55 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy On Cyber Monday

Don't delay — snatch up these budget-friendly deals ASAP before the sales have disappeared.
Melanie Aman, Natalie Brown, Samantha Wider, Kayla Boyd, Brittany Gibson and Brittany Ross

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Get a box of 44 strips from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $45.99).
2
Aerie
A pair of high-waisted crossover leggings for 44% off that TikTok caused to sell out once
Promising review: "BETTER THAN LULU'S! I saw these on TikTok and waited almost two months for them to be back in stock, but they were so worth it. They’re buttery soft and the criss-cross design makes me look like an hourglass! They looked small at first but stretched just fine." —Lake

Get it from Aerie for $25 (originally $44.95; available in women's sizes XS–XXL, long, short, and in five colors and patterns).
3
Samantha Tomaszewski / BuzzFeed
Or Girlfriend Collective high-rise compression leggings for 40% off
Girlfriend Collective is a favorite on our team — I actually have three pairs of these leggings and love them so much. And with more than 17,000 reviews, we sure are not the only ones. The leggings are compressive without making my legs feel like sausages and stay in place during my most intense workouts. I've been recommending them to all my friends because the leggings (and the company behind them) are great.

Promising review: "These are some of the best leggings I’ve ever purchased. The material looks great and is thick and rich and when they say compression, THEY MEANT COMPRESSION. They're great for casual wear and for working out. I am 5'10" and the 28.5" length was perfect!" —Mikayla D.

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $46.80 (originally $78; available in women's sizes XXS–6X, three lengths, and in seven colors).

And read one BuzzFeed editor's full Girlfriend Collective leggings review here.
4
amazon.com
A bento lunch box for up to 44% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (originally $27.99+; available in eight colors).
5
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 25% off
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in three colors).
6
Emma Lord ./ BuzzFeed
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil for 25% off, which is a TikTok fave
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."

Get it from Youthforia for $27 (originally $36; available in four colors).

Use code BRINGIT to see that price reflected at checkout.
7
Herschel
An iconic Herschel Retreat backpack for up to 52% off

Get it from Herschel for $36+ (originally $75; available in 42 styles).

8
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum for up to 46% off
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Stephanie Hope has to say about it: "When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction."

Promising review: "So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken

Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors).
9
Sheertex
A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 60% off

Get them from Sheertex for $35 (originally $89; available in sizes XS–XL).

10
amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in five colors).
11
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for up to 33% off
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!

Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (originally $14.99; available in five colors).
12
Old Navy
A cropped sherpa turtleneck for 50% off
Discount applied at checkout!

Promising review: "Love how soft and cozy this is. I have been wearing it almost every day at home because of how cold it's been out and it keeps me warm enough. I feel it's a little oversized but that won't stop me from buying it in other colors." —anonymous

Get it from Old Navy for $19.99 (originally $39.99; available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall sizes S–XXL, and petite sizes XS–XL in four colors) — and shop everything else on sale here.
13
amazon.com
A dual Revlon hair dryer and brush for 37% off
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

Get it from Amazon for $25.24 (originally $39.87).
14
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones for 60% off that will play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin

Get it from Amazon for $15 (originally $39.99; available in 13 colors).
15
amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off that's easy to use
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.

Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (originally $27.99; available in three colors, two sizes, and two styles).
16
Gap
A pair of high-rise corduroy flares for 50% off, plus an extra 10% off
The discount will appear at checkout!

Promising review: "These are my most loved pants! I love the fit, the cut, and especially, the flare. Transports me right back to the 70s The fabric is so soft and the fit is true to size. Love the higher rise, well done!" —Janice H

Get them from Gap for $35.97 (originally $79.95; available in regular sizes 24–35 and tall sizes 28–33 in four colors) — and shop everything else on sale here.
17
amazon.com
A pair of teeth-whitening pens for 20% off
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $19.99).
18
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 50% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is also 50% off right now).
19
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement that's 30% off
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Get 90 chews from Amazon for $20.28 (originally $28.97).
20
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 63% off
Promising review: "Never thought I'd be one to enjoy a virtual assistant like Alexa, but I sure do! I love just sending commands out into the air and a timer is set, an alarm is ready to wake me in the morning, and my questions are answered. Plus, music on demand is so handy! I really enjoy having the Echo Dot in my household." —Melanie Henner

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $39.99).
21
amazon.com
Some extra soft cooling bed sheets for up to 44% off (plus an additional 5% off coupon!)
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Get them from Amazon for $26.27+ (originally $46.97; available in sizes Twin–California King and 42 colors)
22
amazon.com
A pair of anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

