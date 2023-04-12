When you think of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, iconic international destinations like Machu Picchu, the Taj Mahal and the Acropolis likely come to mind. But did you know there are some amazing sites on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s list right here in the U.S.?
As of 2023, 24 World Heritage Sites are located in the U.S. and another 19 are on the country’s list of properties under consideration to be nominated for official designation in the future.
Below, we’ve rounded up 15 highlights to inspire your next domestic vacation.
1
San Antonio Missions
David Kozlowski via Getty Images
2
Yellowstone National Park
Ignacio Palacios via Getty Images
3
The 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright
Prisma by Dukas via Getty Images
4
Papahānaumokuākea
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
5
Grand Canyon National Park
Dean Fikar via Getty Images
6
Independence Hall
dszc via Getty Images
7
Taos Pueblo
Atlantide Phototravel via Getty Images
8
Glacier National Park
Jordan Siemens via Getty Images
9
La Fortaleza and San Juan National Historic Site
grandriver via Getty Images
10
Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Doug Meek via Getty Images
11
Statue of Liberty
Tetra Images via Getty Images
12
Everglades National Park
Tetra Images via Getty Images
13
Cahokia
Michael S. Lewis via Getty Images
14
Glacier Bay National Park
urbanglimpses via Getty Images
15
Chaco Culture
P_Wei via Getty Images
