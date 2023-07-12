ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

The Most Unexpected Bestsellers Taking Off On Prime Day

From mosquito repellent bracelets to a freezable therapy cap, here are the unexpected products readers have bought in droves on the first day of Amazon Prime Day.
Migraine-relief hat and phone stand with speaker
Migraine-relief hat and phone stand with speaker

With one day gone and one day remaining, the countdown to the final hours of the annual shopping extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day has begun. Turns out, our readers are on it and have been taking in all the best deals that Amazon has to offer — and we’re ever so surprised and delighted by the products that continue to be hot and trending and added to carts.

To help you navigate your down-to-the-wire Prime Day purchases, we’ve crunched some numbers, scanned the stats, and have a full report on this year’s most sought-after and unexpected products that fellow HuffPost readers are buying in droves.

If you don’t already have a pack of mosquito repellent bracelets on your list, we’ve got that summertime essential covered below. Or how about a therapy cap that can be thrown in the freezer so you can compress whenever you’ve got a migraine coming on? Thanks to your fellow headache-havers, we’ve included that, too. Want to join the clean butt club? Get to know the best-selling Tushy bidet attachment, which is on sale and ready to be installed onto your toilet bowl.

Ahead, browse readers’ most unique Amazon Prime Day scores so far — and, if you feel so inclined, hit that purchase button to secure the guaranteed best deal on these (not so hidden) gems.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Cliganic 10-pack mosquito repellent bracelets (20% off)
These DEET-free stretchy bracelets are infused with natural insect repelling oils to keep biting bugs at bay. They're intended for children or adults, but kids are sure to get a kick out of the fun colors.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
2
Amazon
ProsourceFit acupressure mat and pillow set (23% off)
Second-generation licensed acupuncturist Eileen Li recently told HuffPost that this scary-looking acupressure mat and pillow set could have a “decent impact” on your body thanks to the circulation-boosting plastic spikes that adorn its surface. While it’s not a substitute for acupuncture, thousands of reviewers say this scary-looking “hedgehog mat” has brought them pain relief. The set is covered with over 10,000 spikes, and the mat is available in both large (about 16 by 26 inches) and extra large (about 19 by 51 inches) sizes.
$22.99+ at Amazon (originally $29.99+)
3
Amazon
Jteman cell phone stand with speaker (43% off)
This surprisingly handy phone stand has a host of uses. You can prop it on your nightstand to watch TV in bed, pull up YouTube videos while you’re prepping dinner or conduct Zoom calls hands-free. The stand is equipped with grippy feet that keep the speaker from sliding around on a surface. No matter how you use it, reviewers agree it’s hugely convenient.
$20.55 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
4
Amazon
Zamat magnetic therapy pillow (58% off)
While this pillow may not have the most traditional shape, its ergonomic design and promise of superior neck support appealed to readers. Dense polyurethane foam ensures that your neck has a firm resting place.
$21.24 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
5
Amazon
TheraICE migraine headache relief cap (45% off)
It's not exactly unexpected that migraine-sufferers would do anything in the name of relief, but this immersive head-hugging contraption is new to us. Its compressive fabric promises to offer headache relief through gentle pressure, and you can heat it in the microwave or cool it in the freezer for added temperature benefits. It can also cover your eyes to block any pain-triggering light.
$21.97 at Amazon (originally $39.95)
6
Amazon
Tushy bidet attachment (34% off)
Despite all the toilet paper that readers bought this year, it seems that some are remarkably committed to the paper-free bidet lifestyle. Tushy's popular and easy-to-install bidet attachment with bamboo knobs offers adjustable-temperature water (from cool to warm) and a self-cleaning nozzle. You can also adjust the water pressure for a totally customized cleaning experience.
$89 at Amazon (originally $134.95)
7
Amazon
Leking 3-piece set of kid-safe knives (42% off)
Chef and actor Matty Matheson suggested kid-safe plastic cutlery when shopping writer Griffin Wynne interviewed him about cooking with his young kids. While the exact set he mentioned isn’t on sale today, it looks like this similar three-piece set of serrated nylon knives will do the trick. They promise to be sharp enough to cut food but not enough so to harm little fingers.
$6.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
8
Amazon
KitchenAid all-purpose kitchen shears with sheath
Thank to HuffPost's food editor Kristen Aiken’s recent roundup, we learned just how versatile and essential a good pair of kitchen shears can be — and yet, as Aiken pointed out, many people overlook them. She recommends this all-purpose stainless steel KitchenAid pair, which come with micro-serrated blades, soft, grippy handles and a plastic sheath for safe storage. They were already pretty affordable at full price, let alone with a Prime Day discount.
$6.62 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
9
Amazon
NatureWell retinol cream for face, hands and body (16% off)
If you've been following our skin care coverage, then you may already know that pretty much every retinol product under the sun is already on our shopping radar. But, as it turns out, this surprising retinol product emerged as an unexpected bestseller. With plenty of great reviews to back up the wonders of this cream, it's a safe bet that this product will help improve skin and lock in moisture all over your body.
$12.60 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
10
Amazon
Drybar single shot round blow-dryer brush (31% off)
We know that readers can't get enough of this Revlon hair dryer brush — but it looks like many are skipping the budget option and splurging on this Drybar version instead. The 2.25-inch rounded tool boasts three heat settings for customized styling. A number of reviewers say this high-end tool is a worthwhile splurge.
$106.95 at Amazon (originally $155)
11
Amazon
Hbada ergonomic office chair (24% off)
Even as many people return to in-office work, readers are still buying ergonomic office chairs — and this one appears to be the breakaway winner. If you're going to be toiling away in a remote office, you may as well be sure your back is fully supported.
$175.20 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
12
Amazon
Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom rice cooker (33% off)
This highly-rated Zojirushi model was previously recommended to HuffPost by Taka Sakaeda, chef-partner of Nami Nori in New York City, and it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It has presets for white rice, sushi rice, brown rice, long grain white rice, and even steel cut oatmeal, and the bottom, side and lid are all heated for super even cooking.
$129.99 at Amazon (originally $194.50)
13
Amazon
Black+Decker handheld cordless dustbuster (33% off)
In this day in age of premium vacuum cleaners and self-roving Roombas, it's quite a delight to know that the modest handheld Dustbuster remains a top seller. For Prime Day shoppers, this Black+Decker cordless model is the winning pick.
$40 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
14
Amazon
3-pack of fast iPhone chargers (31% off)
This three-pack of iPhone super chargers is a brand-new product we're inducting into the bestselling hall of fame. Is everyone really losing their chargers all the time? Or is it simply that we are all in desperate need of a fast-charging cord for all the scrolling that needs to be done?
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $58.99)