Get them from Amazon for $18.39+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors).
23
amazon.com
A Razor DeathAdder mouse for 55% off t
Promising review: "It seems like a wonderfully made device and setup was simple. I plugged it in and automatically installed the software. There are a bunch of extras you can install but the basic software lets you customize buttons and calibrate it, etc. It's nice that you can program combos into one button for certain games that require multiple keys for a certain move or function into one quick mouse click. The clicks feel very strong and clear, as does the roller. I like how the cord is very smooth and pliable, no more worrying about batteries dying in the middle of doing something important. Wireless mice are a great idea in the mind, but they just don't suffice in reality at least for me. The cable on this can hardly be felt, it's like a fishing line that's not even there so it might as well be wireless." —ReconJack

Get it from Amazon for $31.58 (originally $69.99).
24
amazon.com
A pair of Adidas sneakers for up to 49% off
Promising review: "I really love these shoes. I’ve worn them for hours and hours two days in a row, all through Disneyland and California Adventure. I have a bad ankle from two sprains and a broken foot over the years. These shoes are very comfortable and support my ankle. I haven’t had any issues with the backs rubbing my ankles, but I’m wearing low athletic socks with high back tabs (also Adidas). I also love that these are really easy to keep clean, and also easy to clean off if they do get a little mark on them. Great buy." —Nancee Hall

Get them from Amazon for $33+ (originally $65; available in women's sizes 4.5–11 and several colors).
25
amazon.com
A pair of ribcage Levi's straight leg jeans for up to 60% off
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!I have two pairs and love 'em equally! They strike the perfect balance between rigidity/structure (I'm not a fan of super soft denim) and comfort. Unlike the reviewer below, I went with my normal size and the waist is *chef's kiss* perfect. That said, they are not the comfiest jeans if you plan to sit for extended periods of time. I call them "walking jeans," aka great for days when I'm about and about. These would not be my first choice for loungewear. One other perk — quite literally — is that they make your butt look a-mazing.

Promising review: "I am an avid Levi's wearer — it's the only brand of jeans I like because of the variety of styles/cut they have. These ribcage jeans hit right at the ribcage but due to the stretch in the fabric don't feel as though they are cutting into my waist. I purchased could've gone down a size because of the stretch but I like how they look so I am definitely satisfied with them." —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $31.73+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39 and 13 washes).
26
Amazon
A pet-monitoring camera for 40% off
Promising review: "I love everything to do with this device, it helps me with checking in on my dog and who is coming in and out the room. It detects any motion there is in the room or wherever you may put it. The night vision works amazingly, can see everything very clearly. Im absolutely in love with everything and can't wait to buy more. I just had a problem with it because it stopped recording, so I emailed Pet Cube support and it was resolved within 10-15 minutes. Amazed at how fast they are to help you with any kind of problem you are having. To finish this off, I am ABSOLUTELY in love with Pet Cube and everything to do with it. Way better than any other product I have tried. It notifies you of everything that happens when you are not home and it is very useful." —Chloe R.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $49.99).
27
Amazon
Reusable silicone Stasher bags for up to 25% off
I (Natalie) have been using these for literally years and years now, and they still look brand new, function flawlessly, and have saved me from using so many disposable plastic bags! I couldn't recommend them more.

Promising review: "This was a great deal that I couldn't pass up. I am actively trying to eliminate all plastics from my household and these are wonderful. I love Stasher bags and the quality is way better than any other silicone bags I have used. I have had some for years and they are still in just as great shape as when I got them. Love that you can freeze with them and they don't take up tons of space. I have never cooked with them but I would bet they hold up to their claims. They aren't cheap, but well worth the money! Highly recommend!" —TillyTally25

Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (originally $9.99+, available in a variety of sizes, colors, and in multipacks).
28
amazon.com
A bidet attachment for 41% off that'll change the way you feel about toilet paper
Promising review: "Me and the wife tried it for the first time this morning and let me tell you, on a winter morning such as today it's a shocker because the water is very cold. But that being said, the item works well and cleans any soil from your posterior very well leaving you feeling pretty refreshed afterwards and maybe a little cold as well. LOL. I would recommend this to family and friends in the future and we are very happy with our purchase and are debating on purchasing another for our second bathroom!" —J

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (originally $59).
29
Amazon
A 25-piece Melissa & Doug cutting play food set for 43% off
Promising review: "I love this set - this set encourages critical thinking. The ability to cut the slices and tell how many slices you have has drastically helped with my 5 year olds counting skills. I am so happy with this set and would recommend it to any moms out there who are working on numbers with their little ones!" —Taylor B.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $27.99).
30
Amazon
An Australian pink clay mask, with a 30% off coupon
Promising review: "I absolutely love the way my skin looks and feels after using this! My skin just looks refreshed and glows!! I literally buy this for everyone!! I have extremely oily skin and have no issues. Others who I have bought this for have very problematic skin and this does wonders for them!" —Sheena A.

