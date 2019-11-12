HuffPost Finds

Unique Gifts Under $50 Anyone Will Enjoy

Good unisex gifts for anyone on your holiday list.

We’ve compiled a list of go-to gifts under $50 for anyone on your list.

The holiday season always seems to arrive in a flurry. One moment you’re enjoying the dog days of summer with a cold beer in hand; the next thing you know, you’re holding mulled wine, carving a turkey and doing your holiday shopping.

Although the holidays are supposed to be about joy and goodwill, we all know they can also bring their fair share of anxiety and panic. One of the biggest perpetrators of last-minute holiday stress? Gift-giving.

To make the holiday season easier on you this year, we’ve compiled a list of go-to gifts under $50 for anyone on your list ― from your older parents to your in-laws, from your office Secret Santa to your best friend.

Take a look below:

1
A sophisticated cocktail-mixing set
Amazon
Perfect for aficionados and amateurs alike, this elegant cocktail-mixing glass and accompanying tools will make anyone feel like a trendy mixologist. Plus, the crystal adds class to any bar cart. Get it on Amazon.
2
A desk “storm cloud” that predicts the weather
Uncommon Goods
Barometric pressure causes the liquid in this fun little desk ornamentto form new patterns, making it a dynamic conversation starter. Get it at Uncommon Goods.
3
A heated eye masks that take you to another world
Credo Beauty
These self-heating eye masks are excellent for the frequent traveler who has trouble getting some shut-eye on overnight flights. One box comes with five masks. Get it at Credo Beauty.
4
A low-maintenance Money Tree
The Sill
Offer friends or family some year-round good fortune with this indoor Money Tree. This bonsai is low-maintenance and grows easily in bright sunlight. Plus, Money Trees are pet-friendly! Get this one from The Sill .
5
A durable pour-over coffee maker
Target
Give your friends a tool to take their coffee game to the next level with this pour-over coffee maker. This model makes four cups — the perfect amount for two people on a cozy Sunday. Get it at Target.
6
A stylish pair of sunnies
EyeBuyDirect
Nab a sporty pair of sunglasses for that coworker or friend who's always traveling somewhere sunny. You can browse a full lineup of affordable styles, like these, at EyeBuyDirect.
7
Honey for sweet local flavor
Chicago Honey Co-op
Support local businesses — and the bees! — by scoping out some locally produced honey. Plants found in your area will affect the honey’s taste, making it a unique (and delicious) gift. Get it from the Chicago Honey Co-op.
8
A board game that's sure to make everyone laugh
Amazon
The perfect gift for that person who constantly sends you funny memes. Return the favor with What Do You Meme, which now comes several expansion packs, including a NSFW Expansion Pack, a Stoner Expansion Pack and a Mean Girls Expansion Pack. Get this starter pack on Amazon.
9
A chic throw to keep the cold away
World Market
One of the small joys of adulthood is receiving cozy blankets. This jade green throw is great for wrapping up in a chilly office, lounging on the couch or placing at the foot of a bed. Get it at World Market.
10
A little peace of mind
Amazon
This set of mindfulness cards has more than 50 prompts and features simple practices for everyday life. These cards are easy to pack in a purse, backpack or desk drawer for whenever you need a little reminder to slow down and smell the roses. Get it on Amazon.
11
The ultimate book of trivia
Amazon
Stuffed with more than 1,000 facts, “The Ultimate Book of Trivia” is perfect for anyone on your trivia night team. This hardcover comes in at under $10, but the facts inside? Priceless. Get it on Amazon.
