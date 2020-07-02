Unilever Rebrands Skin Whitening Cream, But Critics Cry Foul: 'Still A Whitening Cream'

Global consumer brand Unilever has announced a new name for its skin-whitening cream Fair & Lovely in response to criticism that the product promotes racist colorism in South Asia and the Middle East, but critics say it’s not enough.

The new name will be Glow & Lovely, the company’s local division announced in a statement distributed to Indian media on Thursday.

“Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition,” Hindustan Unilever said, also announcing that the men’s version of the cream would become Glow & Handsome.

News of the rebranding drew flak and a wide array of memes on social media, including from Indian film director Shekhar Kapur and “Game of Thrones” actor Nathalie Emmanuel. Many pointed out the colorism rampant in India, one of the cream’s primary markets, and said replacing “fair” with the word “glow” did little to change the fact that the product was still designed to alter one’s skin tone.