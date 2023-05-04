29 Items If Cool Self-Care Finds Are Your Weakness

Popular items from this list:
- A face mask maker you need if you want to be in control of what ingredients you put on your skin.
- A smart stone for facial massage
- A bottle of rice water face wash that’ll effortlessly remove stubborn makeup, sunscreen, lotions or whatever you put on your face.
A face mask maker
Promising review:
"This was by far the best purchase I've made in a while. I got it for my wife and daughter who are obsessed with face masks. [They love] the ability to put your own ingredients in it, [and can make the masks] without any harsh chemicals. The masks are thicker, staying on their faces longer and more securely than store-bought ones. Definitely recommend." — darwin paul
A pack of 100 compressed face mask sheets
Promising review:
"Perfect for moisturizing after removing your makeup. Small convenient packaging and moisturizing on the go." — Monica M. Almeida
A foaming vessel that combines water and your favorite cleanser
Promising review:
"Fun, easy to use. Makes facial cleanser last much longer! I use a sensitive skin cleanser that doesn’t foam, unless I use this fun thing! Foams right up with only a squirt of my cleanser. Easy to use, easy to clean. Makes washing my face fun!" — Beanie11
An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask for ultimate exfoliation
Promising review:
"I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface.
The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." — Alice D.
A smart stone for facial massage
Promising review
: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine.
I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" — The Amazonian
A pack of five Mediheal Tea Tree sheet masks to balance and clarify your skin
Promising review:
"I love these masks! I have had a lifelong battle of fighting acne and combination skin. Some spots are super oily and others are super dry. Using this mask 2–3 times a week has improved my overall appearance and when I do have a breakout, it’s nowhere near as bad." — Miranda
A scented candle that looks exactly like an açaí yogurt bowl!
South Lake Gifts
is a small business based in Seattle, Washington, that sells handcrafted candles.Promising review:
"I mean this candle is just the cutest! I loved the whole experience of putting it together and it smells great!" — Michelle
A breathing Buddha for you to relax your body with color-coordinated, guided meditation
Promising review:
"I have an anxiety disorder and this is helping me sooooo much. Obviously, I'm on supplements, medications, and have a balanced diet and sleep schedule so this isn't the ONLY thing helping my anxiety disorder. When my anxiety gets bad though, even with all of my other helping methods, I really don't feel like pulling up an app or searching a guided breathing session and then trying to find one I can stand. This guy is soooo handy, super simple, and literally turns on and starts guiding your breathing with the touch of a button. I love this tiny man so much. It makes the leftover anxiety that isn't controlled with all of my other methods manageable. Also, he's soothing to squish." — Hale
A multi-functional skin scrubber to give you an at-home facial
This has three different functions (cleansing, lifting, and smoothing) and is best to use when your skin is still damp!Promising review
: "Love this tool! I recently got a professional facial and they used a tool like this one on me! I was so intrigued that I had to purchase one for myself! The price point is amazing and it does the job. Once I used it, I noticed I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin
. I then used it with a serum, which was nice and how it was used during my facials. Can’t wait to use it more! There are tons of different ways to use it! Great price for a great tool!" — Stephanie Nelson
A bear ear headband that'll make you look like a little cub and keep your hair out of your face
Bossy Betty
is a small business on Etsy that sells the cutest headbands and accessories.Promising review:
"So adorable. I bought this because I saw [someone] on TikTok wearing something similar. The one I saw her wearing was a little wider but this one is also cute and holds back all your hair when you wash your face or apply your makeup!" — Malita
Stress Relief Tools / Etsy
A box of stress relief dough
Stress Relief Tools
is a small business based in the Netherlands that sells unique stress relief and self care tools for wellbeing.Promising review:
"This is soooooo high quality and absolutely gorgeous. So many thoughtful little details!" — Shannon S.
A bottle of rice water face wash
Promising review:
"I've tried several first step oil cleansers over the last several years and this is my favorite. Removes waterproof mascara and sunblock so easily. Great texture, turns to 'milk' with just a little water and washes off beautifully. Does not over strip skin." — Christie
A relaxing three-tier tabletop water fountain
Promising review:
"It’s so relaxing and calming to look at and hear while I’m sitting at my desk at work. Helps me focus and get a lot of work done." — Mel
A multi-oil balm cleanser that is formulated to remove makeup, excess oil and residue
Promising review:
"I was worried about my skin having an oily residue after using it — not at all! It is soothing and leaves my skin feeling clean and soft. I especially love that I don’t have to wet my hands first. You use the enclosed spatula to scoop it out and then melt in your hands to apply to face. When you rinse it off, it comes off clean and residue free. My new go-to face cleanser!" — DAF
New Moon Beginnings / Etsy
A tea steeper
New Moon Beginnings
is a small business located in Pennsylvania that sells healing crystals, jewelry, and energy and aromatherapy items.Promising review:
"This is so beautiful! My pictures don't even do it justice. It has beautiful flash. I was worried that it would be too heavy once I was letting it sleep, but it is perfect." — Davona
A zen garden kit
Promising review:
"I was actually very impressed with this. The picture I posted (left) is how it comes, which is a very good presentation of their product. I am new to these 'zen gardens' but have found that I really enjoy them to wind down and just relax. On the size, this zen garden is a little bigger than an iPad I’d say. I personally didn’t use any of the decorations as I want room to just draw in the sand for now. This set comes with tons of tools to use and they are all super cool. I give this 5/5 stars and recommend it to anyone that enjoys calming activities like coloring, drawing, etc." — Globs
A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever.
Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" — Sadda Reddy
A gross-but-oh-so-satisfying exfoliating foot mask that has left over 32,000 reviewers in love
Promising review:
"My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away.
Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." — Mostly Maven
A "Slap It" sheet mask for your butt
FYI,Bawdy Butt Masks are available in four varieties: "Slap It
" (for improving texture and tone), "Squeeze It
" (for brightening and rejuvenating with citrus), "Shake It
" (for firming and illuminating with marine algae), and "Bite It
" (for hydrating and toning with plant-based collagen).Promising review:
"I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure." — Lauren
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting "zombie" face masks
Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says.My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
Esarora's ice facial roller
Promising review:
"I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good!
I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" — Rula
An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" —LuckLocust
A pair of moisturizing gloves made with collagen and shea butter
Promising review:
"I get extremely dry, flaky skin seems like all times of the year but I love nail polish and having my nails done. These gloves are amazing. A sticky tab for all size hands, an outer cover that allows me to use my phone, and just the right amount of product make for a perfectly convenient use with divine results." —Rescue Dog Mom
A microwavable deep-conditioning cap
Glow By Daye
is a Black woman-owned business founded by Ranay Daye and based in Los Angeles. She sells a variety of bonnets, as well as silk pillowcases.Promising review:
"Upon just recently finding out that I have low porosity hair, I was informed that I need to deep condition with heat to assist with moisture. I love this cap! I love that it allows me to do other things while deep conditioning. I’ve used it twice since purchasing and it will be a staple in my routine!
Also, thank you for the plastic caps that were included!" — L.N.
A blackhead-removing vacuum to suck out that super gross blend of oils, dirt and dead skin
Promising review:
"Seriously the best product I have ever used on my face! I use it weekly. It is the only thing I’ve added to my skincare routine and everyone I come into contact with is telling me how great my skin looks!
Even my eyelash technician/esthetician has complimented the glow and smooth complexion of my face. I have always fought with uneven/rough skin. I have tried all the products and all the serums out there with no results, priced high or low. I even have a $400 personal microdermabrasion machine that doesn’t give me anywhere close to these results. This $30 tool has been life-changing when it comes to my skin!
BUY THIS! You will thank me later." — Shelby Derrick
A face steamer because relying on the shower to open your pores just isn't gonna cut it
Promising review:
"After having seen my esthetician for a few months, I asked her for a facial steamer she'd recommend for home use. She suggested this one and I have been using it nightly since receiving it.
It is VERY user-friendly and certainly is making my skin look healthy and therefore, makeup looks better when I go out for the evening, etc. I highly recommend this product and as I use it with a towel over my head in order to keep the steam more focused on my face, it's a complete joy and immensely relaxing." — Antonia O.
An LED face mask that'll have looking like a member of the Jabbawockeez but will leave you with you stunning results
Promising review:
"I was skeptical this would help my acne. It is amazing!!!! I’ve been using the blue light setting for 20 minutes a few times a week and my skin is clear. It has dramatically reduced the size of a cystic bump. What I thought would be bogus actually works." — BrittanyT
A cool eye stick perfect for anyone who wakes up with ridiculously puffy eyes
Promising review:
"This eye stick lives up to all the hype!
After seeing the good reviews, I had to try and it is a winner! Using twice a day for a few weeks the dark circles under my eyes are very noticeably brighter and the cooling sensation is great in the morning.
I’m able to apply my primer and makeup just a few moments after using this stick, so it didn’t increase the time it takes to get ready in the morning. I will buy this product as long as it is available. I’m a lifetime customer!!!! Will be purchasing as gifts for others." — Karadarlin
A cute little piggy that's gold on the outside and contains luxurious-looking gold face mask goop
Promising review:
"This is a basic gold face mask but I like that it leaves my skin soft without feeling like I need to use cleanser afterward. (Many masks like these that I use leave so much product on the skin it inhibits absorption of other products.) The piggie is sooooo cute sitting on my vanity too and there is a lot of product in it. I’ll get 20 uses out of the jar easily." — CMC