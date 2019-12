A sunscreen that’s a dermatologist fave

Elta MD

It’s no surprise that dermatologists would recommend sunscreen, but there was one that consistently kept getting the stamp of approval. That would be EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen, which protects against UVA and UVB rays. While this sunscreen works for a variety of skin types, it’s the niacinamide that really makes this a standout product for cosmetic dermatologist DiAnne Davis of Westlake Dermatology in Houston. The form of vitamin B controls oil production and calms acne flare-ups. “When it comes to acne and people of color, the brown hyperpigmentation that is left behind is oftentimes more concerning. I explain to all of my patients that sunscreen can help for those brown spots to not get darker while your skin is healing,” Davis said. Though there’s a untinted version, Davis likes the tinted variety, which she says matches every skin tone and blends well. EltaMD Tinted UV Clear SPF 46 Facial Sunscreen