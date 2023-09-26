Uniqlo Uniqlo C light down jacket for women

When it comes to designer collaborations, Uniqlo never misses — but they’ve really knocked it out of the park with their stunning new Uniqlo C line. Designed by the former artistic director at Givenchy, Clare Wright Keller (who you might also know as the woman who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress), the collection beautifully captures her elegant aesthetic and expertly combines it with Uniqlo’s modern, wearable and affordable touch.

The collection is chock-full of gorgeous knitwear, elegant swishy skirts, accessories, dresses and, of course, deliciously autumnal outerwear. Each item is better than the last, but there’s one lightweight down coat in particular that caught several HuffPost editors’ eyes. Perfect for the chilly days ahead, this streamlined women’s jacket has everything you want from transitional outerwear. It’s layerable, has a unique silhouette that feels fresh and chic and has the potential to complement a range of personal styles.

Uniqlo The Uniqlo C women's light down jacket is available in XXS-XXL.

Made with ultra-soft, lightweight material, this sophisticated jacket is the perfect everyday piece. You can wear it over sweaters or use it as an overcoat liner under a heavy wool coat for extra warmth as the temperatures continue to drop. It’s filled with high-quality down and features an anti-static lining so things don’t get too electric in there.

The collarless design and hip-length hem are profoundly cool and versatile, while the rounded, relaxed, slightly oversized silhouette gives it a slight youthful edge without feeling like it’s trying too hard.