40 TikTok Products Under $50 That Will Make Holiday Gift Shopping *Too* Easy

A RobeCurls heatless hair curler
Emikeni
is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types.Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" — Katie Porter
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic
Promising review:
"You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A waterproof shower phone holder
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A set of beer chilling sticks
Check out a TikTok of the beer chiller stick
in action. Promising review
: "I bought these for my brother and his wife. They used them today at her small birthday gathering and they now don't know how they lived without them, haha. They didn't even know these were a thing, so they were pleasantly surprised and said they worked extremely well. They kept the beer nice and cold for quite some time. Easy to use too. I was happy to hear they enjoyed the gift." — Jamie
"We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game
Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers"
in action. We're Not Really Strangers
is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition
, the couples edition
, and the friendship edition
for more specific options!Promising review:
"If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." — Khoa Tran
A cult-favorite portable blender
Promising review: "
Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and I don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
A little reversible octopus plush
Also, these come in a TON of different colors and emotions (from angry to sad to, uh, murderous??), so you're guaranteed to find one to express yourself.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok like everyone else but I quickly realized, when I got one, how helpful this is to my family. Now they don't have to guess when they shouldn't bother me, they'll just KNOW. It's saving lives and it's adorable. The perfect thing. :)" — MCalms
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." — dee
Wonderskin Wonder Blading one step lip stain masque
Promising reviews: "
I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" — PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
An adorable wireless portable charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action. Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A portable Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler
Check out a TikTok of the Chill-O-Matic
in action. Promising review
: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." — G. Massey
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks
Check out a TikTok of the lightsaber chopsticks
in action.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force. Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." — Anthony
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A set of Globbles, which are about to be their new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie for everyone on your list
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A clever twist-bottom flower vase
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase
in action. Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems, to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
A Saucemoto dip clip for the car
Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure Pamela
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" — Carmen E.
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws, a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish
Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action.
Psst — a lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage! Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S.
Laneige's "Sweet Candy" lip sleeping mask
Promising review
: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easily chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" — Emma White
A bagel guillotine for all of their carb-slicing needs
Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A "Bagnet," aka a magnet for their bag
Bagnet
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Check out a TikTok of the Bagnet
in action. Promising review:
"This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor. But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas. Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." — robert rodriguez
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers
Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry