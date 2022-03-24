Shopping

Vacuum Seal Storage Bags And Under-Bed Bins For Your Winter Coats And More

Snag them from some of our favorite spots like Amazon, Target and The Container Store.

Now that we’ve officially hit spring, it’s time to start transitioning the wardrobe to warm weather styles. Few things feel better than saying goodbye to my puffer coat until next winter; I prefer it vanishes at the first sign of warm weather. But when contending with limited closet space, tiny apartments, an abundance of winter coats or, if you’re like me, all of the above, then figuring out how to properly store them can be confounding.

Having been born and raised in Southern California before moving to the East Coast as an adult, it took me several years of trial and error to figure out how to best hide coats away during warm months. (I don’t even want to think about them, much less look at them.) The constraints of tiny apartments proved challenging as the seasons changed, but I’ve finally figured it out.

The best solution? Vacuum-pack compression bags and durable, slim, low profile under-the-bed storage. The combination of these two items makes it possible to store a relatively large volume of clothing in a small space. While this might be old hat to people who grew up in cold weather climates, it was a novel concept for me. We live and we learn.

Below you’ll find some of my favorite winter coat storage under-the-bed boxes and vacuum bags. Some of them come with hand pumps, but others require a household vacuum. (Treat yourself to my favorite vacuum here.) It’s time to seriously upgrade your coat situation so they’re out of sight and mind.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Spacesaver premium vacuum storage bags
Spacesaver's vacuum seal bags come in six-packs of small, medium, large and jumbo bags, as well as a six-pack of multisized bags. They create up to 80% more storage to help you safely tuck away your winter items thanks to their unique double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valve. The small hand pump is travel-friendly, so you can even take it with you when you need to overstuff a suitcase.
Get it from Amazon starting at $24.99.
2
Amazon
The Container Store long under-bed box with wheels
If you want a rigid plastic box, it doesn't get much better than The Container Store's extended-length under-bed boxes with wheels. They have easy-to-open locking lids as well as wheels that make transporting and sliding the boxes around less physically taxing. Virtually unbreakable, they're made of clear, acid-free polypropylene and can hold up to 30 pounds each.
Get it from The Container Store for $31.99.
3
Amazon
Room Essentials 41-quart clear storage box
Maximize storage space with these slim, sturdy and durable plastic storage boxes from Room Essentials at Target. The clear base makes it easy to locate contents and indexed, snap-on lids make stacking a breeze.
Get them from Target for $13.
4
Amazon
Hibag vacuum storage bag set
These Hibag vacuum storage bags come in sets of 10, 14, 15 and 20 in a variety of sizes, so you can stash your coats along with pillows, linens and more. They have sturdy double zippers with stay-on clips for waterproof protection.
Get them from Amazon starting at $22.09.
5
Amazon
The Container Store under-bed storage box and vacuum bag duo
Get both an under-the-bed box and vacuum bag in one go with this selection from The Container store. The vacuum bag reduces storage volume up to 75% and can be used with your household vacuum, so you don't have to worry about finding a spot for a pump. The box comes in an attractive gray shade and has handles, a hinged lid and clear slot for noting the contents.
Get it from The Container Store for $39.99.
6
Amazon
Suoco jumbo-sized vacuum storage bags
Although it's also available in small, medium and large sizes, I find Suoco's jumbo option to be the best for storing multiple winter coats. It's made of thick, flexible and durable material that keeps your items safe from leaks, a double zipper seal and a triple-sealed valve that work alongside the pump to get air out and keep it out.
Get them from Amazon starting at $18.99.
7
Target
Room Essentials gray under-bed storage container
Keep things simple with this chic gray bag from Room Essentials at Target. It has a clear top for easy access, zippered closure and a large handle.
Get it from Target for $9.
8
Amazon
Amazon Basics fabric storage bags with clear top
These Amazon Basics under-bed storage bags come in a two-pack and have convenient flat loops that make them portable and easy to drag out from under the bed. The clear window at the top makes identifying your stuff a breeze, and each can be folded flat when not in use.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.75.
9
Amazon
Amazon Basics vacuum compression storage bags and hand pump
Depending on how many coats you have, you can get a six-pack of jumbo-sized bags (perfect for coats) or a six-pack, twelve-pack or 15-pack of multiple-sized bags. These heavy-duty Amazon Basics compression bags can reduce clothes by 80% of their size, making them ideal for puffy winter coats. The valve and double-seal zipper provide airtight protection, and the hand pump makes shrinking it all down easy as pie.
Get them from Amazon starting at $15.01.
10
Amazon
Zober large capacity under-bed storage organizers
These popular large storage boxes, which come in a two-pack, boast reinforced strap handles that make them easy to slide out from under the bed and carry around the house. Constructed with durable canvas and a waterproof, double-zippered lid, they're meant to stand the test of time, protecting your winter coats from moisture, dust and more.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
11
Amazon
Onlyeasy foldable under bed bags
Onlyeasy's eco-friendly storage bags are made of two layers of high-quality non-woven fiber that allows for air circulation. They also feature strong metal zippers and a clear storage window so you can easily find your items. They'll keep clothes fresh and safe regardless of whether you vacuum-pack them first or not.
Get two from Amazon for $12.97.