Get it from Amazon for $17.43 (originally $24.90).
31
amazon.com
A bottle of Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
I went from very dark brown/almost black Asian hair to platinum blonde, a color I've maintained for almost four years. I truly believe the only reason I still have hair on my head is because 1. my colorist is amazing and 2. Olaplex. Despite having pretty strong hair, I remember globs of it breaking off in the shower right after I bleached my mane. In a panic, I bought a bottle of Olaplex and my hair has been thanking me ever since. I hate how expensive a single small bottle is, but I truly can't be without this. It's reduced breakage and brittleness, minimized frizziness, and just generally helped my hair look healthy.

Get it from Amazon for $24 (originally $30).

Check out our Olaplex review for more deets and some before and afters that'll make you buy this in bulk. And check out more Olaplex products on sale on Amazon for Cyber Weekend!
32
amazon.com
An extremely flowy chiffon wide-leg jumpsuit for 30% off
FYI, this black jumpsuit is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member!

Promising review: "I love it! I attended an all-white event. It was our first time so we wanted to keep it simple being that we didn't know what to expect, we didn't want to overdo it. Let me just say...this outfit did it and did it just right! It fit me perfectly. It flowed so elegantly. It looked like a dress while standing still. I loved the open back, bell bottom/flare legs of it. Great in pictures. I am so pleased with my purchase and for the price, definitely a winner! I normally don't wear clothing that goes around my neck but this didn't bother me at all. There is a lining inside which is great." —C. Clark

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).
33
amazon.com
A sultry velvet midi dress for 30% off
Promising review: "This dress is stunning, fits like a glove, and it's true to size. The fit is just right – not too loose and not too tight. The quality of the material is very nice too." —SandraP

Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (originally $45.99; available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
34
amazon.com
A (very giftable, family-friendly!!) wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 56% off
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

Get it from Amazon for $22.19+ (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors).
35
Amazon
A Calvin Klein bralette for up to 40% off
FYI, this bralette is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member!

Promising review: "This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. Please note I said bralette and not sports bra — this offers minimal to no support and I would never recommend it for physical activity. I am a 32D and I ordered a size small, which fits great. If you’re between sizes, I’d recommend going a size down as this is very stretchy. That being said, I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops, etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all." —Courtney S.

Get it from Amazon for $18+ (originally $30+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–3X, and 22 styles).You can also score the matching underwear for up to 40% off!
36
Amazon
A Bluey dance and play doll for 44% off
Promising review: "I bought this for my nine-month-old granddaughter, who was recently introduced to Bluey on Disney+. She loves the theme song and is captivated by the show. I knew I had to buy this as one of her Christmas presents. However, after trying it out myself, I couldn't wait. It's so rewarding to watch her play with Bluey. She dances along with it and absolutely loves it. I know she will enjoy it for months to come. It's so cool how it doesn't fall when it leans to one side. If you're thinking about getting this for your little one — do not hesitate!" —Susan Rahn

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (originally $49.99).
37
amazon.com
A set of two T-Fal titanium nonstick pans for 29% off
Promising review: "We wanted an evenly-heating, durable, and easy-to-clean kitchenware set. This T-Fal set met all of our criteria. The light weight of the utensils is another plus as is the 'red dot' that informs the chef when the pan is heated. Also, the spouts make draining any grease from the pan after use very easy and safe. Highly pleased with this purchase." —James F. Suddath

Get it from Amazon for $43.44 (originally $60.99) — and don't forget to apply the coupon to save an ~extra~ $6.47!
38
amazon.com
A splash-proof spa foot tub for 33% off
Promising review: "The spa is a good one for its price. However, the water doesn't stay hot so make sure to use hot water in the beginning. The bubbles are relaxing and very calming. Nice addition to a family spa day. Definitely going to be doing this more because Lord, I did not know how much I needed this. The cleaning process is very easy. Pour out the water and wipe it down. I wouldn't advise using anything like epsom salt or oils in the spa because it is harder to clean. Overall great product for a simple feet-soaking session and weekly self-care routine." —O

