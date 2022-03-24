Maskot via Getty Images

Now that we’ve officially hit spring, it’s time to start transitioning the wardrobe to warm weather styles. Few things feel better than saying goodbye to my puffer coat until next winter; I prefer it vanishes at the first sign of warm weather. But when contending with limited closet space, tiny apartments, an abundance of winter coats or, if you’re like me, all of the above, then figuring out how to properly store them can be confounding.

Having been born and raised in Southern California before moving to the East Coast as an adult, it took me several years of trial and error to figure out how to best hide coats away during warm months. (I don’t even want to think about them, much less look at them.) The constraints of tiny apartments proved challenging as the seasons changed, but I’ve finally figured it out.

The best solution? Vacuum-pack compression bags and durable, slim, low profile under-the-bed storage. The combination of these two items makes it possible to store a relatively large volume of clothing in a small space. While this might be old hat to people who grew up in cold weather climates, it was a novel concept for me. We live and we learn.

Below you’ll find some of my favorite winter coat storage under-the-bed boxes and vacuum bags. Some of them come with hand pumps, but others require a household vacuum. (Treat yourself to my favorite vacuum here.) It’s time to seriously upgrade your coat situation so they’re out of sight and mind.