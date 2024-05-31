This Under-Desk Footrest Is a 'Game-Changer' for Hip and Back Pain — And It's On Sale For $25

“This is the best foot rest for my WFH set up! I like that it is soft (I don’t use shoes on it and wouldn’t recommend others to either). My fiancée even loved it so much I bought another one for him. When I’m not using it while my desk is in standing mode, our dog likes to use it as a pillow. It has held up very well for the over 1 year we have had it as well! It has some grip on the bottom, but I usually push it up against the wall behind my desk as we have hardwood floors and I can’t fully rest my feet without it sliding. But, I have no issue with this! Would 100% recommend if you have a desk up against a wall and a similar set up to what I mentioned or have a carpeted floor for slightly more traction. If you’re okay with all that, you’ll love it!” — Claire Snoke

“I recently purchased the ComfiLife Foot Rest Under Desk, and I can confidently say it’s a total game-changer for anyone spending extended hours at a desk. As someone who works long office hours, this ergonomic footrest has become my newfound ally in the battle against back and hip pain. The adjustable height feature is a lifesaver, allowing me to customize the footrest to my preferred level of comfort. The plushy memory foam cushion not only supports my feet but also encourages healthy circulation, making those endless hours at the desk surprisingly bearable. The high-density memory foam is a noticeable upgrade from cheaper alternatives, providing long-lasting comfort that conforms effortlessly to the shape of my feet.



What sets the ComfiLife footrest apart is its versatility. Not just confined to elevating my feet, I discovered it doubles as a fantastic knee support when lying down or a rocking accessory for my chair.” — AFMerc

“I have CRPS and I’m short. This means that when my legs hang down under the desk holy flare. This thing is amazing. It’s eliminated the pain I get in my tailbone when sitting and greatly reduced my leg pain while sitting. To be clear: meds hardly work. But this DOES provide relief. It’s super comfortable. I throw a pillow case on mine bc i have dogs and it gets super funky fast from the hair. But this is worth every penny.” — Stacie or Hollie

“Second day with this and it is great. Working on a computer at home, no shoes, and no foot rest until now. This is already improving my posture and I have less pain/tightness in my lower back and into my legs. Recommended.” — Constant Reader