Undocumented Immigrants Won't Get Stimulus Checks — For Third Time Around

While many Americans are set to soon receive another round of cash from the government, undocumented workers will once again be left out, even as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package narrowly passed the Senate last weekend and will soon be voted on again by the Democratic-majority House, where it will almost certainly pass. And just like the last two coronavirus relief packages in spring and winter of last year, the legislation excludes undocumented immigrants from receiving much-needed stimulus checks.

As part of the historic $1.9 trillion relief package, millions of Americans will get $1,400 payments for each individual who made less than $75,000 a year (or less than $150,000 for couples), as well as for each child. But “nonresident aliens” — or undocumented immigrants — are not eligible for checks.

Congress did make some progress in being more inclusive of immigrant families: As was the case with the December legislation, Congress will allow Americans married to undocumented people to receive stimulus checks. And for the first time, U.S. citizen children of undocumented parents who filed taxes with individual tax identification numbers (ITINs) are also eligible.

This means 2.2 million additional people — kids with Social Security numbers, with undocumented immigrant parents — will be able to get stimulus payments, according to the Center for Law and Social Policy. CLASP’s director of immigration, Wendy Cervantes, called this an “important step forward.”

But though this legislation may be “more immigrant-inclusive” — as Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, put it — “Congress unconscionably still continues to exclude 9.3 million immigrant workers and taxpayers from eligibility for stimulus checks.”

Undocumented immigrants are among those hardest hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout. Undocumented workers are overrepresented in fields that have seen massive layoffs due to COVID-19 restrictions, including the restaurant and hotel industries. What’s more, due to their immigration status, these same workers do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Undocumented immigrants also make up significant portions of the front-line workers deemed “essential” ― including grocery workers, farmworkers and building cleaners — who have been risking their lives in a pandemic while millions of Americans are able to stay home.

Meanwhile, as the virus’s death toll has passed 527,000 in the U.S., Latinx and Black people have been disproportionately affected: They are about three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 as white people and twice as likely to die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is appalling and immoral to praise essential workers yet fail to provide them with the urgently needed COVID-19 financial relief because of immigration status, especially when they serve as the backbone of this country,” said Monica Ramirez, president of Justice for Migrant Women. “This failure by Congress underscores how our country continues to treat undocumented workers as disposable.”

As the Senate voted on the American Rescue Plan last week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) tried to include an amendment that would have made children of undocumented parents ineligible for stimulus checks — but his effort failed.

Undocumented immigrants who filed taxes using an ITIN — because they aren’t eligible for a Social Security number — contributed to the government funds used to pay for coronavirus relief, all while being cut out of stimulus checks. In 2015, 4.4 million people paid $23.6 billion in taxes using an ITIN, according to the American Immigration Council.

“The pandemic has shown how interconnected we are and that none of us can be truly safe, healthy and economically secure until all of us are,” Cervantes said, condemning the exclusion of “immigrants who have been on the front lines keeping food on our tables and caring for our children and the elderly.”