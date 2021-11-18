When people think of travel destinations in the United States, buzzy places like Miami, New York and Las Vegas often come to mind.
But as many of us have learned, this vast country contains any number of incredible cities and towns worth exploring. Scenic hikes, cultural activities, historic sites and amazing food abound in many under-the-radar locations across America.
And while international destinations have been opening their borders to American visitors, domestic travel remains the preferred option for most people at this stage of the pandemic. (Of course, all travelers need to be mindful of local COVID-19 spread when choosing a vacation spot, and take all necessary health and safety precautions.)
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 17 underrated cities to consider for your next U.S. vacation.