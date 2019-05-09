Unique Accommodations That’ll Make Your Trip To Ireland Extra Special

Sometimes staying at a standard hotel isn’t quite what your vacation calls for. So, why not try something totally different? This is your holiday, after all — it’s the perfect opportunity to try something out of the ordinary. Lucky for you, Ireland is home to so many unique accommodations, there’s something perfect for everyone. We teamed up with Tourism Ireland to explore some of the most unusual — and exceptional — places to stay during your next vacation.

In this video, we take a trip to some of our favorites. Beautiful landscapes and rugged coastlines your thing? Then the Cliff House Hotel in County Waterford is the place for you. This five-star property offers outdoor baths, breathtaking views of Ardmore Bay and a Michelin-star restaurant. Or maybe a luxury castle hotel is more the vibe you’re going for? In that case, Ballynahinch Castle in County Galway has got you covered. Located along the Wild Atlantic Way, this sprawling estate sits amidst hundreds of acres of woodland and rivers, and proudly overlooks its very own salmon fishery.

If you’re interested in a vacation that’s a bit off the cuff, you’ve come to the right place. Check out the video above to garner inspiration for your next getaway.

From Tourism Ireland:

Ireland is home to countless unconventional unexpected accommodation offerings — from castle estates to real working lighthouses, cliffside hotels to cozy cottages. Think of this as just a sampling of the many unique accommodations Ireland has to offer, making it truly one of the most incredible places to visit. Take a journey beyond the ordinary and let Ireland capture your heart. Explore more unique places to stay at Ireland.com.