29 Items If Cool Self-Care Finds Are Your Weakness

A gross-but-oh-so-satisfying exfoliating foot mask that has left over 32,000 reviewers in love

"My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it!Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." — Mostly Maven