The Surprising '80s Workout Trend I'll Be Wearing All Summer

The last few weeks (months? years?) have been an abundance of the unexpected. Elon Musk is buying Twitter. TikTok has taken over. And I am obsessed with my bike shorts unitard. You heard me right. Half leotard, half bike shorts, full all-over ’80s Jazzercise stretch, it’s a tank top one piece that goes to my mid-thigh, and I never want to take it off.
Like most of my fashion, my unitard love affair started out as a risk. At 5′9″, I’m hardly a short person, and as a size 14/16 with a large tummy and a big chest, one-piece clothing can be truly hit or miss for me. While I’m pretty cool with form-fitting, I was wary of camel toe and physical restrictions ― not to mention the image of me as Richard Simmons that I kept seeing in my head. However, after seeing unitards take over the internet, and then seeing babes rocking them in a variety of sizes on the Superfit Hero website, I decided to take the leap.
A lover of leggings and bike shorts, I already knew I liked the feeling of mid-compression sporty fabric. Yet, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved the feeling of my unitard. On first wear, I felt really relaxed. The light compression was really soothing and it felt comfortable to be wearing something that moved so easily with my body.
As someone who gets heat rash, it also felt nice to have a soft layer of fabric all over my body. And after many wears on hot days, I can say it keeps me from chafing and getting enormous pools of under-boob sweat.
Unlike shapewear, unitards are breathable and stretchy. They’re supportive without being restrictive, and they’re not aimed at making my body look “snatched” — just comfortable. They come in a thicker fabric, so they don’t show panty lines and you can feel comfortable wearing them alone (though they also are super cute and easy to layer).
I’ve been wearing my unitard under sweatshirts and sweaters and alone with cute sneakers on warmer days. Though you easily could wear it to the gym or even the pool, I haven’t done cardio in mine. Still, I’ve worn it through long walks and random errands and felt super supported.
If you’re someone who’s sensitive to the sensory feel of your clothes or likes to have a few layers on at a time, I suggest grabbing a unitard for yourself. While you don’t have to wear it on its own, it’s super cute as a one-piece. It’s also a great base layer for styling fun, warm-weather outfits without worrying about chafing or flashing anyone.
To help you find a unitard of your own, we rounded up our favorites in different price ranges, colors and styles. Some retailers call them “one-pieces,” some call them “long bodysuits,” and others go for the OG “unitard.” Whatever you want it call it, I hope you get one you like.
For something buttery soft in a wide size range with a built-in bra and light compression, look no further than the Girlfriend Collective bike unitard. It has a scoop neck and a low, round back so it's super easy to get on, and its light compression provides support without being too restrictive. Best of all, it's modeled on a variety of people, so you can get a better idea of how it would look on you.
It comes in five colors from XXS-6XL. Pictured are earth, midnight and moss.
If you want to try a bike unitard but don't want to break the bank, I got you. This dance workout tank unitard from Amazon is under $30 and comes in a huge selection of colors. It's 95% cotton, so it's super cozy and breathable and gets softer as you wash it and wear it.
This comes in 20 colors from S-3XL. Pictured are mustard yellow and turquoise.
Leave it to Kim K to make a chic minimalist unitard. The Outdoor midthigh bodysuit by Skims has a racer back and built-in mesh bra, making it perfect for hiking, gardening and other outdoor activities. As with many Skims items, they tend to sell out quickly, but you can add yourself to the waitlist to be the first to know when the next drop launches.
This comes in four colors from XXS-4XL. Pictured are Pacific, sepia and tiger's eye.
Finally, an activewear brand that exclusively caters to plus-size hotties. Superfit Hero's Superhold pocket short bodysuit is a compression sports unitard with pockets on both thighs. It has a scoop neck, rounded back and thicker straps to keep you supported as you move and groove. Each color is modeled by a selection of people, so you can really see the suit on different bodies.
This comes in three colors in L-7XL. Pictured are jade, black and cherry.
If you're pregnant but want to get in on the unitard action, I've got good news. Bumpsuit's Cindy is a double-lined, super stretchy unitard made to grow with you through your pregnancy. This piece works well on its own but also can be great for layering or wearing under skirts or dresses for some extra support. It comes in more "nude" and skin tone colors to easily blend in with your wardrobe.
It comes in six colors from XS-XL. Pictured are black, pink and tan.
This cotton-blend Nike one-piece with detailed stitching is a versatile basic that can be dressed up or down with ease. It has a scoop neck and a rounded back and contouring seam detailing around the waist, keeping you looking elevated and sleek.
This comes in black and coconut milk (white) in XS-L.
If you're going for jazzercise meets TikTok vibes, Bumpsuit's Cindy in their "body" collection (i.e., not maternity) is it. The cut is straight out of the '80s, but it comes in a modern color range. It's a polyesterspandex blend with a scoop neck, low back and really minimalist body.
This comes in six colors in XS-XL. Pictured are pink, white and dark brown.