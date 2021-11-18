Providence, Rhode Island

Next time you're planning a trip to Boston, consider visiting Providence as well (or even instead). The capital of Rhode Island has its own fascinating New England history and sites. The downtown area is very walkable, and you can find delicious Italian food on Federal Hill. Don't forget to hit up the art museum at the Rhode Island School of Design, and if you enjoy stunning visuals, try to time your visit to one of the famous WaterFire evenings.