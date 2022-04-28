The Surprising '80s Workout Trend I'll Be Wearing All Summer

The last few weeks (months? years?) have been an abundance of the unexpected. Elon Musk is buying Twitter. TikTok has taken over. And I am obsessed with my bike shorts unitard. You heard me right. Half leotard, half bike shorts, full all-over ’80s Jazzercise stretch, it’s a tank top one piece that goes to my mid-thigh, and I never want to take it off.

Like most of my fashion, my unitard love affair started out as a risk. At 5′9″, I’m hardly a short person, and as a size 14/16 with a large tummy and a big chest, one-piece clothing can be truly hit or miss for me. While I’m pretty cool with form-fitting, I was wary of camel toe and physical restrictions ― not to mention the image of me as Richard Simmons that I kept seeing in my head. However, after seeing unitards take over the internet, and then seeing babes rocking them in a variety of sizes on the Superfit Hero website, I decided to take the leap.

Griffin Wynne Me dressing up in my Superfit Hero unitard (in cherry XL) with some "going out" accessories (left), and wearing it solo around the house on a hot day.

A lover of leggings and bike shorts, I already knew I liked the feeling of mid-compression sporty fabric. Yet, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved the feeling of my unitard. On first wear, I felt really relaxed. The light compression was really soothing and it felt comfortable to be wearing something that moved so easily with my body.

As someone who gets heat rash, it also felt nice to have a soft layer of fabric all over my body. And after many wears on hot days, I can say it keeps me from chafing and getting enormous pools of under-boob sweat.

Unlike shapewear, unitards are breathable and stretchy. They’re supportive without being restrictive, and they’re not aimed at making my body look “snatched” — just comfortable. They come in a thicker fabric, so they don’t show panty lines and you can feel comfortable wearing them alone (though they also are super cute and easy to layer).

I’ve been wearing my unitard under sweatshirts and sweaters and alone with cute sneakers on warmer days. Though you easily could wear it to the gym or even the pool, I haven’t done cardio in mine. Still, I’ve worn it through long walks and random errands and felt super supported.

If you’re someone who’s sensitive to the sensory feel of your clothes or likes to have a few layers on at a time, I suggest grabbing a unitard for yourself. While you don’t have to wear it on its own, it’s super cute as a one-piece. It’s also a great base layer for styling fun, warm-weather outfits without worrying about chafing or flashing anyone.

To help you find a unitard of your own, we rounded up our favorites in different price ranges, colors and styles. Some retailers call them “one-pieces,” some call them “long bodysuits,” and others go for the OG “unitard.” Whatever you want it call it, I hope you get one you like.