36 Unique Bathing Suits That'll Make You Feel Great At The Pool

Fashion show, fashion show, fashion show at the pool.
By Elena Garcia and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Summer is in full swing, which means one thing — plenty of chances to hit the beach, pool or maybe just the sprinkler in your backyard. No matter what your plans are, you need a great suit to accompany you.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some unique suits to help you stand out in the crowd and feel great at the pool. But beware — the compliments won’t stop when you rock these styles.

A high-waisted and tasseled two-piece bathing suit
Amazon
You'll bring the party to the beach (or pool) in this.

Promising review: "This is much better quality than I had thought it would be. I had almost purchased the designer suit to ensure a good fit but I’m glad I opted to try this one first! It does run a little small to me. The top waist part is a little tight but not uncomfortable at all. Would definitely recommend!" — Elyse Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and in 15 colors).
A backless, retro-inspired suit
Amazon
This suit is so incredible people on Amazon just don't shut up about it.

Promising review: "First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. I have a size 38 HH (UK)/38 N (US) bra. Now, with that being said, a natural HH/N cup is NOT typical, so I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of coverage that I got. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again! 😉" — VA_Gurl

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).
A crochet-lace swimsuit
Amazon
You can adjust the straps to be a halter or remove them all together. The choice is yours!

Promising review: "LOVE this swimsuit. Great coverage on the behind area and nice support for the girls. I received many compliments — even by bikini wearers. I wore this to the beaches of Hawaii and it stayed on perfectly with the strong waves and snorkeling underwater. Great buy and a great price." — C. Welty

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 2–16 and in 10 colors).
A two-piece, high-waisted, high-cut swimsuit
Amazon
This may have you looking like Kim K on the shores of Turks and Caicos.

Promising review: "This suit is so cute. I ordered a large based on the reviews and it fits perfectly. The bottoms hit me in all the right places and the whole suit is so comfy. It’s thick and feels more expensive than it really is. The top is small for me, which I expected — the girls are a little squished, but I’m going to rock it." — Grace Troutman

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors).
A tie back, ruffle strap one-piece swimsuit
Amazon
The full coverage yet open back make this suit perfect for warm weather.

Promising review: "OMG!! I never buy clothes from Amazon, but my friend bought this suit and couldn't stop raving about it, so I figured for the price I'd try it..... This suit is AMAZING!!! The fit is great, I have a little bit of a longer torso and no issues with the size. The quality is so good!" — Becca

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 20 colors and patterns).
A floral one-piece
ModCloth
The faux wrap-front, side-tie closure and padded bust might just help you manifest that tropical vacay you and your friends have been talking about taking for years.

Promising review: "I actually feel giddy about how flattering this looks. I even marched downstairs and posed for my husband, who gave it an enthusiastic thumbs up. I swim laps three times a week and am super excited to wear my new suit! :)" — Jennifer F.

Get it from ModCloth for $69.99 (available in sizes S–3X).
A ruched bandeau top and high-waisted bottom bikini
Amazon
You'll be comfy and totally stylish while you hang out poolside.

Promising review: "Talk about the best bathing suit ever!! I normally don't purchase bathing suits online but this one is perfect. I followed the sizing guidelines and it fits so true to size!! I love the adjustable straps as well. I'm too heavy and nervous about a top not holding me up well, but this is one of the very few that has done the job. I will definitely be buying another one." — Erica Faircloth

Get it from Amazon for $22.66+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 prints/colors).
A scoop neck cut-out one piece
Amazon
This is perfect for anyone who isn't totally convinced that bikinis should be a thing!

