Christmas tree ornaments can be a way to commemorate the year’s events, carry on family traditions and act as an extension of your impeccable holiday decorating style. And if this collection of fun ornaments is any indication, the last thing a holiday ornament has to be is boring.
So this year, adorn (or defile) the branches of your Christmas tree with the most delightfully strange, incredibly cool, culturally relevant and all around unique ornaments out there. Because why wouldn’t you want a rogue cocktail shrimp, a decapitated doll head and 2001 Oscars Bjork hanging from the boughs of your tree?
Advertisement
A charcuterie board glass ornament
A Britney Spears glass ornament
A vintage Crock Pot glass ornament
A RuPaul glass ornament
A Meowie Bowie glass ornament
A handmade Dorinda Medley from "Real Housewives of New York" ornament
A recycled acrylic Dolly Parton ornament
A set of five glass sushi ornaments by Cody Foster
Assorted furry cat ornaments
A 1980s Oregon Trail video game ornament
A plastic Christmas bauble of Jeff Goldblum
An Anna Wintour ornament
A handcrafted glass pickle ornament
An upcycled doll head ornament
A glass cocktail shrimp ornament
A Ranch dressing glass ornament
An everything bagel glass ornament
Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin glass ornaments by Cody Foster
Fried chicken glass ornament
An Archie McPhee blobfish blown glass ornament
A Bernie Sanders Inauguration 2021 glass ornament
A vintage-inspired stick of butter glass ornament
A vintage-inspired breakfast sandwich glass ornament
Bjork in a swan dress glass ornament
Tiny, Fun And Colorful Christmas Trees Perfect For Smaller Spaces