<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457705-000%2F00" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="U Curved jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457705-000%2F00" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">U Curved jeans</a> at Uniqlo
U Curved jeans at Uniqlo

As fans of the affordable Japanese basics brand Uniqlo know, if you see something you like in the retailer’s digital aisles, you better jump on it ASAP. Because when Uniqlo releases new collections — whether they’re designer collaborations or seasonal drops — they sell out in the blink of an eye. In my experience as a frequent shopper, the retailer’s well-tailored, reasonably-priced clothing is made in relatively small batches that are rarely restocked. If something you love slips through your fingers, you have to wait until next season and hope they bring it back.

I’ve had my eyes on the brand’s U Curved jeans for a couple years now, and have never been able to get my claws into a pair — until now. Against the odds, it looks like Uniqlo increased their supply of the fan-favorite dungarees and you can shop these fashion-girl beloved jeans right now. The clock is ticking, but miraculously, there are still a few sizes left in each of the four colors: black, dark gray, khaki and light blue. If you know Uniqlo, you know this is practically unheard of.

Uniqlo<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457705-000%2F00" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" U Curved jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63f66dfce4b0a209e82b42e0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE457705-000%2F00" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6"> U Curved jeans</a>
It is with deep regret that I report that the light blue shade is on the brink of selling out, but you can still get quite a few sizes in the black, khaki and dark gray washes. Depending on the color, they’re available in sizes 23 to 30, with a 31-inch inseam, so petite individuals like myself might need to get them hemmed or roll them up. (While I have not purchased them yet, I’ll be getting my normal size of 25. Frequent shoppers of the brand know that sizing can run small, but I generally have success with my regular sizing.)

Available for $59.90, these unassuming jeans have a surprisingly chic silhouette reminiscent of an elevated mom jean. Made with cotton denim, the leg is roomy but not baggy, and they’re tailored with a high waist, a slightly curved, relaxed cut and five pockets. You’re just as likely to see it on the playground as you are on glamazons stomping around Soho.

If you’re even slightly curious about these jeans or have a passing interest in this trending silhouette, I implore you to snag them while you can. They’re an easy way to refresh your wardrobe for spring and are practical, versatile and complementary to a wide range of personal style aesthetics. Dress them up with a button-down and loafers or ballet flats for a day at work, pair them with a silky camisole and heels for a night out, or throw on a tee shirt and sneakers for a lazy Sunday vibe.

