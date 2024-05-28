Get This Fanatically-Reviewed Summer Dress Before It Sells Out Again

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Having one really solid dress in your fashion repertoire that can be worn for a range of occasions, from cocktail parties to date nights, the office, the playground and beyond can make life so much easier. Everyone should have that one piece of clothing that makes you feel like yourself, one you never want to take off.
If you’ve been searching high and low for a closet staple that you can enjoy year-round, then look no further than Universal Standard’s Iconic Geneva dress. This bestselling cutie is incredibly versatile and can be effortlessly styled in countless ways, looks good on literally everyone and is made of high-quality, long-lasting materials. There’s a good chance you’ve seen it out in the wild, and now’s the perfect time to snag one for yourself.
This dress is so popular that it’s constantly selling out, so if you see the color and size of your dreams, you have to jump on it. Otherwise, pop your name on the waitlist and stay on alert.
Depending on the style you prefer, it’s available in up to nine different colors in sizes 4XS-4XL. Part of the appeal of this dress is you can really choose the version to fit your own style. You can pick between sleeveless, short-sleeve, long-sleeve and one-shoulder versions, V-neck or crew necklines and standard or petite sizing.
The Iconic Geneva Dress is considered the garment that kicked off Universal Standard’s success, showcasing its commitment to inclusive clothing. This dress is made from a unique Peruvian cotton blend, won’t fade in the wash, is pilling-resistant and will retain its shape and fit over time. It features an asymmetrical hem with substantial draping and a ruching effect that enhances the silhouette.
No matter what your personal style aesthetic may be, you can make this beauty work for you. Wear it with anything from a leather or denim jacket to a pair of high heels or sneakers, and it’s practically guaranteed to look fabulous.
Take a look at a few promising reviews from happy shoppers at the Universal Standard website and then pick up a dress (or two) for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“The Everything Dress. If I could have only one dress, this would be my pick. It is perfect to travel in, perfect for work, great for shopping or going out for dinner. This is my second Geneva dress in black because I simply wore the other one out after seven years of use!” — Jean G.
“Love these dresses! This is my second Geneva. They are the perfect dress up/dress down wardrobe piece.” — Scott
“I Love These Dresses. This is my third Geneva dress. Enough said.” — Beth Q.
“I don’t know why I waited so long, but this is my new favorite dress, even though it’s been a US standard for years. I love the sleeves and high neckline, but I might need to check out the v neck soon. The hem does not impede your stride (important for me, because I am a walker!) but it’s so cute. Could wear it anywhere, but so comfy you could sleep in it. Don’t sleep tho! ;)” — Elizabeth B.
“I already own the long sleeve version of the iconic Geneva dress in a teal blue. It’s my favorite fall/winter dress, and I wanted a short sleeve version to wear during the warmer months. I love the short sleeve crew neck version just as much. I sized up per the recommendation, and it fits like a dream. At first I was disappointed that the petite version didn’t come in the color I wanted, but it turns out the regular length works for me even though I’m only 5’2”. The jardin color is a bit darker than the photo. It’s a lush , deep green that I absolutely love.” — Melanie
“After looking at the Geneva dress for some time I finally decided to give it a try when it was on sale! It definitely lives up to all expectations! In fact I liked it so much that I promptly ordered it in the crocodile color also. I am 5’4” and in between the US size XS and 2XS so I ordered the 2XS and it fits perfectly! I have many other pieces of clothing from US that I love and this dress is no exception! Great quality clothing that far outlasts many other items in my wardrobe!” — Mary F.
“This is my 5th Geneva and this one is perhaps my most flexible one. Classic color, the crew neck is the best look on me. Will get A LOT of wear from this one!” — Tara M.