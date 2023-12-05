Some people’s idea of the perfect gift is a decorative tchotchke that’s nice to look at, or a luxe piece of jewelry that only gets worn for special occasions. Others want to get a hefty amount of use from their presents and would love nothing more than to unwrap a practical item this holiday season.
Any pragmatic pal on your gifting list this year will rejoice in something from the following collection of functional products, whether it’s a pair of comfort-inducing slippers, a kitchen gadget that will legitimately reduce the amount of time spent prepping ingredients or a nifty lunchbox that actually can reheat food.
What’s even better is that not only will these items add ease to someone’s every day, but nothing on the list is over $30.
