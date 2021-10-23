U.S. Drone Strike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader In Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.”

He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”