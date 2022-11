55 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy On Cyber Monday

A pair of ribcage Levi's straight leg jeans for up to 60% off

FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!I have two pairs and love 'em equally! They strike the perfect balance between rigidity/structure (I'm not a fan of super soft denim) and comfort. Unlike the reviewer below, I went with my normal size and the waist is *chef's kiss* perfect. That said, they are not the comfiest jeans if you plan to sit for extended periods of time. I call them "walking jeans," aka great for days when I'm about and about. These would not be my first choice for loungewear. One other perk — quite literally — is that they make your butt look a-mazing."I am an avid Levi's wearer — it's the only brand of jeans I like because of the variety of styles/cut they have. These ribcage jeans hit right at the ribcage but due to the stretch in the fabric don't feel as though they are cutting into my waist. I purchased could've gone down a size because of the stretch but I like how they look so." — Amazon Customer



Get them from Amazon for $31.73+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39 and 13 washes).