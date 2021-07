36 Unique Bathing Suits That'll Make You Feel Great At The Pool

A backless, retro-inspired suit

Amazon

This suit is so incredible people on Amazon just don't shut up about it."First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. I have a size 38 HH (UK)/38 N (US) bra. Now, with that being said, a natural HH/N cup is NOT typical, so I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of coverage that I got. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again! 😉" — VA_Gurl



Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).