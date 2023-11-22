These Handy Items Are All Under $40 For Black Friday

There’s nothing better than snagging a great deal on Black Friday, except maybe snagging a great deal for under $40. If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping or need to spruce up your place a little bit, we rounded up some of our favorite items that are under $40 for Black Friday.

Some items are always under $40 and are now even more affordable, while others are major sales that put them below that threshold, but everything selected is highly rated and highly practical.

From a compact coffee maker that will fit in even the smallest kitchens to international plug converters that will be lifesavers when traveling, these gifts and gadgets are sure to make your life a little easier without totally breaking the bank.