the microwave. It claims to offer quick and effective heating that warms contents up to the ideal eating temperature, without drying out food. The stainless steel inner container is leakproof, ideal for transporting even soups, and the lid holds eating utensils for an even more convenience.
$22.99 at Amazon
5
Target
A pair of possibly the most comfortable pajamas
There's been some online chatter suggesting these are the most comfortable pajamas around and possibly a more affordable alternative to a set from the luxury sleepwear brand Eberjey. While I can neither confirm or deny this, I will say I own several pairs of Target's Stars Above pajamas in a few different styles, and use them all the time for their cool-to-the-touch softness, perfect mid-weight feel and ability to stay in mint condition even after countless cycles through the wash. Due to high demand, the sizing and color availability of these pajamas is always running low, but you can't go wrong with gifting anything from the brand's extensive selection of ultra-comfy loungewear. There’s also a short-sleeved version of the set with more robust inventory.
$27.99 at Target
6
Amazon
An endlessly reusable smart notebook
The Rocketbook endlessly reusable notebook comes with 36 pages containing space for goal setting, listing, sketching and note-taking using the included Pilot Frixion pen that bonds to the notebook's specialized composite paper. Before wiping the pages clean with a microfiber cloth (also included), Rocketbook users can scan and upload all of their written content using the Rocketbook app and save it to the cloud service of their choice.
$20.38 at Amazon (regularly $34)
7
Amazon
An expandable mug holder for the car
Anyone who's the proud owner of a Yeti Rambler knows that these popular drinking vessels don't fit in most standard car cup holders. This clever expander fits securely into an existing holder and expands to accommodate your person's favorite mug and water bottle.
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
8
Amazon
A pair of wildly popular memory foam slippers
These machine-washable clog-style slippers, which have an impressive 93,450 five-star Amazon ratings, surround feet with 360 degrees of comfortable memory foam with an additional layer of conforming cushioning in the sole and heel for even greater support. The outer sole is made with flexible rubber, perfect for walking to the mailbox or taking out the trash. These come in several color combinations and both women's and men's sizing.
Mens: $16.98+ at AmazonWomen's: $17.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A travel luggage caddy
For a truly hands-free traipse through the airport, gift this travel caddy that slides over most telescoping suitcase handles and features two compartments to keep coffee cups, water bottles, cellphones and passports within arms' reach.
$14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An avocado tool
Avocado-lovers will adore this helpful kitchen gadget that halves, de-pits and slices the creamy green gem in the blink of an eye. It's also dishwasher-safe so cleanup is equally as breezy.
$10.49 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A cold brew coffee maker
Simplify your practical giftee’s morning beverage routine with this pitcher that whips up and serves delicious cold brew. Made from BPA-free plastic and featuring a reusable fine mesh coffee filter, this innovative pitcher can withstand hot temperatures and holds up to four servings of coffee.
$27.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A famous and time-saving veggie chopper
This BPA-free four-in-one chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a spiralizer to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up and it can also hold chopped veggies in its catch bin.
$23.95 at Amazon
13
Alleyoop
A four-in-one makeup pen
Perfect for the jetsetter in your life that likes to travel light or those who can't stand the sight of makeup clutter, this clever beauty product from Alleyoop is the gift. Packed inside this clickable pen is an eyeliner, lip liner, brow pencil and highlighter, all featuring ultra-blendable formulas that apply smooth and pigmented. The four-in-one pen comes in three different shade combinations.
$25 at Alleyoop
14
Target
A beloved Owala dual-sip water bottle
The famed Owala FreeSip water bottle is an adored drinking vessel for a few reasons: It's fully leakproof, easy to clean, keeps contents cold or hot thanks to the double-wall insulated design and features dual drinking options: straw or swig. This particular 24-ounce bottle comes in tons of aesthetic color combinations to satisfy the tastes of everyone on your list.
$27.99+ at Target$26.98 at Amazon$28 at Urban Outfitters
15
Amazon
And while you're at it, a bottle brush cleaning set
Whatever your practical person's current reusable water bottle situation is, this extensive eight-piece brush set can be a real miracle worker. It includes everything from tiny and bendable straw brushes for cleaning narrow drink spouts to large rough-bristle brushes on long handles for reaching every nook and cranny of even the most cavernous bottles.
$9.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A rechargeable and flameless lighter
The perfect stocking stuffer for a lover of useful things, this flame-free lighter puts an end to fussing with traditional lighters that burn fingertips and run out of fluid. It's rechargeable, windproof, fully electric and has a flexible neck to easily light everything from stoves to pillar candles.
$8.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A multi-bag carrying handle
Even the most agile among us has struggled with the task of carrying bulky shopping bags in one trip and for cases like these, the Click & Carry handle can be a lifesaver. The clever design allows equal weight distribution of bags and other heavy objects and features comfortable gel padding along the base to cushion shoulders and hands.
$13.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
An AirPods cleaning pen
Anyone who owns a pair of wireless earbuds knows how grimy those fine crevices and tiny holes can get. This nifty pen features a flocking sponge, a soft brush and a metal tip to ensure that no speck of dirt or trace of ear wax is left behind.
$8.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A compact tech organizer
This multi-compartment case looks deceptively compact, but features four different sides of storage, including multiple mesh pockets for adaptors and hard drives, sleeves for phones or external power banks and elastic bands to store cords. The double-layered exterior, which comes in 11 colors, is made with a soft sponge padding for protection and is waterproof to keep contents dry.
$9.84 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A cushioned anti-fatigue mat
If you know someone that spends much of their days on their feet, this anti-fatigue mat can be a very thoughtful present. Its shock-absorbing and high-density foam construction can help reduce pressure and strain placed on the back, feet and knee joints. It's available in 16 colors and prints and five sizes.
$26.97+ at Amazon

