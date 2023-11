These Handy Items Are All Under $40 For Black Friday

A Suprus electric lighter (40% off)

Drop everything you're doing right now and watch (or rewatch) SNL's "Christmas Candle" song . After that, get yourself (and everyone you know) this $10 rechargeable lighter, loved by our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and so so many HuffPost readers. It's almost seven inches long, so it can reach into burned-down candles with ease, and it lasts for weeks between charges, even if you use it every day. It can simply be recharged via USB-C when it's time.