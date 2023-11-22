ShoppingParenting salesBlack Friday

These Handy Items Are All Under $40 For Black Friday

These gifts and gadgets will make your life a little easier without totally breaking the bank.
By 

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Creator-3-in-1-Surfer-Beach-House-31118-Gift-Idea-for-Kids-Girls-and-Boys-8-plus-Years-Old-Lighthouse-Pool-House-Summer-Building-Toys-Set%2F297970432&subId1=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lego beach house set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLEGO-Creator-3-in-1-Surfer-Beach-House-31118-Gift-Idea-for-Kids-Girls-and-Boys-8-plus-Years-Old-Lighthouse-Pool-House-Summer-Building-Toys-Set%2F297970432&subId1=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lego beach house set</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FARLO-ESSENTIAL-1CAM-FHD%2F3117045773&subId1=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="security camera" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FARLO-ESSENTIAL-1CAM-FHD%2F3117045773&subId1=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">security camera</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Basics-Piece-Stainless-Comfort/dp/B09WWBM3G7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="knife set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65577d61e4b0e4767013f702" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Basics-Piece-Stainless-Comfort/dp/B09WWBM3G7?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=65577d61e4b0e4767013f702%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">knife set</a>
There’s nothing better than snagging a great deal on Black Friday, except maybe snagging a great deal for under $40. If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or need to spruce up your place a little bit, we rounded up some of our favorite items that are under $40 for Black Friday.

Some items are always under $40 and are now even more affordable, while others are major sales that put them below that threshold, but everything selected is highly rated and highly practical.

From a compact coffee maker that will fit in even the smallest kitchens to international plug converters that will be lifesavers when traveling, these gifts and gadgets are sure to make your life a little easier without totally breaking the bank.

1
Amazon
A comfy retro-inspired bean bag chair (50% off list price)
This cozy bestselling bean bag chair makes a perfect gift for the young people in your life — or keep it in your home and wow them whenever they come over. It's filled with shredded memory foam for maximum comfiness, and its super-soft microfiber cover is designed to be stain-resistant, so if anyone spills on it, it'll be easy to clean up.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
2
Amazon
A soft-sided rolling golf travel bag (51% off)
This Amazon Basics traveler will keep your golf clubs secure and safe. It sports reinforced padding on its stress points to protect your clubs, and its soft sides will make it extra easy for you to transport in your car with all your other gear.
$29.19 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
3
Simple Human
A Simple Human steel compost caddy (30% off)
Simple Human is offering up to 30% off an assortment of their bestselling kitchen and home essentials. We love this modern compost caddy that trap odors while helping you efficiently gather your compost scraps.
$35 at Simple Human (regularly $50)
4
Amazon
An 18-piece knife set with storage block (50% off list price)
This set of 18 stainless steel knives includes everything you need for food prep, including a sharpening steel to keep your knives in tip-top shape. Each knife is designed to be rust-, stain- and pit-resistant.
$36.09 at Amazon (regularly $72.19)
5
Amazon
A mini extra bright flashlight (50% off list price)
If the power goes out, you get a flat fire at night or you're spending time in the outdoors, you'll be happy to have this powerful flashlight that's only a little bigger than a tube of chapstick. It runs on one AA battery, or you can recharge it for 1000 high lumens light with the touch of a button.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
6
Amazon
A Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plug (30% off list price)
Turn any plug into a voice-control smart plug with this Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug. You can use an app or voice control to turn outlets on and off at your leisure or put them on a schedule.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
7
Amazon
A set of 50 kids' velvet hangers (37% off list price)
Keep your kiddo's closet organized with this set of 50 small velvet hangers that are super thin to maximize storage space. Some reviews say these even work for adult clothes in narrow closets.
$16.22 at Amazon (regularly $25.73)
8
Target
A Gourmia six-quart air fryer (43% off list price)
With 12 presets, this six-quart basket-style air fryer is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Quickly cook, reheat, fry and dehydrate a variety of food in minutes, and throw the nonstick basket and crisper tray right into the dishwasher when you're done for quick cleaning.
$39.99 at Target (regularly $69.99)
9
Walmart
A Keurig K-Express single serve pod coffee maker (16% off list price)
Make yourself a single cup of hot coffee in the morning with this streamlined coffee maker. It uses K-cup pods so you never need to deal with wet beans or filters, and has a 36-ounce water tank, so you can make a few cups before refilling it.
$49 at Walmart (regularly $59)
10
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper (40% off list price)
This ingenious instant chopper can dice, ribbon and spiralize veggies simply by pressing it down. Save time on chopping and cleaning knives, enjoy perfectly cut produce and never worry about onion eyes again.
$23.95 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
11
Amazon
A Suprus electric lighter (40% off)
Drop everything you're doing right now and watch (or rewatch) SNL's "Christmas Candle" song. After that, get yourself (and everyone you know) this $10 rechargeable lighter, loved by our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and so so many HuffPost readers. It's almost seven inches long, so it can reach into burned-down candles with ease, and it lasts for weeks between charges, even if you use it every day. It can simply be recharged via USB-C when it's time.
$6.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
12
Amazon
A two-pack of travel adapters (16% off list price)
If a European vacation is in your future, you need this pair of power adaptors. They have USB-C and B plug-ins as well as traditional U.S. plugs, to give all of your devices juice when you're sight seeing or traveling for work.
$22.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
13
Amazon
Rubbermaid produce saving containers (25% off list price)
With a 18-cup container, an 11-cup container and two 4.6 cup medium containers, this set of four produce containers will keep your fruits and veggies fresh for longer. They have an elevated base that keeps your food from the moisture that collects at the bottom, and a built-in vent filter on the top to keep everything crisp and fresh.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
14
Amazon
A highly-rated desk chair seat cushion (33% off)
Give your buns and back some extra support as you work at your desk with this high-density seat cushion. The brand says it will give you comfort for up to eight hours of sitting and the breathable, moisture-wicking cover will keep you cool and dry.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
15
Amazon
A snuggly "adult baby blanket" (15% off list price)
We love every and all "adult baby blanket" here at HuffPost, but these airy, muslin gauze throws really take the cake. They're incredibly lightweight and soft and provide comfort without making you overheated.
$33.91 at Amazon (originally $39.89)
16
Brümate
A touch-free 35-ounce Brümate Rotera water bottle (25% off list price)
HuffPost shopping writer Haley Zovickian loves their Brümate Rotera water bottle with an ergonomic handle that allows for easy carrying. "It is truly leakproof," Zovickian said. "Its twist-to-drink straw provides easy, touch-free hydration without repeatedly exposing your drink to dust and dirt."


