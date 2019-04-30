People Reportedly Shot At University Of North Carolina At Charlotte

People have been shot on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, local media reported Tuesday evening.
Sources told reporters at WCCB Charlotte and WSCO-TV that three people have been shot and that the suspected shooter is in custody.
Emergency officials at the school also confirmed that shots were reported and that a campus lockdown is in place.
UNC Charlotte police told HuffPost that they do not have a comment at this time.
Students told local news outlets that the campus was especially crowded at the time of the reported shooting because rapper Waka Flocka Flame was performing at the time at the university’s football stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.