21 Couples Halloween Costume Ideas You Haven't Seen Before

If you and your S.O. pride yourselves on creativity, no generic store-bought couples costume is going to do this Halloween. Your two-person costume has to be funny and so unique you’ll be ’gramming it for years to come.
If that’s your goal, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up 21 fun and creative couples costumes for DIY-loving pairs.
1
A fortune teller and her crystal ball
2
Bob Ross and a painting
3
Run DMC
4
NASA scientist and alien
5
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
6
Elliot and Gertie from "E.T."
7
Van Gogh and "Starry Night"
8
Mother and child
9
Chia Head and Chia Pet
10
Lego bride and groom
11
Madame Fate and Claw & Order
12
Bugs and Lola Bunny from "Space Jam"
13
"American Gothic"
14
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs
15
Lt. Dan and Forrest Gump from "Forrest Gump"
16
Undead cattle rustlers
17
Chucky and Tiffany from "Bride Of Chucky"
18
Cat and litter box
19
Adam and Barbara Maitland from "Beetlejuice"
20
Bill Lumbergh and Joanna from "Office Space"
21
Deer in headlights
