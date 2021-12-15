Shopping

12 Unique Music Speakers That Also Make Great Home Decor

These creatively designed speakers are pleasing to both ears and eyes.

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniquemusicspeakers-KristenAdaway-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fgingko-design-tumbler-selfie-speaker-maple-prod245910073" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gingko Design tumbler selfie speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b8015de4b08ff579399992" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=uniquemusicspeakers-KristenAdaway-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fgingko-design-tumbler-selfie-speaker-maple-prod245910073" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Gingko Design tumbler selfie speaker</a>.
Neiman Marcus
The Gingko Design tumbler selfie speaker.

Listening to music is a truly personal experience. Our favorite songs are our favorites for a reason, and when we’re in the zone, lost in the lyrics, it’s a euphoric feeling. While wearing headphones that produce quality sound is of utmost importance for music lovers, having a portable speaker that can be easily transported around is essential, too.

But not just any speaker. It has to be Bluetooth-enabled, have a decent battery life and rich sound (a built-in microphone for Bluetooth phone calls wouldn’t hurt, either). However, while Bluetooth, good battery life and decent sound are pretty standard for most speakers these days, what really makes one stand out is its appearance and how well it blends in — or stands out — in its surroundings.

A unique-looking portable music speaker not only makes a great gift for the music enthusiast in your life, but it also adds decoration to your own home if you don’t plan on traveling with it much. And designers have gotten creative with making speakers that match different moods, styles, color schemes and aesthetics. From speakers that look like retro jukeboxes to super-tiny — and almost unnoticeable — tumbler-style speakers with generous volume, why not invest in speakers that are nice to listen to and look at?

Below, we rounded up 12 speakers with the coolest, non-traditional designs. Whether you want one for your office to help you unwind after long conference calls or in the living room to entertain guests, there’s surely a speaker that fits your taste.

1
A Lexon Design Mino+ wireless Bluetooth speaker
Amazon
This tiny rechargeable speaker comes in 18 colors to match any scheme or aesthetic, including metallic gold, dark green, metallic chrome, light pink and red. It features a hands-free microphone so you can use it for Bluetooth phone calls and has a 3-hour battery life.

Get it at Neiman Marcus for $30.
2
A Gingko Design selfie speaker
Neiman Marcus
Made with a 100% natural and sustainable wood casing, this sleek tumbler speaker also comes with a remote selfie timer for all of your photography needs (it sends a signal to your phone). Its rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours.

Get it at Neiman Marcus for $65.
3
A Marshall Acton 2 Bluetooth speaker
Target
Keep it classic with this Marshall speaker that gives off crisp sound without losing Bluetooth connection for a distance up to 30 feet. It also features a multi-host function, which allows you and one other person to take turns playing songs.

Get it at Target for $245.99.
4
A nostalgic wood countertop jukebox
Amazon
All of your guests will be super impressed when they see this '50s-style jukebox speaker. Not only does it play music from your device via Bluetooth, but it also features five color-changing LED tubes, an FM radio and a 3.5-millimeter aux-in. It stands 15 inches tall.

Get it on Amazon for $67.21.
5
A bamboo wireless Bluetooth speaker
Urban Outfitters
This bamboo-framed speaker provides 3 to 4 hours of playing time and reaches up to 30 feet without losing Bluetooth connection.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $30.
6
A JBL Clip 4 portable mini speaker
Amazon
Don't let the size of this clip-on speaker fool you. JBL speakers are known for their rich sound, and the reputation continues with this one. It's perfect for traveling and road trips, and is water- and dust-proof so you can bring it just about anywhere. It comes in multiple colors including gray, red, blue, black and pink.

Get it on Amazon for $79.95.
7
A Lexon Tykho 3 Buetooth radio speaker
Urban Outfitters
This speaker's design is instantly recognizable, making it a great conversation starter when you have people over. You can listen to FM radio or your own music playlists and podcasts. It's rubberized and splash-proof for durability, and has 20 hours of battery life before it needs to be charged.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $60.
8
A happy face throw pillow Bluetooth speaker
Urban Outfitters
While it may look like a regular decorative pillow, this always-happy bit of home decor also plays all of your favorite songs with its built-in Bluetooth speaker. Three AAA batteries are required.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $38.
9
A Gingko Mini Halo One Bluetooth speaker
Design Milk
If keeping a minimal aesthetic is your thing, this speaker gets the job done. Its modern beechwood design makes it a great addition to a coffee table. It's equipped with a rechargeable battery and touch control.

Get it at Design Milk for $95.
10
A Sony wireless portable Bluetooth speaker
Target
If you want a speaker with a sweet design that still blends in with the rest of your gadgets, this cylinder-shaped wireless Sony speaker may be more your speed. It even has extra bass when regular bass just doesn't cut it. It's waterproof, rust-proof, dust-proof and shock-proof, and plays for up to 12 hours. Colors include taupe, coral, black, light blue and olive green.

Get it at Target for $99.99.
11
A disco party LED Bluetooth speaker
Urban Outfitters
Get the party started with this festive Bluetooth-enabled speaker. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Get it at Urban Outfitters for $30.
12
A Xoopar XBoy Bluetooth stereo speaker
Neiman Marcus
At only five inches tall, this mini Bluetooth speaker is sure to bring fun to your music-listening experience. XBoy greets you when it turns on and will even tell you when it needs to be recharged (after 10 hours of battery life, that is). You can even pair two of the speakers via Bluetooth to produce surround sound. It comes in pink and orange.

Get it at Neiman Marcus for $79.