Promising review: "PSA!!!!! This bathing suit is AMAZING!!!! I absolutely love it. This bathing suit fits perfectly and comes up far enough on my stomach so I didn't have to wear a cover-up." — brittany

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors).
A ruffled and high-waisted two-piece
Amazon
Even ruff-led water can't stop you from looking and feeling amazing in this.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these bathing suits. They fit my chest well. The bottoms aren't too big. And it’s comfy. Even though it’s a two-piece I don’t feel overly exposed. Very happy with this product." — FhPoolGuy

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 12–22 and 14 colors).
A Maygel Coronel one-piece
Maygel Coronel
This investment-worthy voluminous suit will give you a little poolside elegance without too much fuss.

BTW — Maygel Coronel is a Colombian-based swimsuit line that creates unique and attention-worthy suits you'll never regret purchasing.

Get it from Maygel Coronel for $330 (available in three sizes and two colors).
A high-waisted swimsuit
Amazon
The ruffle top on this is destined to steal the show next time you head to the beach.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this swimsuit! It makes me feel super confident and sexy, plus it has very good tummy control which is absolutely necessary! I am a very curvy girl and carry my weight well, and a lot of reviews don’t have my body type, hence why I wrote this! This suit is amazing, the quality is amazing, I wish I could give it 10 stars." — Aaron H.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors).
A ruffled detailed faux wrap one-piece
Amazon
Believe it or not, this is actually more comfortable than it is cute — and it's really freakin' cute.

Promising review: "I am very curvy and have a hard time finding swimsuits that fit me well. This swimsuit was incredibly comfy and super cute. I'm also obsessed with the mustard yellow color. I would highly recommend." — Melissa Younger

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven colors).
A high-waisted, ruffled strap two-piece
Amazon
This is almost* too adorable for words — *almost, because people will still find the words to constantly compliment how great you look.

Promising review: "This suit is super cute. Loved the print and colors. Fits perfect. I am a curvy girl and it fits my body style perfectly. I love how high the bottoms come up. It's high-waisted. It also gives a little check in the back and the top gives you coverage while showing some cleavage." — Amber Winter

Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes 4–14 and in eight colors).
A super cute cutout bathing suit
Amazon
It may look like a two-piece, but it's actually a one-piece that can be worn multiple ways. Score!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this bathing suit! It’s so cute and well made. I got multiple compliments on it from strangers on the beach. It's very supportive and comfortable. I definitely recommend!" — AmazonUser

Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in sizes S–XL and 29 colors and styles).
A gingham ruffle two piece
Amazon
You won't have a ~ruff~ time finding a reason to wear this beauty.

Promising review: "I'M SO IN LOVE! I debated for weeeeks if I should get this or not and I’m soo glad I did! The bottoms fit like a dream! They are a little cheeky which I love and are super soft and light but not at all see-through! The top fits pretty good too, the cups are slightly large on me but definitely still wearable. I also took out the pads that came in the top just because I wasn’t a fan of how they made it look but overall I’m obsessed with this suit!" — abby

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors).
A retro-inspired high-waisted ruched bikini
Amazon
The tie-front tank top totally doubles as a super cute crop top.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS!! I’ve never liked wearing two-piece suits because I don’t have a toned mid-section. This suit is so fun! The top and bottom leave a small amount of midriff exposed. The top is super secure so you don’t have to worry about it popping off when you dive in the water. It’s cute enough to wear with a skirt too when you want to take a break at a beachfront restaurant." — Erica

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 4–14 and six colors).
An uber comfy low-back one-piece
Amazon
This is available in so many great colors and prints you won't know which one to pick...so pick two.

Promising review: "Comfortable, fits true-to-size, cute, and great for most body types, well-made, appears exactly as shown, 10/10 absolutely recommend. If you want to look like an extra on Miami Vice or Baywatch, buy this suit." — ゴロゴロゴロちゃん

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available sizes S–XL and in 22 colors).
A long sleeve rash guard top and high waist bottom set
Amazon
Have fun in the sun without worrying about sunburn.

Promising review: "Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect, and I was expecting to hate the bottoms but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute, and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and in four colors and pattern combos).
A colorful Lilly Pulitzer one-piece
Lilly Pulitzer
The vertical piping details, defined cups, adjustable straps, and seaming make this suit go the extra mile, meaning you'll be grabbing it for years to come.

