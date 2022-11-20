21 Unique Gifts They Probably Didn't Even Think To Put On Their Wish List

Popular items from this list include:
- A “Friends″ puzzle is perfect for the person in your life who can look at all the images in this collage and identify the episodes they’re all from.
- A pancake art kit complete with a griddle, batter bottles, and a nonstick template to help them bring breakfast time to a whole new level of fun.
- A blind date with a book for the best blind date they’ll ever go on without having to leave their house.
A Friends puzzle
Promising review:
"It's pretty advanced, which I like. With all the different scenes, it makes it harder and more fun! And it's waaay bigger than I expected (I didn't check the measurements). Overall, perfect for a Friends
fan!" — Amina
A pancake art kit
Don't forget to also get them some food coloring
so they can really bring their creations to life. Promising review:
"I was highly impressed when it came in. It's well made, sturdy, can be used to cook other things (as it is a griddle), and the templates made it super easy. We had a blast making them. All you need is batter and food coloring." —jessee
Mar De Luna Arts Co. / Etsy
A blind date with a book
Mar De Luna Arts Co. is a small biz that sells cottage core-themed knickknacks, art and decor.Promising review:
"Best blind date I’ve ever been on and one of the greatest purchases I’ve ever made. The packaging is adorable and creative. I bought this for a friend's birthday, and it was the perfect gift. I love it so much that I’m going to gift one to myself sometime soon!! 11/10 would recommend. Customer service is really great, too. Super friendly and understanding!!" — Brooke
A Christmas light charging cable
Available for USB and USB-C.
Promising review:
"I love it! They work great and are so cheerful! I don’t really care if they stop working in a month, they’ll bring my endless delight until then!" — Gertrude Cooper
A 4-in-1 makeup pen
This is cruelty- and paraben-free and vegan! Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging. Alleyoop is woman-owned and sells a wonderful assortment of beauty products. Available in three shades.Promising review:
"I love the ease of this product. It’s so perfect and the colors are great for all looks — casual, fancy, quarantine extra, everything! I love how effortless it is and how easy it is to use. I’m serious that as a makeup novice, these colors are impossible to mess up. I love it! " — Stephanie H.
A Lego Super Mario 64 question mark block
Promising review:
"So many good things to say about this set. Most satisfying build to date of any Lego I have constructed. Lots of hidden surprises and the way the mechanism works is just fascinating. Looks great on the shelf too. I spread out the build over one week. Doing one or two bags per day. Very enjoyable build and you’ll love it as much as I do. A must-have!" — Moebius
An indoor mini golf green
Promising review:
"The surface is large, but it can be rolled up and stored away in two minutes! The holes are slightly elevated (to create the holes) but negligible; unlike the one I had a long time ago that returned the ball. I like the shape of the mat (looks way more natural than a rectangular long strip) and the surface is soft and comfortable, yet it feels durable. I have no doubt I can make things more challenging by elevating certain areas underneath if I so desired. The 'sand trap' is also an excellent inclusion as it stops the golf balls from escaping the mat and keeping me from chasing down golf balls. Hopefully it can interest my kids to get off the electronics for a few minutes now and then, and if so, it will deserve an extra star. — Oniomaniac
A Baby Yoda night-light
Promising review:
"So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." — Julie
A super cool geode kit
Promising review:
"We’ve only opened the first rock but I’m already impressed. Normally these end up being duds but this one was really spectacular and large! My son is 4 and he’s excited to open the rest for his collection." — Heremeow
A smaller version of the cult-favorite Always Pan
Available in six colors.
Sun Sprinkles Shop / Etsy
A ceramic colorful vase
Sun Sprinkles is a small business based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells vases, earrings, stickers, and more! Available in five styles.Promising review:
"Excellent quality and super fast shipping! It's such a gorgeous and unique piece. As other reviews mentioned, please make sure you note the sizing before buying — this vase is for baby flowers, which I LOVEEE!" — jferro93
A trio of window planters
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This assembled in a jiffy and looks great in my window. So glad I chose it for the future home of my herb garden. The pots are a good size and the cord looks sturdy and is generously sized (you can just wrap around the bar a few times to shorten). Note that there are no holes in the pots, if you're looking for drainage. But of course, that's why baby Jesus made power tools." — Cautionary Tales
A condiment fork
This is top-rack dishwasher-safe!Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite kitchen gizmos and it doesn't take up room in the drawer! I eat lots of olives and this keeps me from having to wash or get a clean fork when I'm in the middle of making a salad or just want a snack, and it makes spearing the olives easier too. It comes with two sizes to fit any jar (even though if you need this I feel like you probably get the big jars right?). They are stretchy and easy to get on and off. I usually just rinse it between uses and then wash the whole set up when I open a new jar (which is about weekly)." — Emily
A tie-dye kit
Promising review:
"Bought this for an activity for my daughter's 10th birthday!! OMG!!! You would have thought (enter your favorite celebrity here) showed up!! The kids loved it! It was easy to do for the kids...but make sure YOU COVER EVERYTHING YOU DON'T WANT TIE-DYED!! Great product!!" — Dani Josh lane
A cat DNA test
Promising review:
"It was so easy to get my kitty to chew on the saliva sample and his results came much quicker than I anticipated. I loved learning all about his breed and felt so good knowing that he doesn't have any health conditions that may affect his longevity. Excited to get more updates as the systems improve. 10/10 would recommend for any kitty parent!" —Jennifer S.
A set of miniature embossed rolling pins
Algis Crafts is a family-owned small business that sells handmade embossed rolling pins, personalized cutting boards, and more!Promising review:
"I actually purchased these rolling pins for making designs in clay/pottery so that is what I am using them for. They make beautiful designs in the clay!" — Amazon customer
A Tarte eyeshadow palette
Promising review:
"Love this palette! The colors are bright, long lasting, and go on smooth." — Laurie D
The Book of Unusual Knowledge
Promising review:
"My best friend is always telling me new facts about the most random things so when I saw this, I knew it had to be added to his bookshelf. And let me tell you the list of random facts keeps on coming. Yeah, yeah, I know...the internet...but sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from technology and read a real book. Couldn’t be happier with this purchase." — Gregory
A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle
Promising review:
"Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously...I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" — Kyle Fletcher
Atlas Coffee Club
See our Atlas Coffee Club subscription box review
for more deets!What they'll get:
Choose between a half bag of coffee (about 15 cups), a single bag of coffee (about 30 cups), or a double bag of coffee (about 60 cups) for every two weeks or every four weeks. Choose from a light to medium roast (fruit, berry, citrus, chocolate), medium to dark roast (chocolate, bold, rich, full-body), or all roast types, and either in whole-bean or ground form.
A personalized Real Housewives wine tumbler
KC Cups is a woman-owned small business based in Kansas that sells personalized engraved tumblers. Available in various colors/styles.Promising review:
"I got these cuties for two of my friends who bought houses in late 2020 with their cities personalized on them. Basically no one is as obsessed with Housewives
as I am, but lots of our group chats entail rehashing the latest eps (except RHOC bc, let's face it, it's awful). So when my colleague Heather Braga
put this tumbler in her gifts for Bravo fans
, I couldn't wait to order them. They've both received them and LOVE them. One friend cried! But a good cry.
" — Elizabeth Lilly
, BuzzFeed Editor