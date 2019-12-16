Walking into any pharmacy or beauty store can feel overwhelming. There’s just so much skin care ― cleansers, serums, moisturizers, masks and more. It’s downright dizzying. Besides the massive number of options, there’s also the matter of wondering if an expensive product is worth your money, or if the cheaper ones are a waste of time.

Luckily, we consulted board-certified dermatologists for their must-have, holy grail skin care products, and they’re all under $50. Many are even less than $30. These are the items that pack a serious punch without draining your bank account. The picks range from a super hydrating yet light moisturizer for all skin types, a mask that improves elasticity and a sunscreen several derms swear by. We’re sure you’ll find at least one item to add to your virtual cart.