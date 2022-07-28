34 Underrated TikTok Products That Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Life

Popular items from this list:
The Pink Stuff's "miracle" cleaning spray, which lives up to its name
"Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." — Mother of 4
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A jewelry-cleaning stick
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A cult-favorite “secret” popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A 3-in-1 cleanser, exfoliator and brightening mask
"10/10. I bought it after watching many TikToks about this product. I'm so glad I did. It made my face really even and I rarely get acne anymore." — Julie
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser exfoliant
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby
A fume-free oven cleaner that's gentle
: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!"
— Amy L Viau
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning 😊." — Theresa B.
A water-based cleaning spray for carpets
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue.
But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve flaking and itching
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them. Promising review
: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years,
fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far.
Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." — Martin C.
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 by Cyndi Bray. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" — Alison Crawford
A ball for your purse to pick up crumbs and debris
Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —WenhetherAnother promising review:
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again.
The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
A 24-pocket door-hanging sleeve
This is so versatile that reviewers use it beyond bedroom closets for pantry and cleaning storage, too! Promising review:
"TikToktold me to use this for storing travel mugs, and it was SO right. I hang this on the inside of my pantry door for all of my travel mugs, Starbucks tumblers, etc, and it works perfectly. Freed up a ton of shelf space and makes everything easy to see and access. I'm sure it would work great for shoes too, but I'm never looking back on this one, especially for the price." — Sarah Ellison
A mini trash can that you can slide into a drink holder
: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off, easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station.
I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." — Jacqueline Todd
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me.
Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" — Sierra
A backseat car video monitor
Only look at the camera when the car is not
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rear view mirror to look into her mirror to make sure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed.
I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed but you can see enough. But overall for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." — Michael Giblin
A pack of AirPod-cleaning putty
Promising review:
"OKAY. I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok. I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck to and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY (unfortunately). However, when I tried it out, it worked really well; you can put a decent amount of pressure, and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods. I was so shocked.
But the best part was that after I used it, my AirPods' SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!? It was great.
10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." — NJoshi
A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all those cabinets
Promising review:
"Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized
so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." — Joni Thomas
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well.
I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
A two-stage knife sharpener
Promising review:
"Very sharp. I was about to buy a new set of knives until I saw this on TikTok. Works perfectly." — D'sons&Co
A shea butter shaving cream
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis
A set of reusable silicone Nippies, a cult-fave nipple cover
Promising review:
"Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." — satisfied customerAnother promising review
: "I LOVE these! Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops like silk and super soft lightweight T-shirts.
I’ve owned this pair for a year, they still stick well and are just starting to lose adhesion around the edges. I even wear them while exercising, no issues!
I actually bought another pair to replace them months ago and still haven’t needed to open them :) I wear these a couple of times a week and am very happy with the product, highly recommend!
It blends nicely with my skin color, it does not show even under white tops." — Lets Go Shopping
A variety pack of ridiculously versatile silicone stretch lids you can use over cups, bowls and plates
Promising review:
"I am freaking ecstatic about these lids, I am going to buy some more. First, of all, I will never ever purchase plastic wrap again.
Secondly, I will never get mad again looking for a lid (I mean I have all the containers just no lids, I think it might be the place socks go to). Finally, they fit plastic and glass, are easy to wash, appear to be leakproof so far, and each one has what I would call pull tabs so what you are putting it on won't spill all over you
(I'm only guessing). TikTok made me buy it." — Amazon customer
A game-changing dishwashing spray that can easily wipe away caked-on food grime
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray
to see it in action!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce and the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does!
Like, scary well."
A silicone toilet brush set reviewers love
: "This is a great item. I also found this on TikTok." —Laura YoungAnother promising review
: "This is a surprisingly great toilet brush. I never thought there was such a thing as a 'great toilet brush' or that I would feel compelled to write a review for it. However, it cleans up toilet bowl stains quickly. The brush is tough enough to clean the bowl. Additionally, the silicone dries quickly, so there is less of an opportunity for germs to reproduce.
Dirty water never accumulated in the holder, as it does with some traditional bristle brushes. The brush also doesn’t stain, so you don’t have a dirty brush by the toilet advertising the fact the you needed a toilet brush in the first place.
I also like the bowl, which neatly holds and hides the silicone bristles while the brush isn’t in use." — Alexander Abels