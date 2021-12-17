United Airlines officials kicked Florida passenger Adam Jenne off a flight this week before it took off from Fort Lauderdale because he was wearing a pair of women’s red thong underwear on his face as a protest against the mask mandate.

Jenne insisted to Fort Meyers news station NBC-2 that he was in compliance with the mandate, claiming the thong fully covered his nose and mouth. As seen in the video above, which was taken by another passenger, it clearly did not.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” Jenne said.

Jenne claimed that he had gotten away with the stunt on several previous flights. Now he has been banned from flying United.

“So much for ‘the customer is always right,’” he said.

Jenne then compared himself to Rosa Parks, who helped fuel the civil rights movement when she was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Alabama bus to a white passenger.

He also said other passengers followed him off the plane in protest, but that could not be confirmed.

United issued a statement backing the decision to remove Jenne from the flight.

The “customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate,” United stated. “We appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

Jenne called the ejection nonsense.

