30 Products So Unique They’re Worth A Little Extra Splurge

- A set of Barbie-themed wineglasses that’ll have you saying “I’m bad like the Barbie, I’m a doll but I still wanna party” every time you take a sip.
- An adjustable weighted fitness hoop so you can get an amazing workout in while also letting your inner child have a good time like you’re back in second grade recess.
- A set of nonalcoholic Herb & Lou’s infused cocktail ice cubes for when you’re in the mood for a night out with lots of fancy cocktails but your wallet isn’t.
Promising review:
"These are such fun glasses, perfect for the Barbie lover in your life. 💗 I purchased these as an apartment warming gift for my daughter and ended up keeping one glass and giving her the other so we could have matching glasses. 😊 Dragon glassware is such a fun company offering very cool glassware for everyday use
, purchasing more!!" — Monica Tice
Promising review:
"Was so impressed with this! It’s much heavier weight and sturder than I thought. Added the perfect touch to my kitchen counter." — Gemmamastro
You can customize each sweatshirt to feature one or two pets, with or without names embroidered on the bottom. When you customize it, you can upload a clear photo of your pet's face. The company will even email you a proof for your approval! Promising review:
"The sweatshirt embroidered with the face of our dog looks great.
My husband who adores his ZuZu wears his recent Christmas present often. The embroidered image from our sent photo captured her looks and personality perfectly.
We were surprised by the level of detail and subtle colorations." — Andrea
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small biz that specializes in storage products made out of upcycled books. Promising review
: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect.
They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" — C.R.
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever!
I love Old Fashioneds but who has time to muddle brown sugar bitters and an orange peel?!? Plus, these cubes make a way better old fashioned than I ever do. The only problem is I’m running out of bourbon super-fast now!!!" — Luciana
Sleep Pod is a Wisconsin-based, family-owned small biz that specializes in products to improve sleep. Promising review
: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hours and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once.
It's comfortable, not too warm, and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." — Amy Archambault
One side is faur fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other-sized sets include two. Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab.But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house.
I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings.
It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!!
Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
Check out a TikTok
of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo! Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
So how does this work? A splash of sorcery mixed with magnets, sensors, coils and electronics in the base keep this baby levitating in mid-air.Promising review:
"Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it
. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." — Nick Ebeling
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time so you can go wireless on a plane, and it has 16-plus hours of battery life for extra long flights. Twelve South
is a husband-and-wife–owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina that specializes in designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds
, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seatback entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry a number of headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
After mixing the powder and activator, just apply the mask on your face, and you'll start to feel it working instantly!Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was given to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on every day for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!!
I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30
. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!
" — Amazon customer
Promising review:
"I was prepared to hate this, but strangely, I don’t. It’s ridiculously useful
and I actually resent it for being everything it says it is and more.
If I could be half as useful as this thing I would be a billionaire. It toasts anything any size,
produces perfect grilled cheese, and even cooks dino nuggets and makes them taste edible. Hopefully its longevity is as great as its versatility. Highly recommend
." — Klj
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. I’ve never been a foundation person; a little bit of a light concealer under the eyes is usually as far as I’ll go.
Recently I’ve noticed more redness and wanted a product that added a light veil for a more cohesive base. This is perfect! So natural-looking and it feels good.
It’s also nice that there are skincare ingredients including sunscreen so I feel like I’m doing something good for my skin while making it look better. I don’t think I’ll need to replace it anytime soon since you only need a small amount, but when I do I will definitely be repurchasing!!
" — hal3ymac4
This is also height-adjustable and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM and other stats. Watch the viral desk bike TikTok
to see it in action.Promising review:
"Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game changer!! As a consultant who lives in a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long.
Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the same common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I've been using it every day. It was super easy to put together, easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. the best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT.
And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even play games.
I guess because of the working out, my sleep improves as well. Not to mention the pains from back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" — joshua0315
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a woman-led factory in China.Promising review:
"My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range
, someone really thought about all the best ways to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at
! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long!" — Celyn V.
