This Surreal Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Unfrosted” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The new comedy premiered on the streaming service on May 3 and marks Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut. Loosely based on the history of Pop-Tarts, the film has received mixed reviews from critics so far.
“Unfrosted” features an ensemble cast that includes Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, James Marsden and more.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
“The Idea of You” made its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 2 after premiering at South by Southwest on March 16.
Adapted from Robinne Lee’s 2017 debut novel, the rom-com stars Anne Hathaway as a single mother who finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a popular boy band leader (played by Nicholas Galitzine).
Another book adaptation is trending on Max. “Turtles All the Way Down” was released on May 2 and is based on John Green’s 2017 novel about a 16-year-old girl with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
The romantic drama, which has received mostly positive reviews from critics, features Isabela Merced, Cree, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes and J. Smith-Cameron.
“Prom Dates” premiered on Hulu on May 3. The coming-of-age comedy stars Julia Lester and Antonia Gentry as best friends who must scramble to find dates to the prom at the last minute.
John Michael Higgins and Chelsea Handler also appear in the film.
The biographical sports drama “Ford v Ferrari” is currently trending on Apple TV+. Released in theaters in 2019, the movie was nominated for four Academy Awards and won two.
Matt Damon stars as race car driver-turned-auto designer Carroll Shelby, while Christian Bale plays driver Ken Miles in this dramatization of Ford Motor Company’s efforts to create the fastest car in the world.