Relationships

21 Couples Halloween Costume Ideas You Haven't Seen Before

You and your "boo" will definitely stand out with these fun, creative costumes.
By Brittany Wong
10/11/2018 03:47pm ET | Updated 5 hours ago

If you and your S.O. pride yourselves on creativity, no generic store-bought couples costume is going to do this Halloween. Your two-person costume has to be funny and so unique you’ll be ’gramming it for years to come.

If that’s your goal, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up 21 fun and creative couples costumes for DIY-loving pairs.

1
A fortune teller and her crystal ball
Costume Works
2
Bob Ross and a painting
lmaoletmelive/Instagram
3
Run DMC
beautybylavau/Instagram
4
NASA scientist and alien
carisssalauren/Instagram
5
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Costume Works
6
Elliot and Gertie from "E.T."
rettaleritz/Instagram
7
Van Gogh and "Starry Night"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
8
Mother and child
Coolest Homemade Costumes
9
Chia Head and Chia Pet
Costume Works
10
Lego bride and groom
Costumes Work
11
Madame Fate and Claw & Order
Coolest Homemade Costumes
12
Bugs and Lola Bunny from "Space Jam"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
13
"American Gothic"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
14
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs
Coolest Homemade Costumes
15
Lt. Dan and Forrest Gump from "Forrest Gump"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
16
Undead cattle rustlers
Costume Works
17
Chucky and Tiffany from "Bride Of Chucky"
creativexpressions/Instagram
18
Cat and litter box
Coolest Homemade Costumes
19
Adam and Barbara Maitland from "Beetlejuice"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
20
Bill Lumbergh and Joanna from "Office Space"
Coolest Homemade Costumes
21
Deer in headlights
Virgen Beauty/Instagram
