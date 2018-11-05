Who would have thought the 67 percent of U.S. women who wear a size 14 or above wanted trendy, well-fitting, capsule wardrobe staples for their closets?

Building off of the momentum it created a few months ago when they first partnered with plus-size pioneers Universal Standard, the preppy workwear experts at J.Crew just dropped another size-inclusive collection full of winter essentials just in time for the holidays.

The J.Crew x Universal Standard capsule collection includes eight new wintery styles in sizes 00 to 32 that range in price from $60 to $325. According to the brands, “fit” is the focus for every piece in the line, each product carefully crafted to flatter every figure.

The idea is that every item can rotate seamlessly within a capsule wardrobe, with classic pieces like a faux leather mini skirt, a double-faced wool blend coat and basic tunic dress.

“All the pieces in the J.Crew x Universal Standard collection are easy, elevated essentials. Each piece represents something that can click together with previous and new pieces as well as your existing wardrobe,” says Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and creative director of Universal Standard.

Universal Standard is a size-inclusive fashion startup that shot to success because of its focus on solutions to the struggles many plus-size women have when shopping for quality and timeless clothing.

With Universal Standard’s know-how and J.Crew’s mainstream success, this collaboration is just one of many ways clothing retailers are diversifying their products for curvy shoppers, like Loft’s expanded plus-size collection and White House Black Market’s move into the plus market.

“The first collection was very successful,” Waldman says. “As J.Crew continues to permanently grow size offering across its own collection, we decided it made a lot of sense to continue our collaboration and provide women of all sizes access to this beloved brand.”

To give you a look at the new Universal Standard x J.Crew capsule collection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks from the collab below.