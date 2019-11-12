Unique Gifts Under $50 Anyone Will Enjoy

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amazon We’ve compiled a list of go-to gifts under $50 for anyone on your list.

The holiday season always seems to arrive in a flurry. One moment you’re enjoying the dog days of summer with a cold beer in hand; the next thing you know, you’re holding mulled wine, carving a turkey and doing your holiday shopping.

Although the holidays are supposed to be about joy and goodwill, we all know they can also bring their fair share of anxiety and panic. One of the biggest perpetrators of last-minute holiday stress? Gift-giving.

To make the holiday season easier on you this year, we’ve compiled a list of go-to gifts under $50 for anyone on your list ― from your older parents to your in-laws, from your office Secret Santa to your best friend.