Fabulously Unique Christmas Ornaments That You Suddenly Need

Deck your halls with the kitschy and niche and shop these eccentric ornaments including butter, Bjork and shiny bottles of ranch.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fcocktail-shrimp-glass-ornament" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cocktail shrimp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6185b66de4b0ad6f58835885" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fcocktail-shrimp-glass-ornament" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Cocktail shrimp</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1068131733%2Fbernie-sanders-inauguration-2021-glass%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_c-home_and_living-home_decor-ornaments_and_accents-other%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VGbjIr_VqLwCUEG8oEwbnAR09gmfDn2fw_z3SWY9E5u0PkDZjG9TCoaAu-CEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12569671679_118325107854_507439174502_pla-371215830637_c__1068131733_509514508%26utm_custom2%3D12569671679%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VGbjIr_VqLwCUEG8oEwbnAR09gmfDn2fw_z3SWY9E5u0PkDZjG9TCoaAu-CEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bernie Sanders" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6185b66de4b0ad6f58835885" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1068131733%2Fbernie-sanders-inauguration-2021-glass%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_c-home_and_living-home_decor-ornaments_and_accents-other%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VGbjIr_VqLwCUEG8oEwbnAR09gmfDn2fw_z3SWY9E5u0PkDZjG9TCoaAu-CEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12569671679_118325107854_507439174502_pla-371215830637_c__1068131733_509514508%26utm_custom2%3D12569671679%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VGbjIr_VqLwCUEG8oEwbnAR09gmfDn2fw_z3SWY9E5u0PkDZjG9TCoaAu-CEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Bernie Sanders</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Franch-dressing-glass-ornament%3Fvariant%3D32408382570544" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ranch dressing" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6185b66de4b0ad6f58835885" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniqueornaments-TessaFlores-110521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Franch-dressing-glass-ornament%3Fvariant%3D32408382570544" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">ranch dressing</a>.
Christmas tree ornaments can be a way to commemorate the year’s events, carry on family traditions and act as an extension of your impeccable holiday decorating style. And if this collection of fun ornaments is any indication, the last thing a holiday ornament has to be is boring.

So this year, adorn (or defile) the branches of your Christmas tree with the most delightfully strange, incredibly cool, culturally relevant and all around unique ornaments out there. Because why wouldn’t you want a rogue cocktail shrimp, a decapitated doll head and 2001 Oscars Bjork hanging from the boughs of your tree?

A charcuterie board glass ornament
AlwaysFits
Give yourself a tiny slice of luxury with this charcuterie board ornament that will have you thinking about Morbier, brie and delicious cured meats.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $19.95.
A Britney Spears glass ornament
AlwaysFits
Give yourself an adorable reminder that this was the year that Britney was freed.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $24.95.
A vintage Crock Pot glass ornament
AlwaysFits
Stew on this highly detailed ornament commemorating the preferred cooking appliance of the '70s.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $19.95.
A RuPaul glass ornament
AlwaysFits
Complete with glitter accents and a real sequin top, you can have mama Ru hanging from your tree all season long. Shantay, you stay!

Get it from AlwaysFits for $24.95.
A Meowie Bowie glass ornament
AlwaysFits
This Ziggy Stardust-inspired kitty is detailed, covered in glitter and even has two different colored eyes. Ground control to a majorly cool ornament, am I right?

Get it from AlwaysFits for $24.95.
A handmade Dorinda Medley from "Real Housewives of New York" ornament
Etsy
This hand-crafted ornament is made just as nice as a Dorinda-dirty-Grey-Goose- martini-fueled-evening in the Berkshires.

Get it from TheCheerfulChalk from Etsy for $12.
A recycled acrylic Dolly Parton ornament
Etsy
"Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jo-leeene! I'm beggin' of you please to get this ornament."

Get it from DrawnGoods at Etsy for $16.
A set of five glass sushi ornaments by Cody Foster
Food52
Nigiri, California roll and spicy tuna! These delectable sushi ornaments will have you grabbing for your chopsticks.

Get it from Food52 for $44.
Assorted furry cat ornaments
Target
These fluffy, furry ornaments are sure to make your tree meowy and bright.

Get it from Target for $23.98.
A 1980s Oregon Trail video game ornament
Etsy
A shatterproof and glitter-filled ornament that if you don't buy now, you lose five days.

Get it from TacoExplosions at Etsy for $17.
A plastic Christmas bauble of Jeff Goldblum
Etsy
This ... uh... ornament is .... uh ... pretty neat ... uh ... don't you think?

Get it from SuperGoodPillows at Etsy for $24.07.
An Anna Wintour ornament
Paper Source
This chic ornament is so in Vogue at the moment.

Get it from Paper Source for $19.95.
A handcrafted glass pickle ornament
Crate & Barrel
Based off an age-old German tradition meant to bring good luck, this glittery pickle ornament is kinda a big dill.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $7.95.
An upcycled doll head ornament
Etsy
Nothing says happy holidays like a weird doll head hanging from your tree. Just make sure it doesn't come alive at night.

Get it from mydopedolls at Etsy for $23.80.
A glass cocktail shrimp ornament
AlwaysFits
Pay homage to that ubiquitous hors d’oeuvre from the sea, because you're fancy like that.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $17.95.
A Ranch dressing glass ornament
AlwaysFits
You can now get festive with arguably the best condiment this side of the hidden valley.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $19.95.
An everything bagel glass ornament
AlwaysFits
Ok, now I really want some lox and schmear.

Get it from AlwaysFits for $19.95.
Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin glass ornaments by Cody Foster
Target
One may never financially recover, and the other has a husband that disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Either way, no big cats were harmed in the making of these ornaments.

Get the Joe Exotic ornament from Target for $36.98.
Get the Carol Baskin ornament from Target for $36.98.
Fried chicken glass ornament
Urban Outfitters
These ornaments use glitter instead of 11 herbs and spices and make your tree look finger-lickin' good.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12.
An Archie McPhee blobfish blown glass ornament
Amazon
This blobby and floppy-looking pink ornament celebrates one of the most sad-looking creatures of the sea.

Get it from Amazon for $16.51.
A Bernie Sanders Inauguration 2021 glass ornament
Etsy
"I am once again asking for you to decorate your Christmas tree with this meme-worthy ornament."

Get it from HolidayShopbyFandF at Etsy for $24.
A vintage-inspired stick of butter glass ornament
Food52
Spread it on toast, put it in a sauce or hang it on your tree.

Get it from Food52 for $16.
A vintage-inspired breakfast sandwich glass ornament
Food52
Now all you need is a hand-held hash brown and a cup of coffee from those gleaming golden arches.

Get it from Food52 for $16.
Bjork in a swan dress glass ornament
AlwaysFits
It's the 2001 Oscars and Bjork shows up in a swan dress because "uncertainty excites her," OK?

Get it from AlwaysFits for $29.95.
