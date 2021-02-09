United Way Worldwide CEO Resigns In Wake Of Misconduct Allegations

Bloomberg via Getty Images Brian Gallagher, president and chief executive officer of United Way Worldwide Inc., has resigned.

Brian Gallagher, the longtime chief executive of United Worldwide Way, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The CEO was facing waves of criticism after HuffPost first reported on allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation at the organization last November.

Gallagher said he’d long planned on stepping down from the post, which he’s held for 19 years, but the allegations of misconduct sped up the timeline.

“We were actively working toward a transition for me sometime later in 2021 at the conclusion of the CEO search process,” he wrote in a statement announcing his resignation. “But, I and the board think it’s best for United Way if I step down as CEO sooner.”

The statement was sent out to local United Ways around the country. Many of these organizations ― independent nonprofits that pay dues to the Worldwide office ― had been clamoring for a leadership change.

“Loss of confidence in Brian Gallagher’s leadership had already been a feeling shared by many [local United Ways],” reads a letter sent to the Worldwide office on behalf of the leaders of 33 local United Ways last week.

The local chapters were upset over an inquiry that United Way Worldwide had launched in response to allegations made by three former employees. These women had filed separate federal complaints at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging that they were either fired or forced out after speaking up about sexual misconduct. (Read the full story here.) Those claims were followed by more allegations of a sexist culture reported in Business Insider, and still more women coming forward after that.

Hundreds of locals were withholding their dues, awaiting the results of the investigation.

When the investigation was finally released on Feb. 2, however, locals were disheartened. Though United Way Worldwide announced it was in the clear from any claims of wrongdoing, the press release it sent out hardly backed up the assertion.

None of the women who had made these claims had been approached by investigators. And the so-called inquiry was very limited, as HuffPost reported last week.

“The communication read as a very corporate response,” said the letter from the 33 locals.

“To accept the conclusion that United Way Worldwide bears no fault or responsibility, you would have to believe that a number of former employees got together, created an untrue story and gave up their jobs (in some cases)/risked them (in other cases) and decided to drag United Way Worldwide through the public mud. That seems like a lot of effort if you are happy and feel valued in your job,” the letter added.

In his resignation note, Gallagher again touted the results of the investigation. “At United Way Worldwide we dealt with allegations of misconduct. When these allegations were first made, the organization thoroughly investigated them,” he said. “Then they were made public, which led to the independent board investigation. In both cases, there was no merit found to any of the allegations. There is no evidence of a toxic or hostile culture.”

In addition to the three women who filed EEOC claims against United Way Worldwide, in early January more than 20 former employees of the organization sent a letter to its board saying that it had a problem on its hands with harassment and discrimination.

“Each of us has either witnessed, experienced or been made aware of various levels of discrimination, harassment and/or retaliation for reporting such issues while employed at UWW,” the woman wrote.

“I’m thankful for the change in leadership so United Way can continue the good work that they do,” said Lisa Bowman, who was fired by Gallagher a little over a year ago after speaking up about the misconduct of a male executive. Her charges of retaliation are still pending at the EEOC.