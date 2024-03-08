U.S. Newssan franciscounited airlines

‘What The F**k?’: See Tire Fall From Plane, Smash Straight Into Parked Car

The plunging tire crushed a vehicle in a San Francisco International Airport parking lot.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

A United Airlines plane lost a tire during take-off from San Francisco International Airport on Thursday.

The Boeing 777’s tire plunged back down to earth and smashed straight into a car in an airport employee parking lot. It then bounced into a nearby fence.

Incredibly, nobody was injured.

“What the fuck?” one stunned airport worker identified only as William, whose own vehicle was parked close to the struck car, told KPIX.

Watch the video here:

Flight 35 was bound for Japan with 235 passengers and 14 crew on board.

The aircraft landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport and the passengers were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey.

The landing gears on Boeing 777s are designed in such a way for the jet to be able to land safely in the rare event that a tire falls off.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the latest incident involving a Boeing aircraft.

In 2024 alone, a plug door blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 and a nose wheel detached from a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757.

The aftermath of the incident at San Francisco International Airport.
