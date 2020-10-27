HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

When it comes to beauty, two of the biggest names in the game are Sephora and Ulta, because they carry lots of the brands that skin care enthusiasts swear by.

Now that the most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, there will be tons of us turning to the two beauty retailers to get gifts for the beauty lovers in our lives. In this topsy-turvy year, you might want to plan out your list (and check it twice) well in advance of shipping deadlines.

Now that Sephora and Ulta have started releasing their own holiday gift sets and gift guides, our shopping editors are betting that these are sure to sell out quick.

Instead, you could go for a beauty gift that you won’t find at either of those places. That’s just what we did — searching for unique and under-the-radar beauty gifts that you won’t find at Sephora or Ulta that are all under $100 from sites like Glossier, Anthropologie and Nordstrom.

You’ll have a better chance of really surprising the beauty lover on your list with these gifts anyway, including a cow-printed beauty fridge for their face masks and Chanel lipgloss set with shimmering shades.