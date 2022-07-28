This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

“Really perfect for me. I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost 4 pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent. I’m 5′8 and I do have to sit in a low chair but it works well and I do computer work and talk on the phone while burning about 1000 calories a day! You can’t beat that. I was looking at more expensive solutions but I won’t look anymore. Completely satisfied.” — Phil

“I had one of the cheaper under desk cycles but no matter how much graphite I put into it, it always squeaked and the pedals stuck when rotating on higher tension. After reading reviews I decided to just spend the money and get a good one. I am very happy I did! This cycle is adjustable so you can just do an easy peddling or you can turn up the resistance and actually feel like you are doing something. It does not squeak or stick at all. It is so quiet, I can peddle right through a television show and my husband cannot even hear it just a few feet away. It is heavier than the cheaper models so it is not as easy to move around, but it’s a good piece of equipment, especially if you don’t have room for a full cycle. I highly recommend the DeskCycle.” — Christine F.

“I honestly was not expecting this desk cycle to be so nice. I am not using it at an office but have it in front of the tv. It is on carpet and does not move. It is as nice as any exercise bike I have used. The tension works well and you can keep track of distance, calories, strides per minute and time elapsed. I brought a kitchen chair in which is the perfect height for it. I get going and forget about the time. If you need to get moving like I did this is a great start.” — Debnovo