United Methodist Church Splinters Over Some Members' Refusal To Accept LGBTQ Christians

Hillary Levin/ASSOCIATED PRESS United Methodist Church delegates from Illinois participate in a day of prayer in St. Louis on Feb. 23, ahead of a special denominational meeting on whether to affirm LGBTQ Methodists.

The United Methodist Church, America’s third-largest religious denomination, will likely break apart over members’ inability to reconcile differing opinions on whether to affirm queer Christians.

Delegates to the UMC’s General Conference meeting in St. Louis ended a three-day meeting on Tuesday by strengthening the enforcement of existing church doctrine prohibiting same-sex marriage and the ordination of queer clergy.

The vote for what members call the “Traditional Plan” is expected to trigger a schism in the denomination along the lines of LGBTQ inclusion. The plan was approved on Tuesday by a vote of 438 to 384, meaning about 53 percent of delegates voted in favor.

#GC2019 just approved the Traditional Plan. Very painful for many people. Lots of conversation will ensue and judicial reviews. pic.twitter.com/y0kymTX6JH — Adam Hamilton (@RevAdamHamilton) February 26, 2019

An alternate option called the “One Church Plan” would have allowed individual churches and regional conferences to decide for themselves whether to allow LGBTQ members to be ordained or married. That plan was defeated on Monday, earning only 47 percent of delegates’ votes. An option to reconsider the One Church Plan on Tuesday was also defeated.

Queer Methodists and their allies were heartbroken by the church’s decision. At the conference, some began singing the hymn “Blessed Assurance” directly after the vote.

On Twitter, many people expressed their disappointment ― and resolve.

God loves queer people. God love trans people. God loves intersex people. God is with us. God is truth. God is justice. God rises within us against all evil and injustice. We shall be well. Together. We make it so. #umcgc #GC2019 #faithfullylgbtq — M (@mxbarclay) February 26, 2019

Our exclusion is not an abstraction: it is from real places & communities. This is my home church -- Kirkwood United Methodist Church -- in which a leader first told me, "homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching." I'd have loved for #GC2019 to right that wrong pic.twitter.com/YGrNvZ4dYJ — mandi rice (@queerituality) February 26, 2019

My church just said no to inclusion. God created all people in God’s image. Shame on you UMC. #gc2019 #continuethefight #foreveryoneborn — Leslie Long (@lalongokc) February 26, 2019

This body has voted TWICE now to exclude LGBTQIA+ kindred as full members of the body. Jesus, burn it down. #GC2019 — Shannon Trenton (@pastorshanshan) February 26, 2019

what good is scriptural holiness that supports relational judgement and hate?#gc2019 #GC2019 — selby28 (@selby28) February 26, 2019

This is not the church I grew up and was confirmed in. #GC2019 — Amanda💚 (@luckywinner10) February 26, 2019

Let me tell you How To Love Me:

Affirm my personhood and humanity as whole and not an accident. Do not equate my full queer personhood with being a decision I made. You don't get to tell me how I need to be Loved. #gc2019 — Autumn Livetweeting #GC2019 (@sinmin667) February 26, 2019

This isn't worshipful work. This is not worshipful work. This is not worshipful work. #UMCGC — Elizabeth Hurd (@elizanhurd) February 26, 2019

Even as I imagine the end of The UMC I am reminded of the incredible blessing, depth and richness of our connection. Thanks to all who have borne witness to the fullness of Christ's church all races, ages, stages, #lgbtqia or straight. #gc2019 #UMC #wearethechurch #WithNotAbout — Nickie Moreno Howard (@nickiemoreward) February 25, 2019

Everyone is of sacred worth to God and to me. Everyone. You matter to God and you matter to me. You are loved. #GC2019 — Jacob Armstrong (@provpastor) February 26, 2019

"This body does not get to decide who God affirms, and this body does not get to decide who God calls into ministry." @AlyShahan #GC2019 pic.twitter.com/gkv1jsr0uU — Oklahoma Conf UMC (@ok_umc) February 26, 2019

Bishop Karen Oliveto, the UMC’s first openly lesbian bishop, sent words of comfort to LGBTQ Methodists on Twitter Tuesday.

I know so many hurt right now. From my GC play list:

"Hold on, don’t let go, even though your heart hurts you so; He’ll never let go of your hand"

I'm not going 2let go of U, dear 1s who r hurting so right now.Let's hold us all tight. #UMC #WJUMC #MTNSKYUMC #onechurch4all #gc2019 — Bishop Karen Oliveto (@BishopOliveto) February 26, 2019

Progressive Christians from outside the UMC also shared their dismay about this week’s developments.

LGBTQ Methodists: You are God's beloved children, and no vote could ever change that. My heart breaks that your spiritual family is hurting you like this, but remember that God and the church are not the same thing—and God's love for you is unconditional. #GC2019 — Matthew Vines (@VinesMatthew) February 26, 2019

The church can be wrong. The church has been wrong. The church IS wrong.



