12 Unique Beauty Gifts That You Won’t Find At Sephora Or Ulta

These beauty gifts under $100 just might make the beauty lover in your life blush.

You won't find these beauty gifts at Sephora or Ulta.&nbsp;
When it comes to beauty, two of the biggest names in the game are Sephora and Ulta, because they carry lots of the brands that skin care enthusiasts swear by.

Now that the most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, there will be tons of us turning to the two beauty retailers to get gifts for the beauty lovers in our lives. In this topsy-turvy year, you might want to plan out your list (and check it twice) well in advance of shipping deadlines.

Now that Sephora and Ulta have started releasing their own holiday gift sets and gift guides, our shopping editors are betting that these are sure to sell out quick.

Instead, you could go for a beauty gift that you won’t find at either of those places. That’s just what we did — searching for unique and under-the-radar beauty gifts that you won’t find at Sephora or Ulta that are all under $100 from sites like Glossier, Anthropologie and Nordstrom.

You’ll have a better chance of really surprising the beauty lover on your list with these gifts anyway, including a cow-printed beauty fridge for their face masks and Chanel lipgloss set with shimmering shades.

Take a look:

1
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Facial Workout Set
Nordstrom
This set includes a gua sha tool, which is supposed to help sculpt your face and massage for better blood flow. You also get a full-size and mini version of rose quartz facial rollers that are meant to brighten and tighten. Find it for $59 at Nordstrom.
2
Best of Dermstore's The Essential Set
Dermstore
Beauty lovers won't be able to resist this set, which includes bestsellers from brands like Sunday Riley, Oribe and SkinCeuticals. Plus, it comes with a clear cosmetic bag so that they'll know what to reach for in the morning and at night. Find it for $60 at Dermstore.
3
Glossier's The Makeup Set 2
Glossier
Get glossy with this four-piece Glossier set. It includes the brand's best-selling Boy Brow pomade, cult-favorite Cloud Paint blush, Haloscope highlighter and Balm Dotcom lip salve. You get to choose the shades and flavors in this set. Find it for $54 at Glossier.
4
Yves Saint Laurent Travel Size Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Trio
Nordstrom
With shades like blood red, rosy coral and nude, this set of three lipsticks is perfect for the person who loves a bold lip look. These Yves Saint Laurent lipsticks have a satin finish and creamy texture, too. Find it for $40 at Nordstrom.
5
SoapRockettes Holiday Gemstones Cleansing Soaps (set of 3)
QVC
If there's someone on your list who can't have enough crystals, the three soaps in this set are shaped like gemstones and come in sapphire, ruby and emerald colors. These soaps also are holiday-themed with scents like balsam fir, "alpine fresh," cranberry and apple. Find it for $24 at QVC.
6
Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator
Anthropologie
For face masks and moisturizers, you can turn to this beauty fridge that can keep them cool. It can also switch between cooling and warming. We're big fans of this cow print. Find it for $60 at Anthropologie.
7
Cotton Turbie Twist Hair Towels (set of 5)
QVC
Turbie Twist has become a popular haircare pick in recent years. These hair towels can pull your hair back after a shower and when you're going step by step in your skincare routine. The set includes five towels, one for every day in the work week, each with a nonslip loop to stay put. Find it for $30 at QVC.
8
Soko Glam Staycation Essentials Set
Soko Glam
If your friend is really into K-beauty, this set is basically an intro into "a full K-beauty 10-step routine." You'll find sheet masks, toning pads and creams in the set, which also comes with a Soko Glam pouch that's perfect for traveling. Find it for $40 at Soko Glam.
9
George & Viv 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Anthropologie
One of the best beauty sets you probably will see this season, this advent calendar has 24 samples from brands like Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley and Caudalie. Something in this set is sure to catch the eye of the beauty lover in your life. Find it for $72 at Anthropologie.
10
Philosophy Holiday Shower Gels Gift Set
QVC
For a bubble bath or shower time, this gift set comes with three different soaps to try out. The soaps are in "holiday sips" scents, which include apple cider, chai latte, cocoa and cream. Delicious. Find it for $47 at QVC.
11
Chanel Sheer Sensation Lipgloss Trio
Chanel
For that special someone, this splurgy set from Chanel has three shimmering lipgloss shades to try. And yes, this pouch is a part of the package as well. Find it for $92 at Chanel.
12
Harry's Shave Set
Urban Outfitters
This limited-edition collection is made with pride in mind (profits go The Trevor Project). The set includes an iridescent razor handle, travel cover, blade cartridges and foaming shave gel. Find it for $30 at Urban Outfitters.