Promising review: "Once I went up a size, this suit fits me well. Fellow reviewers are correct about the bodice being short. If you have room to play with sizes, I’d like to think it would work well for most. I love it and will seek this style in the future." — LillyAddictionsAreReal

Get it from Lilly Pulitzer for $158 (available in sizes 0–16 and in two color combos).
An adorable gingham bikini
Amazon
This suit is so perfect, you'll never want to take it off — which is gonna make it a little uncomfortable when you're still rocking it in December but hey, that's what faux fur coats are for.

Promising review: "I love this bathing suit! The gingham is very cute and can be dressed up with gold accessories or a red lip. The cut of this suit is so flattering on someone like me with a short torso and an athletic, inverted triangle build, it actually made it look like I have some curves! I am a 36A and the padded top stayed on and gave my chest a little bump. The bottoms aren’t too cheeky and I felt comfortable wearing the bathing suit around families and my friends' parents." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–L and six colors).
A halter belted one-piece
Amazon
Reviewers say this style looks way more expensive than its price tag!

Promising review: "This is by far my favorite suit. Modest but sexy. Perfect fit. Well made. Has removable liner padding. Comfortable. Great for hiding a little mom pooch though. I would definitely reorder." — nic furiosa

Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in S–XXL and in 14 colors and prints).
A scalloped edge one-strap bikini
Amazon
You can relax at the beach looking chic and cute as hell in this.

Promising review: "First of all, I never write reviews but this suit is beyond amazing, so I felt like I needed to share! I hate swimsuits, hate shopping for them, and especially hate putting them on. This is by far the most comfortable and adorable suit I have ever put on. I am in love! I sized up, and it fits perfectly! I am a mom of three little ones, so I am constantly running around in a suit, and this stays put and as I mentioned before, it is so comfortable. I want it in all the colors now!!!" — Michael A. Byrd

Get it from Amazon for $22.66+ (available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors).
A tropical print ruffled one-piece
Boohoo
Being pretty in pink isn't just for birthdays — it's also for a tropical paradise.

Get it from Boohoo for $20 (available in sizes 12–20).
24
Amazon
This suit is such a showstopper, people won't be able to take their eyes off of you.

Promising review: "I bought this suit and absolutely love it! The top is so cute that I've worn it by itself and received tons of compliments. It fits great and provides a lot of support, which is nice. The material is thick as well and I felt very comfortable in it. The bottoms are adorable and high-waisted and fit great. It runs true to size and the colors are vibrant. Overall, I love this suit!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors).
25
Amazon
You'll be looking like a pin-up all summer long.

Promising review: "The swimsuit is excellent quality and works really well for women with curves. I got it for my sister, her main issue has always been bust size, and most swimsuits and bikinis lack the support, or simply look terrible. This swimsuit looks elegant, sexy, super vintage, and seems to provide enough support for it to be comfortable. I fully recommend it if you are looking for a one-piece swimsuit." — Erika

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 4–16 and in five colors).
26
Amazon
You'll get through summer looking chic AF with this.

Promising review: "This is the cutest bathing suit ever! I ordered an XL after reading reviews and I’m glad I did. It fits like a glove. I highly, highly recommend this suit. It fits my chest so nicely. Just enough cleavage to look cute and the body clings tight and holds you in. Wish there were more colors cause I’d order more!" — Gina Cecelia

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors).
27
Amazon
You can throw a flowy skirt over it and wear it to brunch without anyone thinking for a second that you're wearing your bathing suit.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SWIM TOP! The bottoms were way too small, but I already expected that after reading the reviews and to be honest I only purchased it for the top. The top is great quality and is adorable. To me the top looks longer in the picture vs. in person. Definitely worth the money. You may want to order one size larger than normal. I ordered my regular size (XXL) and it's a bit tight, but I don't mind since it's a swimsuit." — Madison Adams

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 18-20 plus and in 36 colors and prints).
28
Amazon
You can be beach-ready in this the second the weather says it is.

