This Under-Desk Footrest Is a 'Game-Changer' for Hip and Back Pain — And It's On Sale For $25

Sitting for long periods is one sure way to hip and back pain, especially if you work at a desk all day or are too short or tall for your seat. As Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, an orthopedic spine surgeon for DISC Sports & Spine Center in California, previously told HuffPost, one easy fix is a footrest. Propping your feet up while sitting allows you to keep your knees level with your hips and relieve lower back pain — and lucky for you, we found a bestselling one on sale for just $25. (Make sure to clip the 15% coupon to take advantage of this price.) Reviewers say this one is a game-changer for desk work and prolonged sitting, with most praising its cushioning, adjustible height and ease of use. But most of all, this simple device seems to relieve the back and hip pain for many. Per one glowing review: “this ergonomic footrest has become my newfound ally in the battle against back and hip pain.” That’s high praise for an elevated cushion.
The ComfiLife foot rest is a smart solution for anyone sitting at a desk that isn’t height adjustable or a chair that’s too tall or short. A review from a user named Shindi says, “I bought this because I am a short person, so my feet don’t really touch the floor when I have my computer chair at a proper height for my desk. The foot rest is comfortable and the right height for me, so my legs and hips no longer hurt from dangling over the floor.” If you’re a taller person, other reviews say that because the foot rest can be broken down into two pieces, it’s easy to find a height that won’t cause your knees to scrape your desk.
Of course, this footrest isn’t just for desk work. Many say they place their footrest in front of their living room couch or sofa. Some even report breaking the footrest into two pieces and having one half dedicated to their living room and the other for their office.
The supportive device is stuffed with memory foam to cushion your feet while they rest, which means you won’t need soft house shoes on to use it. It also has a machine-washable cover to keep it clean over time.
While your mileage may vary for hip and back relief, one thing is for certain: this can be an essential tool for posture. Keep your spine aligned, take the stress off your lumbar and hips and grab this discounted footrest before it jumps back up in price.
Read on for more promising reviews of the ComfiLife under desk footrest:
“This is the best foot rest for my WFH set up! I like that it is soft (I don’t use shoes on it and wouldn’t recommend others to either). My fiancée even loved it so much I bought another one for him. When I’m not using it while my desk is in standing mode, our dog likes to use it as a pillow. It has held up very well for the over 1 year we have had it as well! It has some grip on the bottom, but I usually push it up against the wall behind my desk as we have hardwood floors and I can’t fully rest my feet without it sliding. But, I have no issue with this! Would 100% recommend if you have a desk up against a wall and a similar set up to what I mentioned or have a carpeted floor for slightly more traction. If you’re okay with all that, you’ll love it!” — Claire Snoke
“I recently purchased the ComfiLife Foot Rest Under Desk, and I can confidently say it’s a total game-changer for anyone spending extended hours at a desk. As someone who works long office hours, this ergonomic footrest has become my newfound ally in the battle against back and hip pain. The adjustable height feature is a lifesaver, allowing me to customize the footrest to my preferred level of comfort. The plushy memory foam cushion not only supports my feet but also encourages healthy circulation, making those endless hours at the desk surprisingly bearable. The high-density memory foam is a noticeable upgrade from cheaper alternatives, providing long-lasting comfort that conforms effortlessly to the shape of my feet.
What sets the ComfiLife footrest apart is its versatility. Not just confined to elevating my feet, I discovered it doubles as a fantastic knee support when lying down or a rocking accessory for my chair.” — AFMerc
“I have CRPS and I’m short. This means that when my legs hang down under the desk holy flare. This thing is amazing. It’s eliminated the pain I get in my tailbone when sitting and greatly reduced my leg pain while sitting. To be clear: meds hardly work. But this DOES provide relief. It’s super comfortable. I throw a pillow case on mine bc i have dogs and it gets super funky fast from the hair. But this is worth every penny.” — Stacie or Hollie
“Second day with this and it is great. Working on a computer at home, no shoes, and no foot rest until now. This is already improving my posture and I have less pain/tightness in my lower back and into my legs. Recommended.” — Constant Reader
“Gave me more support for better posture at my desk. I suffer from chronic back pain from slumping at my seat for 30 years. This has been really helpful. I work from home. It’s really cosy for my feet.” — Rick