May God grant the #UMC and the Christian Church at large forgiveness and a spirit of repentance for this spirit of exclusion. https://t.co/2022ctFl93 — Brandan Robertson (@BrandanJR) February 26, 2019

I am blown away by the courage of LGBTQ people at #GC2019. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to love a community even as they move to exclude you. You are living examples of Jesus Christ and you are a gift to the worldwide church. — Julie Rodgers (@Julie_rodgers) February 26, 2019

To my LGBTQ+ siblings in the @UMChurch: I sit with you in your grief and lament. Nothing—no vote, no general conference, no denominational shenanigans of any kind—can diminish God's love for you or negate the call that God has put on your life. You are treasured. You are loved. — Jeff Chu (@jeffchu) February 26, 2019

If God doesn't want queer UMC ministers, why does God keep calling and gifting so many queer UMs for ministry? 🤔#GC2019 — Emily McNeill (@emilywestmc) February 26, 2019

Grieving the loss of a church, or your place in it, can be as painful as grieving the loss of a loved one. Sending love and prayers to all who are grieving that loss today. I'm so sorry. #GC2019 — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) February 25, 2019

Dear #UMC friends, my heart breaks for you. Diverse sexualities are part of God’s gift to us. #LGBTQ people are a gift to our denominations. No vote changes that. #UMCGC2019 — Rev.Debra Haffner (@RevDebra) February 26, 2019

Created during a merger in 1968, the UMC now has about 12.6 million members worldwide, including nearly 7 million in the U.S. The church represents a wide spectrum of political views: Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is a Methodist, as is former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In America, the denomination has its own universities, a publishing house and other ministries, Religion News Service reports.

For years, the UMC has been grappling with the possibility of a schism over whether to welcome queer Christians. Progressive members of the church are in favor of ordaining queer clergy and allowing Methodist ministers to officiate at same-sex weddings. Despite the church’s official prohibition of such actions, progressive clergy members have become increasingly vocal in recent years ― coming out as queer or unapologetically conducting same-sex marriages.

But conservative Methodists want the church to crack down on those who flout the church’s official rules. And as the UMC experiences a growth spurt overseas, this bloc is becoming increasingly significant. About 30 percent of the delegates to this week’s meeting hail from Africa, The Associated Press reports, and tend to hold conservative views about homosexuality.

“We Africans are not children in need of Western enlightenment when it comes to the church’s sexual ethics,” Rev. Jerry Kulah, dean at a Methodist theology school in Liberia, said at the conference, the AP reported. “We stand with the global church, not a culturally liberal church elite in the U.S.”

Sid Hastings / ASSOCIATED PRESS Ed Rowe, left, Rebecca Wilson, Robin Hager and Jill Zundel react to the defeat of a proposal that would allow LGBT clergy and same-sex marriage within the United Methodist Church, Feb. 26, 2019. America’s second-largest Protestant denomination faces a likely fracture as delegates at the crucial meeting move to strengthen bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.

After disagreements over sexuality roiled a UMC General Conference in 2016, the denomination formed a special committee to study the issue. The committee spent 17 months coming up with options for how the denomination could move forward. More than 860 delegates flocked to St. Louis on Sunday to consider various plans and decide the church’s future.

J.J. Warren, a gay delegate and lifelong Methodist from the Upper New York conference, delivered a passionate speech in St. Louis on Monday about his desire to become a UMC pastor. A student at Sarah Lawrence College, Warren has founded a progressive Christian community on his campus. He told delegates that the ministry has “brought people to Jesus” who “didn’t know God could love them because their churches said God didn’t.”

“If we can be a church which brings Jesus to people who are told they can’t be loved, that’s what I want our church to be,” Warren said during his speech. “That’s the Methodist Church that I love and that I want to be a pastor in one day.”

Progressive Methodist pastors and representatives shared videos of Warren’s speech on Twitter ― and gave him a standing ovation during the meeting.

Ralph Mays, a queer lifelong United Methodist from Atlanta, wrote in a Twitter thread Monday that it has been “absolutely heart-wrenching” to watch delegates debating whether he should be welcomed in the church.

And yet, with the fruit of my baptism and God's sanctifying grace towards perfection in love of God and neighbor on full display in my life, delegates debate whether I am worthy to share the sacraments and the name United Methodist. #GC2019 — Ralph Mays (@ralphmays_) February 25, 2019

In the end, the Traditional Plan won, with a majority of delegates affirming a passage in the church’s rulebook stating that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”

Multiple attempts to expand the Traditional Plan to include restrictions against divorced Methodists and those in polygamous relationships also failed. These efforts were largely attempts by LGBTQ Methodists and their allies to highlight the hypocrisy of only targeting queer Methodists for their sexuality.

Amendment has failed. Meaning we only seek to punish queer folkx. But we knew that was why we were here already. #UMC #UMCGC #ForEveryoneBorn — Anna Golladay (@unholyhairetic) February 26, 2019

Ted Campbell, a professor of Methodist history at Southern Methodist University, told HuffPost he believes the conference will trigger a schism in the UMC.

“I think the divisions are already in place,” Campbell said. “We’re just waiting to see what concrete forms they will take.”

The breakup will likely be messy, he added, because next year’s general conference could overturn some or all of what is decided at this year’s meeting. It would also take a few years to sort out who will go the route of separation and how soon they will form other church bodies.

The UMC isn’t the first mainline Protestant denomination to face divisions over welcoming LGBTQ Christians. Lutherans, Presbyterians and Episcopalians have splintered over differences in opinion about gender and sexuality.

Church schisms have led to legal disputes over church property in other mainline denominations. A UMC split could also result in lawsuits, Campbell said.