Each kit comes with a cocktail smoker top (oak or cherry wood), whiskey stones, a torch and recipe cards. Promising review:
"I’ve been looking for a cocktail smoker kit for some time now. Upon reviewing other competitors I settled on the Busy Bee kit. After my first use I was sold! This kit comes with everything you need to take your cocktail game to the next level!" — AL
Promising review:
"I bought two of these. One for my future sister-in-law and one for myself. I have the purple and she has the black. We gave it to her for Christmas because she likes dark and witchy things and she wanted to immediately burn the candle down so she could have the skeleton on display!
I haven't burnt mine down at all yet, it's just so cool looking. I finally have my PyroPet! On the plus side, I'm Norwegian and when I opened my PyroPet there was a small thank you card telling me to take care of it and it ended with the Norwegian word for thank you! That made it even cooler for me!" — Ashley Ringham
I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! I seriously haven't worn another blush since I tried this one out because it just makes me look so fresh faced. Obsessed is an understatement. Oh! and it kinda doubles as a highlight, I get the most stunning glow. I love, I love, I love, can't get enough of this stuff.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action. Promising review:
"I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well.
Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user.
Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin
! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" — JZ
It comes with 36 included recipes. Check out the soft-serve maker on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The showerhead has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever.
Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" — Sadda Reddy
(If you have any eye problems, you should chat with your doctor before using this.)Promising review:
"Just wow! I fell asleep while wearing this the first night
. It turns off after 15 minutes for this reason. I tried it twice in a row and the second time, without heat because I didn't want to over do it and my husband said I started snoring lol. So it's a well-spent investmen
t if you like massages. It even massages my temples —
I clench my teeth due to anxiety a lot so it just felt so good to relieve some pressure." — LD
Promising review
: "Beautiful and functional
. I got the larger version in store, then had to have the smaller one, too. I put succulent soil in the large and added a Snow White waffle plant. I rested my xerographica air plant in the small one until it gets too big. She’s so cute, I’ll probably leave her empty. I absolutely love them
!" — S Malcom
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, a knife guard, a cleaning brush and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp
. And they aren’t an eyesore in the kitchen
." — Emily S.
Rumpl is an Oregon-based small biz that specializes in outdoor blankets. They donate a portion of their revenue to environmental nonprofits. Promising review:
"I've used it in Wisconsin to continue having outdoor hangouts with my friends during Coronatime. It's that extra cozy layer for patio dining and porch sitting.
Packs down tight to keep in the car for impromptu outdoor happy hour!" — Julie K.
Comma Home
is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless. Promising review
: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal, my son and I both suffer from anxiety and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful.
I cannot recommend enough worth every penny and the faux fur is glorious!" — Meagan B.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz that creates luxurious travel products to make your next flight the absolute coziest.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphones fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!
Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" — Heather G.
Promising review:
"Of course, TikTok made me buy it! LOL! But seriously, it looks great in my newly remodeled kitchen and really cooks/toasts/warms up my breads, waffles, and bagels perfectly and evenly!
I've had some really cheap toasters in my time and have always been disappointed with the uneven toasting because one of the elements within the toaster burnt out, etc. This toaster is super smart and you can clearly see when your food is about to be done. There's three settings (warm, fresh, frozen) options for toasting so you're food is always cooked to perfection!
The animated circle around on display when cooking lets you know know how far along your food is to being done. An audible sound plays when it's done so you don't have to keep watching it. When you're not using the toaster, the time displays.
Where I have it in my kitchen, it's nice to have the time on that side of the room without having to turn around and look at my oven. The aesthetics are very nice and complimentary since all my appliances are stainless steel. It gives my kitchen this extra zhuzh up the place! I've been using it now for several months and have no complaints
!" — ADR
You'll also receive an access code with your purchase for a latte art MasterClass that'll have you ready to open your very own coffee shop.