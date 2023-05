Carson City, Nevada

Nikos Zacharakis Landscape / 500px via Getty Images

Sure, Las Vegas tends to attract most visitors to the state of Nevada, but there’s plenty to do in the capital city. Located near Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Carson City is known for its scenic views and outdoor recreation , so whether you’re into hiking, mountain biking, equestrian, off-roading or hot spring relaxation, there’s something for you.Those interested in Old West history can learn about the birth of Nevada and Carson City at the Nevada Capitol Building Nevada State Museum and the Nevada State Railroad Museum , as well as the number of Victorian-style homes around the city’s historic district . And golfers will no doubt be eager to check out the “Divine Nine” courses . As it is Nevada, casinos are of course an option for tourists in Carson City as well.