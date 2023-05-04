Many U.S. capital cities have long been major tourist destinations, like Boston, Denver, Nashville and Austin. There are also the smaller-yet-beloved state capitals like Santa Fe. And more recently, the “Real Housewives” franchise and lifestyle influencer frenzy have put Salt Lake City on the map.
Looking beyond those big-name cities, there are many other capitals that don’t get as much attention but are still worth adding to your bucket list. We’ve rounded up 10 underrated U.S. state capitals. While this list is by no means comprehensive, we hope it will inspire your future travels.
1
Providence, Rhode Island
DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images
2
Helena, Montana
Michael S. Lewis via Getty Images
3
Sacramento, California
JasonDoiy via Getty Images
4
Montgomery, Alabama
John Coletti via Getty Images
5
Olympia, Washington
halbergman via Getty Images
6
Des Moines, Iowa
Monte Goodyk via Getty Images
7
Augusta, Maine
DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images
8
Carson City, Nevada
Nikos Zacharakis Landscape / 500px via Getty Images
9
Little Rock, Arkansas
Dan Reynolds Photography via Getty Images
10
Boise, Idaho
Darwin Fan via Getty Images