United Becomes First U.S. Airline To Offer Nonbinary Gender Booking Options

United Airlines announced on Friday that it will allow customers booking flights to select nonbinary gender options.

“United is determined to lead the industry in LGBT inclusivity, and we are so proud to be the first U.S. airline to offer these inclusive booking options for our customers,” the airline’s chief customer officer, Toby Enqvist, said in a statement.

The U.S. airline will offer multiple gender options for customers booking flights, including M (male), F (female), U (undisclosed) and X (unspecified). United added that the title “Mx.” also will be available for travellers to select.

The gender option chosen by the passenger must correspond “with what is indicated on their passports or identification” in order to satisfy the Transportation Security Administration, United said. Anyone regardless of identification can choose the title “Mx.”

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

“United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees,” Enqvist said in the press release.

The airline worked with the Human Rights Campaign and the Trevor Project to provide sensitivity training for all employees, which included information on preferred gender pronouns.

“At the Human Rights Campaign, we believe being acknowledged as the gender you identify with is part of treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Beck Bailey, acting director of the Human Rights Campaign’s workplace equality program, said Friday. “By providing non-binary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific ‘Mx’ in user profiles, United Airlines is taking an important step forward for non-binary inclusion.”