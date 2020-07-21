HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Universal Standard, a brand known for its size inclusivity and minimalist aesthetic, just dropped its annual Sample Sale.

It’s the second year that the brand is having a Sample Sale, which will run from July 21 to Aug. 2. The sale features bestsellers, archived pieces and fan favorites — in sizes ranging from sizes 00 to 40 — for up to 75% off original prices.

From what we’ve seen, there are lots of summer staples included. So now’s your chance to get hot-ticket items while it’s actually hot out, including the Tee Rex top, which our editors tried out for a week, for more than half off. And the well-reviewed Geneva Dress has been marked down to $54.

Universal Standard’s Sample Sale will also feature a new deal of the day — an item at a deeper discount than its original marked-down price — throughout the duration of the promotion.

Universal Standard usually doesn’t have many sales in a year. For Memorial Day, the company offered 25% off sitewide; in February, it brought back its beloved Mystery Boxes.

So make your minimalist dreams come true and get some basics that you can wear all year. What are we eyeing? This shift dress that you can dress up or down and these linen pants to beat the hot weather.