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $29.99).
39
amazon.com
A Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel for 40% off
Promising review: "I have had bad calluses on my feet since I was a kid. I have tried EVERYTHING to get rid of them. This stuff works better than anything I’ve ever tried. I soaked my feet in warm water, applied the gel and left it on for 10 minutes. I wiped the gel off and briefly soaked my feet again. I then used a rasp and was amazed at how much tough skin came off. I’m glad no one else saw it because it was embarrassing. Lol! Highly recommend!!" —InfoSec

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (originally $19.99).
40
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous set of matte hair clips for 53% off
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has these and loves 'em! She said: "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (originally $18.99; available in 14 sets).
41
Amazon
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer for 67% off
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Get it from Amazon for $18.39 (originally $54.99).
42
Amazoon
A plush blanket for 20% off reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (originally $28.99; available in 11 styles and two sizes).
43
amazon.com
A rotating, heated back and neck massager for 31% off
Promising review: "Can I give this thing 10 stars?!? Since the pandemic hit, I've had to forgo my monthly massage. I've also had a ton more stress than normal. I carry my stress in my shoulders and neck, and I've found it difficult to sleep due to neck/shoulder pain. I live alone and no amount of stretching or self-massage was working. Enter this massager — OH MY GOD! Amazing! I got it out of the box, plugged it in and put it to work. My neck cracked/popped multiple times from my muscles releasing. I feel SO much better. Highly recommend!!" —CLester

Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (originally $42.99; available in two colors).
44
Amazon
A set of packing cubes for 41% off
Includes a large bag, medium cube, underwear bag, makeup bag, flat bag, shoe bag, and a laundry bag!

Promising review: "So versatile, and the material is great! Game changer for a person who travels a lot. Color exactly as depicted." —Taylor Mortensen

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $26.90)
45
Amazon
A trusty Hydro Flask for 25% off
Promising review: "This water bottle is SUPER good! I really recommend! I would rather buy this than some knock off version of a Hydro Flask! Doesn’t leak, keeps drinks cold, and a reasonable size! This is a perfect water bottle for traveling, which I do A LOT, and going around places!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (originally $39.95+; available in three sizes and nine colors).
46
amazon.com
A luggage-mounted cup caddy for up to 63% off
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (originally $29.99; available in 31 colors and patterns).
47
Amazon
A HyperChiller for 30% off
This 12.5-oz cup chills all beverages except carbonated ones. You fill it with water and put it in the freezer for 12 hours before using it. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "My son loves cold coffee but doesn’t like the process or taste of trying to cool it the traditional way. Instead, he would go buy a cold coffee. So when I saw this, I got it for him as a gift. He called me the other day just to tell me how much he loves this chiller. He says it works perfectly to give him instantly cold coffee. All he has to do is pour his fresh-brewed coffee into the chiller, and it is immediately turned into ready-to-drink cold coffee. He told me I really scored with this gift." —Monica

Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $24.99).
48
Amazon
A Casper Essential pillow for 30% off
Promising review: "I don't want to sound like one of those guys that got a free product in exchange for a good review. Because I didn't. I paid for it, and it is the best pillow I have ever owned." —TerandVen

Another promising review: "This pillow is amazing. I have two of them and I sleep like a baby thanks to them. I have had one for a half a year now and it’s still super fluffy and supportive. Also the price is very affordable compared to other ‘high end’ pillows." —Pastor

Get it from Amazon for $31.50+ (originally $45; available in two sizes).
49
amazon.com
A sunrise alarm clock for up to 40% off
Don't forget to apply the coupon to save an extra 5%!This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $35.98+ (originally $59.99; available in two colors).
50
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 40% off
Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Get them from Amazon for $18 (originally $30).
51
amazon.com
A compact Verilux therapy lamp for 40% off
Promising review: "I am not a morning person at all, I bought this light to help me wake up on these gloomy winter mornings. It truly does help me pry myself out of bed in the morning! I leave it on my nightstand, flip it on after my alarm goes off, and just lay there for awhile while my body adjusts to the light. It starts my day off right and even helps me tolerate a little bit of talking before my coffee, if absolutely necessary! Super easy assembly, you just slide the front light screen in and bam, ready to use! Highly recommend for people that hate mornings." —LakeLover215

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (originally $39.95).
52
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 22 colors and four sizes).
53
amazon.com
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. That was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc. and was disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze; we were up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My Wi-Fi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Get two from Amazon for $29.99 (originally $64.99; available in two colors).
54
Amazon
An LCD writing tablet up to 50% off on Amazon
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

Get it for $14.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors).
55
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 55% off
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors).