$37.49 at Brümate (originally $49.99)
17
Amazon
A massage gun with 30 speeds (57% off list price)
Say goodbye to neck and back pain with this versatile massager. It comes with six interchangeable heads and 30 speed levels and will help with stiffness from sitting at a desk all day. The rechargeable battery works for eight hours of use before you need to charge again.
$29.87 at Amazon (regularly $69.99)
18
Amazon
A four-pack of motion-sensing, dimmable nightlights (28% off list price)
Never worry about tripping walking to the bathroom at night with this set of four motion-sensing plug-in lights. Consider them adult night lights; you can even dim them to find the perfect lighting level and set the ambiance in your home.
$15.19 at Amazon (originally $19.89)
19
Amazon
A half-gallon Stasher bag (25% off list price)
Stasher's reusable silicone bags are a kitchen game-changer. Not only can they go in the fridge, freezer, microwave and dishwasher, but they're effortless to use, super easy to take with your to school or work and have a tight seal to keep produce fresh. This one has a half-gallon capacity, so it's perfect for holding prepped fruits and veggies or taking car snacks on the go.
$16.49 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)
20
Amazon
Kitchen Mama auto electric can opener (40% off list price)
Never struggle with can openers again with this automatic electric opener. Simply put it on the top of the can, press a button and it will take off the top, all on its own. Best of all, it folds the sharp edges in as it takes the lids off, keeping your fingers safer.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
21
Amazon
An electric salt and pepper grinder set (63% off)
Season your food to perfection with this chic electric salt and pepper grinder set. It's easy to control and lets you add the exact amount of salt and pepper that you want.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
22
Target
A cool set of six glass canisters with bamboo lids (54% off list price)
Or upgrade your pantry with this set of six glass food storage containers with bamboo lids. The glass containers (not the lids) can go in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer or fridge, and every container measures four inches wide so it's easy to access the contents inside with a scoop, hand or other tools.
$39.50 at Target (regularly $84.95)