Promising review: "Fits JUST RIGHT! Sometimes a good ole one-piece swimsuit is everything! This one is super cute. I purchased the yellow. I am a curvy girl and this one is great. I would def recommend it. BUY IT LADIES!" — La

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in six colors).
29
Amazon
This suit has high-waisted bottoms and a super-secure tie-front top — oh, and it's under $30!

Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! I have a very muscular frame, a big booty, and I do not have big boobs at all. The bottoms fit great and come up high enough. The top is super cute. This is the closest I've come to a bikini in 15 years. Since having kids I've gone for the tankini look but this looks great on me! Something I never thought I'd say about a swimsuit." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven colors and printed bottom options).
30
Agua Bendita
Pretty sure this will pair *perfectly* with a bellini during a beachside brunch.

BTW — Agua Bendita creates gorgeous and unique swimwear pieces (and vacation wear, just check out their dress) that are all crafted by Colombian artisans who use techniques passed on from generation to generation.

Get it from Agua Bendita for $180 (available in sizes S–XL).
31
Lively
Specifically designed for those with bigger boobs, this suit also uses 80% recycled nylon, is fully lined, has sturdy adjustable straps for extra support and a wide band that makes it easy to move around in without having it ride up.

Promising review: "I am size 34DD and love this bra. I truly hate underwire or heavy bras because my boobs are big enough and those just make them look even bigger. It’s so hard finding a supportive alternative or bralette, this one does the trick. I have tried the regular bralettes from Lively and they don’t give me support on the sides, this one does." — Kaitlyn F.

Get it from Lively for $45 (for the top; available in Lively sizes 1–3) and $45 (for the bottoms; available in sizes XS–XXL and two prints).
32
Amazon
This is perfect for surfing because catching waves should always be done in style.

Promising review: "I love this swimsuit! I ordered it because a few weeks ago I got pretty sunburnt but I had a family trip to the beach coming up and wanted to make sure I was protected from the sun. I wanted something with long sleeves. I love the removable pads for the chest and the long string on the zipper. I still needed some help zipping up though. Same with my daughter. I received a lot of compliments from my relatives and they wanted to order one too! Most importantly, this suit also protected me from the sun as I hoped for. Obviously, my legs got a little tan that day but thankfully my torso was covered and protected! The material on this suit is awesome!" — mugare

Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 2–16 and in 28 colors and patterns).
33
Martha of Miami
When you wear this number, you'll look (and feel) like the snack you are.

BTW — Martha of Miami is a Cuban-owned shop based in Florida and is filled with some of the best and most unique pieces of swimwear you'll find! It also has a ton of great hats, shirts... you name it!

Get it from Martha of Miami for $44.99 (available in sizes S–2XL).
34
Amazon
You like to wear your heart on your sleeves and your organs on your swimsuit.

Promising review: "It has no lining and is a little thin, but none of the inexpensive swimsuits on Amazon do. It's constructed well with no loose threads or weird stitches. It's exactly what I expected and I can't wait to go swimming in it!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in one-size-fits-some and in 16 prints).
35
Summersalt
The mesh cut-outs on the front are perfect if you want to show ~a little~ skin but not too much.

Promising review: "I felt incredible in this suit — it's sexy while not too revealing. And for a mama of two little ones, I love that I can run after them and have some support up top while still rocking an awesome suit. Already considering trying another Summersalt suit!" — Courtney P.

Get it from Summersalt for $95 (available in sizes 2–14 and two colors).
36
Pretty Little Thing
The ruffles on this make it look like it costs way more than what you actually spent.

Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $5 (for the top; available in petite sizes 00–10 and in two colors) and $4 (for the bottoms; available in petite sizes 00–10 and in two colors).
