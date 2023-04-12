Yellowstone National Park

Ignacio Palacios via Getty Images

In addition to being the first national park in the U.S. (and widely regarded as the first in the world), Yellowstone National Park is also one of the two first UNESCO World Heritage sites in the U.S. Added to the list in 1978, the park is home to the famous Old Faithful geyser and spans nearly 3,500 miles across Wyoming and into Montana and Idaho.