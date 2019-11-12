Pumpkin pie: undeniably delicious, but often lacking a certain something.

Pumpkin pie “has always somewhat bored me,” wrote Tieghan Gerard, the inventive cook behind the popular food blog Half Baked Harvest.

We concur! After all, you’ve probably had pumpkin pie at every single Thanksgiving for as long as you’ve been attending Thanksgiving dinner. It also hasn’t changed much over the years. Pumpkin pie with a graham cracker crust tastes great, but let’s be real ― it’s not ushering in a paradigm shift in the dessert world.

Luckily, the internet is changing everything. In the past couple of years, personality-driven recipe blogs have blossomed on the internet, and the recipes on those sites feature the creativity and know-how of serious home cooks. Those folks are not about to let you serve Thanksgiving dessert the same old way for another year.

These recipes will help you level-up your pumpkin pie. We’ve scoured the internet and found eight fantastic, anything-but-boring pumpkin pies that will make your guests stand up and cheer, should they have the energy to do so after eating all the other food at the table.

Because we want to make every palate happy, we’ve included recipes for pies that are spicy, sweet, savory and even smoky. These pies pair pumpkin with ingredients like bourbon, chai, chocolate and coconut, and are sure to awaken your tastebuds and keep everyone from arguing about politics ― at least until they put their forks down.

And because we don’t want to leave out anyone who eats keto from enjoying a memorable pumpkin pie, we’ve also included a recipe for streusel-enhanced keto pumpkin pie that everyone can enjoy.

Here are the pumpkin pies guaranteed to liven up any Thanksgiving table this year.

1. Bourbon Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie

Aberdeen’s Kitchen

Get the Bourbon Buttermilk Pumpkin Pie recipe from Aberdeen’s Kitchen

2. Ancho Chile Pumpkin Pie

SprinkleBakes

Get the Ancho Chile Pumpkin Pie recipe from SprinkleBakes

3. Coconut Pumpkin Pie

Dinner With Julie

Get the Coconut Pumpkin Pie recipe from Dinner With Julie

4. Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Heather Christo

Get the Chocolate Pumpkin Pie recipe from Heather Christo

5. Chai Pumpkin Pie with Maple Whipped Cream

Half Baked Harvest

Get the Chai Pumpkin Pie with Maple Whipped Cream recipe from Half Baked Harvest

6. Maple Bourbon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Buttermilk Crust

Miss Allie's Kitchen

Get the Maple Bourbon Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Buttermilk Crust recipe from Miss Allie’s Kitchen

7. Keto Pumpkin Pie with Streusel Topping

That Low Carb Life

Get the Keto Pumpkin Pie with Streusel Topping recipe from That Low Carb Life

8. No Bake Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie

Sugar & Cloth